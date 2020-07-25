Connect with us

OPENING DAY ROSTERS FEATURE A RECORD 288 INTERNATIONALLY-BORN PLAYERS

28.1% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 20 Countries and Territories;

Dubón First-Ever Player From Honduras on Opening Day Roster;

Record Total of 109 Players from the Dominican Republic 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 A record total of 288 players represented 20 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2020 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today.  The record total, eclipsing the 259 internationally-born players in 2017, comes with an increased player pool due to expanded 30-man active rosters.

The 288 players born outside the U.S. (28.1%) come from a record-high pool of 1,026 players (896 active 30-man roster players and 130 Major League players on injured, restricted or bereavement lists) on July 24th rosters.  Opening Day and inactive list players represented 20 countries and territories by birthplace, tied with 2019 for the second-highest total behind only the record 21 countries and territories represented in 2018.

As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues with a record 109 players born outside the United States.  This marks the second consecutive season that the Dominican Republic has eclipsed the 100-mark, the only two times in history that any foreign country or territory has exceeded 100 players on Opening Day rosters.

Venezuela ranks second with 75 players, while Cuba places third with 22 players.  Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (20, its highest total since 20 in 2011); Canada (9, its highest total since nine in 2015); Japan (9); Mexico (9); Colombia (7, a record-high, eclipsing the five in 2018); Panama (5, its highest since having seven in 2012); Curaçao (4); South Korea (4); Australia (3); Nicaragua (2); Taiwan (2); Aruba (1); Brazil (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); Lithuania (1); and the Netherlands (1).  San Francisco’s Mauricio Dubón, a native of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, is the first Honduras-born player to appear on an Opening Day roster in Major League history.

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins have the most internationally-born players with a total of 15 on each roster.  They are followed by the Chicago White Sox (13), Miami Marlins (13), New York Yankees (13) and Cleveland Indians (12).  The Yankees have players from eight different countries and territories outside the U.S., marking the most in the Majors.  They are followed by the St. Louis Cardinals (7), Atlanta Braves (6), Boston Red Sox (6), Astros (6), Twins (6), Tampa Bay Rays (6) and Toronto Blue Jays (6).

For the 2020 season, MLB will work with 131 international media partners to broadcast games in 15 languages across 220 countries and territories.

Please see below for the complete list of internationally-born players on 2020 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists.

 

ARUBA (1)
Bogaerts, Xander, BOS
AUSTRALIA (3)
Hendriks, Liam, OAK
Thorpe, Lewis, MIN
Whitefield, Aaron, MIN
BRAZIL (1)
Gomes, Yan, WSH
CANADA (9)
Naylor, Josh, SD
O’Neill, Tyler, STL
Paxton, James, NYY
Pivetta, Nick, PHI
Romano, Jordan, TOR
Soroka, Mike, ATL
Toro, Abraham, HOU
Votto, Joey, CIN
Wick, Rowan, CHI
COLOMBIA (7)
Alfaro, Jorge, MIA
Quintana, José, CHI
Ramirez, Harold, MIA
Solano, Donovan, SF
Teheran, Julio, LAA
Urshela, Gio, NYY
Viloria, Meibrys, KC
CUBA (22)
Abreu, José, CWS
Alonso, Yonder, ATL
Alvarez, Yordan, HOU
Armenteros, Rogelio, HOU
Bolaños, Ronald, KC
Céspedes, Yoenis, NYM
Chapman, Aroldis, NYY
Díaz, Aledmys, HOU
Díaz, Yandy, TB
Elías, Roenis, WSH
Grandal, Yasmani, CWS
Gurriel, Lourdes Jr., TOR
Gurriel, Yuli, HOU
Hechavarría, Adeiny, ATL
Heredia, Guillermo, PIT
Iglesias, José, BAL
Iglesias, Raisel, CIN
López, Yoan, ARI
Moncada, Yoán, CWS
Ravelo, Rangel, STL
Robert, Luis, CWS
Soler, Jorge, KC
CURAÇAO (4)
Albies, Ozzie, ATL
Jansen, Kenley, LAD
Schoop, Jonathan, DET
Simmons, Andrelton, LAA
DOMINICAN
REPUBLIC (109)
Abreu, Bryan, HOU
Adames, Willy, TB
Alberto, Hanser, BAL
Alcantara, Sandy, MIA
Andújar, Miguel, NYY
Báez, Pedro, LAD
Bautista, Gerson, SEA
Bonifácio, Emilio, WSH
Canó, Robinson, NYM
Castillo, Diego, TB
Castillo, Luis, CIN
Castro, Miguel, BAL
Castro, Starlin, WSH
Cisnero, José, DET
Clase, Emmanuel, CLE
Colomé, Alex, CWS
Cordero, Franchy, KC
Cordero, Jimmy, CWS
Cruz, Nelson, MIN
Cueto, Johnny, SF
Devers, Rafael, BOS
Diaz, Yennsy, TOR
Difo, Wilmer, WSH
Dolis, Rafael, TOR
Domínguez, Seranthony, PHI
Encarnación, Edwin, CWS
Espinal, Santiago, TOR
Estévez, Carlos, COL
Familia, Jeurys, NYM
Feliz, Michael, PIT
Fernández, Junior, STL
Franco, Maikel, KC
García, Jarlín, SF
García, Leury, CWS
García, Rony, DET
García, Yimi, MIA
Germán, Domingo, NYY
González, Erik, PIT
Gutierrez, Kelvin, KC
Guzmán, Ronald, TEX
Hernández, Teoscar, TOR
Herrera, Kelvin, CWS
Javier, Cristian, HOU
Jiménez, Dany, SF
Jiménez, Eloy, CWS
Lamet, Dinelson, SD
Laureano, Ramón, OAK
Leclerc, José, TEX
Leyba, Domingo, ARI
López, Reynaldo, CWS
Lugo, Dawel, DET
Margot, Manuel, TB
Marte, Ketel, ARI
Marte, Starling, ARI
Martes, Francis, DET
Martínez, Carlos, STL
Mateo, Jorge, SD
Mazara, Nomar, CWS
Mejia, Erick, KC
Mejía, Francisco, SD
Montas, Frankie, OAK
Montero, Rafael, TEX
Moronta, Reyes, SF
Neris, Héctor, PHI
Nova, Iván, DET
Núñez, Eduardo, NYM
Ozuna, Marcell, ATL
Paredes, Enoli, HOU
Peña, Felix, LAA
Peralta, Freddy, MIL
Peralta, Wandy, SF
Perdomo, Luis, SD
Pineda, Michael, MIN
Polanco, Gregory, PIT
Polanco, Jorge, MIN
Pujols, Albert, LAA
Ramírez, José, CLE
Ramirez, Yohan, SEA
Read, Raudy, WSH
Reyes, Franmil, CLE
Robles, Hansel, LAA
Robles, Victor, WSH
Rodríguez, Joely, TEX
Rodríguez, Richard, PIT
Romero, Fernando, MIN
Rosario, Amed, NYM
Rosario, Randy, KC
Rosso, Ramón, PHI
Sádnchez, Gary, NYY
Sanó, Miguel, MIN
Santana, Carlos, CLE
Santana, Danny, TEX
Santana, Dennis, LAD
Santana, Domingo, CLE
Segura, Jean, PHI
Severino, Luis, NYY
Severino, Pedro, BAL
Sierra, Magneuris, MIA
Soto, Gregory, DET
Soto, Juan, WSH
Strop, Pedro, CIN
Suero, Wander, WSH
Tapia, Raimel, COL
Taveras, Leody, TEX
Ureña, José, MIA
Valdez, Framber, HOU
Valdez, Phillips, BOS
Villar, Jonathan, MIA
Vólquez, Edinson, TEX
GERMANY (1)
Kepler, Max, MIN
HONDURAS (1)
Dubón, Mauricio, SF
JAPAN (9)
Akiyama, Shogo, CIN
Darvish, Yu, CHI
Hirano, Yoshihisa, SEA
Kikuchi, Yusei, SEA
Maeda, Kenta, MIN
Ohtani, Shohei, LAA
Tanaka, Masahiro, NYY
Tsutsugo, Yoshi, TB
Yamaguchi, Shun, TOR
LITHUANIA (1)
Neverauskas, Dovydas, PIT
MEXICO (9)
Cessa, Luis, NYY
Gallegos, Giovanny, STL
Muñoz, Andres, SD
Osuna, Roberto, HOU
Pérez, Oliver, CLE
Soria, Joakim, OAK
Urías, Julio, LAD
Urías, Luis, MIL
Urquidy Jose, HOU
NETHERLANDS (1)
Gregorius, Didi, PHI

 
NICARAGUA (2)
Cuthbert, Cheslor, CWS
Loaisiga, Jonathan, NYY
PANAMA (5)
Agrazal, Dario, DET
Arauz, Jonathan, BOS
Camargo, Johan, ATL
Guerra, Javier, SD
Sosa, Edmundo, STL
PUERTO RICO (20)
Báez, Javier, CHI
Berríos, José, MIN
Caratini, Victor, CHI
Claudio, Alexander, MIL
Correa, Carlos, HOU
Díaz, Edwin, NYM
Díaz, Isan, MIA
Hernández, Kiké, LAD
Jiménez, Joe, DET
Lindor, Francisco, CLE
López, Jorge, KC
Machín, Vimael, OAK
Maldonado, Martín, HOU
Molina, Yadier, STL
Perez, Michael, TB
Pérez, Roberto, CLE
Ríos, Edwin, LAD
Rivera, René, NYM
Rosario, Eddie, MIN
Vazquez, Christian, BOS
SOUTH KOREA (4)
Choi, Ji-Man, TB
Choo, Shin-Soo, TEX
Kim, Kwang Hyun, STL
Ryu, Hyun-Jin, TOR
TAIWAN (2)
Chang, Yu-Cheng, CLE
Lin, Tzu-Wei, BOS
VENEZUELA (75)
Acuña, Ronald Jr., ATL
Adrianza, Ehire, MIN
Aguilar, Jesús, MIA
Altuve, Jose, HOU
Alvarado, José, TB
Álvarez, José, PHI
Andrus, Elvis, TEX
Arcia, Orlando, MIL
Arraez, Luis, MIN
Astudillo, Willians, MIN
Avilan, Luis, NYY
Barreto, Franklin, OAK
Bracho, Silvino, ARI
Cabrera, Asdrúbal, WSH
Cabrera, Miguel, DET
Carrasco, Carlos, CLE
Castillo, José, SD
Castro, Harold, DET
Cervelli, Francisco, MIA
Chacin, Jhoulys, ATL
Chirinos, Robinson, TEX
Chirinos, Yonny, TB
Contreras, Willson, CHI
Díaz, Elias, COL
Díaz, Jairo, COL
Escobar, Eduardo, ARI
Espinoza, Anderson, SD
Estrada, Thairo, NYY
Flores, Wilmer, SF
Font, Wilmer, TOR
Galvis, Freddy, CIN
García, Avisaíl, MIL
Giménez, Andrés, NYM
Gonzalez, Marwin, MIN
Graterol, Brusdar, LAD
Guerra, Deolis, PHI
Guerra, Junior, ARI
Guillorme, Luis, NYM
Hernandez, Cesar, CLE
Hernandez, Darwinzon, BOS
Hernandez, Elieser, MIA
Hernandez, Oscar, KC
Inciarte, Ender, ATL
León, Sandy, CLE
López, Pablo, MIA
Márquez, Germán, COL
Martínez, José, TB
Narváez, Omar, MIL

