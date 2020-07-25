OPENING DAY ROSTERS FEATURE A RECORD 288 INTERNATIONALLY-BORN PLAYERS

28.1% of Players Born Outside the U.S., Spanning 20 Countries and Territories;

Dubón First-Ever Player From Honduras on Opening Day Roster;

Record Total of 109 Players from the Dominican Republic

A record total of 288 players represented 20 different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States on 2020 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball announced today. The record total, eclipsing the 259 internationally-born players in 2017, comes with an increased player pool due to expanded 30-man active rosters.

The 288 players born outside the U.S. (28.1%) come from a record-high pool of 1,026 players (896 active 30-man roster players and 130 Major League players on injured, restricted or bereavement lists) on July 24th rosters. Opening Day and inactive list players represented 20 countries and territories by birthplace, tied with 2019 for the second-highest total behind only the record 21 countries and territories represented in 2018.

As it has each year since MLB began releasing this annual data in 1995, the Dominican Republic again leads the Major Leagues with a record 109 players born outside the United States. This marks the second consecutive season that the Dominican Republic has eclipsed the 100-mark, the only two times in history that any foreign country or territory has exceeded 100 players on Opening Day rosters.

Venezuela ranks second with 75 players, while Cuba places third with 22 players. Rounding out the totals are Puerto Rico (20, its highest total since 20 in 2011); Canada (9, its highest total since nine in 2015); Japan (9); Mexico (9); Colombia (7, a record-high, eclipsing the five in 2018); Panama (5, its highest since having seven in 2012); Curaçao (4); South Korea (4); Australia (3); Nicaragua (2); Taiwan (2); Aruba (1); Brazil (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); Lithuania (1); and the Netherlands (1). San Francisco’s Mauricio Dubón, a native of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, is the first Honduras-born player to appear on an Opening Day roster in Major League history.

The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins have the most internationally-born players with a total of 15 on each roster. They are followed by the Chicago White Sox (13), Miami Marlins (13), New York Yankees (13) and Cleveland Indians (12). The Yankees have players from eight different countries and territories outside the U.S., marking the most in the Majors. They are followed by the St. Louis Cardinals (7), Atlanta Braves (6), Boston Red Sox (6), Astros (6), Twins (6), Tampa Bay Rays (6) and Toronto Blue Jays (6).

For the 2020 season, MLB will work with 131 international media partners to broadcast games in 15 languages across 220 countries and territories.

Please see below for the complete list of internationally-born players on 2020 Opening Day rosters and inactive lists.

ARUBA (1) Bogaerts, Xander, BOS AUSTRALIA (3) Hendriks, Liam, OAK Thorpe, Lewis, MIN Whitefield, Aaron, MIN BRAZIL (1) Gomes, Yan, WSH CANADA (9) Naylor, Josh, SD O’Neill, Tyler, STL Paxton, James, NYY Pivetta, Nick, PHI Romano, Jordan, TOR Soroka, Mike, ATL Toro, Abraham, HOU Votto, Joey, CIN Wick, Rowan, CHI COLOMBIA (7) Alfaro, Jorge, MIA Quintana, José, CHI Ramirez, Harold, MIA Solano, Donovan, SF Teheran, Julio, LAA Urshela, Gio, NYY Viloria, Meibrys, KC CUBA (22) Abreu, José, CWS Alonso, Yonder, ATL Alvarez, Yordan, HOU Armenteros, Rogelio, HOU Bolaños, Ronald, KC Céspedes, Yoenis, NYM Chapman, Aroldis, NYY Díaz, Aledmys, HOU Díaz, Yandy, TB Elías, Roenis, WSH Grandal, Yasmani, CWS Gurriel, Lourdes Jr., TOR Gurriel, Yuli, HOU Hechavarría, Adeiny, ATL Heredia, Guillermo, PIT Iglesias, José, BAL Iglesias, Raisel, CIN López, Yoan, ARI Moncada, Yoán, CWS Ravelo, Rangel, STL Robert, Luis, CWS Soler, Jorge, KC CURAÇAO (4) Albies, Ozzie, ATL Jansen, Kenley, LAD Schoop, Jonathan, DET Simmons, Andrelton, LAA DOMINICAN

REPUBLIC (109) Abreu, Bryan, HOU Adames, Willy, TB Alberto, Hanser, BAL Alcantara, Sandy, MIA Andújar, Miguel, NYY Báez, Pedro, LAD Bautista, Gerson, SEA Bonifácio, Emilio, WSH Canó, Robinson, NYM Castillo, Diego, TB Castillo, Luis, CIN Castro, Miguel, BAL Castro, Starlin, WSH Cisnero, José, DET Clase, Emmanuel, CLE Colomé, Alex, CWS Cordero, Franchy, KC Cordero, Jimmy, CWS Cruz, Nelson, MIN Cueto, Johnny, SF Devers, Rafael, BOS Diaz, Yennsy, TOR Difo, Wilmer, WSH Dolis, Rafael, TOR Domínguez, Seranthony, PHI Encarnación, Edwin, CWS Espinal, Santiago, TOR Estévez, Carlos, COL Familia, Jeurys, NYM Feliz, Michael, PIT Fernández, Junior, STL Franco, Maikel, KC García, Jarlín, SF García, Leury, CWS García, Rony, DET García, Yimi, MIA Germán, Domingo, NYY González, Erik, PIT Gutierrez, Kelvin, KC Guzmán, Ronald, TEX Hernández, Teoscar, TOR Herrera, Kelvin, CWS Javier, Cristian, HOU Jiménez, Dany, SF Jiménez, Eloy, CWS Lamet, Dinelson, SD Laureano, Ramón, OAK Leclerc, José, TEX Leyba, Domingo, ARI López, Reynaldo, CWS Lugo, Dawel, DET Margot, Manuel, TB Marte, Ketel, ARI Marte, Starling, ARI Martes, Francis, DET Martínez, Carlos, STL Mateo, Jorge, SD Mazara, Nomar, CWS Mejia, Erick, KC Mejía, Francisco, SD Montas, Frankie, OAK Montero, Rafael, TEX Moronta, Reyes, SF Neris, Héctor, PHI Nova, Iván, DET Núñez, Eduardo, NYM Ozuna, Marcell, ATL Paredes, Enoli, HOU Peña, Felix, LAA Peralta, Freddy, MIL Peralta, Wandy, SF Perdomo, Luis, SD Pineda, Michael, MIN Polanco, Gregory, PIT Polanco, Jorge, MIN Pujols, Albert, LAA Ramírez, José, CLE Ramirez, Yohan, SEA Read, Raudy, WSH Reyes, Franmil, CLE Robles, Hansel, LAA Robles, Victor, WSH Rodríguez, Joely, TEX Rodríguez, Richard, PIT Romero, Fernando, MIN Rosario, Amed, NYM Rosario, Randy, KC Rosso, Ramón, PHI Sádnchez, Gary, NYY Sanó, Miguel, MIN Santana, Carlos, CLE Santana, Danny, TEX Santana, Dennis, LAD Santana, Domingo, CLE Segura, Jean, PHI Severino, Luis, NYY Severino, Pedro, BAL Sierra, Magneuris, MIA Soto, Gregory, DET Soto, Juan, WSH Strop, Pedro, CIN Suero, Wander, WSH Tapia, Raimel, COL Taveras, Leody, TEX Ureña, José, MIA Valdez, Framber, HOU Valdez, Phillips, BOS Villar, Jonathan, MIA Vólquez, Edinson, TEX GERMANY (1) Kepler, Max, MIN HONDURAS (1) Dubón, Mauricio, SF JAPAN (9) Akiyama, Shogo, CIN Darvish, Yu, CHI Hirano, Yoshihisa, SEA Kikuchi, Yusei, SEA Maeda, Kenta, MIN Ohtani, Shohei, LAA Tanaka, Masahiro, NYY Tsutsugo, Yoshi, TB Yamaguchi, Shun, TOR LITHUANIA (1) Neverauskas, Dovydas, PIT MEXICO (9) Cessa, Luis, NYY Gallegos, Giovanny, STL Muñoz, Andres, SD Osuna, Roberto, HOU Pérez, Oliver, CLE Soria, Joakim, OAK Urías, Julio, LAD Urías, Luis, MIL Urquidy Jose, HOU NETHERLANDS (1) Gregorius, Didi, PHI NICARAGUA (2) Cuthbert, Cheslor, CWS Loaisiga, Jonathan, NYY PANAMA (5) Agrazal, Dario, DET Arauz, Jonathan, BOS Camargo, Johan, ATL Guerra, Javier, SD Sosa, Edmundo, STL PUERTO RICO (20) Báez, Javier, CHI Berríos, José, MIN Caratini, Victor, CHI Claudio, Alexander, MIL Correa, Carlos, HOU Díaz, Edwin, NYM Díaz, Isan, MIA Hernández, Kiké, LAD Jiménez, Joe, DET Lindor, Francisco, CLE López, Jorge, KC Machín, Vimael, OAK Maldonado, Martín, HOU Molina, Yadier, STL Perez, Michael, TB Pérez, Roberto, CLE Ríos, Edwin, LAD Rivera, René, NYM Rosario, Eddie, MIN Vazquez, Christian, BOS SOUTH KOREA (4) Choi, Ji-Man, TB Choo, Shin-Soo, TEX Kim, Kwang Hyun, STL Ryu, Hyun-Jin, TOR TAIWAN (2) Chang, Yu-Cheng, CLE Lin, Tzu-Wei, BOS VENEZUELA (75) Acuña, Ronald Jr., ATL Adrianza, Ehire, MIN Aguilar, Jesús, MIA Altuve, Jose, HOU Alvarado, José, TB Álvarez, José, PHI Andrus, Elvis, TEX Arcia, Orlando, MIL Arraez, Luis, MIN Astudillo, Willians, MIN Avilan, Luis, NYY Barreto, Franklin, OAK Bracho, Silvino, ARI Cabrera, Asdrúbal, WSH Cabrera, Miguel, DET Carrasco, Carlos, CLE Castillo, José, SD Castro, Harold, DET Cervelli, Francisco, MIA Chacin, Jhoulys, ATL Chirinos, Robinson, TEX Chirinos, Yonny, TB Contreras, Willson, CHI Díaz, Elias, COL Díaz, Jairo, COL Escobar, Eduardo, ARI Espinoza, Anderson, SD Estrada, Thairo, NYY Flores, Wilmer, SF Font, Wilmer, TOR Galvis, Freddy, CIN García, Avisaíl, MIL Giménez, Andrés, NYM Gonzalez, Marwin, MIN Graterol, Brusdar, LAD Guerra, Deolis, PHI Guerra, Junior, ARI Guillorme, Luis, NYM Hernandez, Cesar, CLE Hernandez, Darwinzon, BOS Hernandez, Elieser, MIA Hernandez, Oscar, KC Inciarte, Ender, ATL León, Sandy, CLE López, Pablo, MIA Márquez, Germán, COL Martínez, José, TB Narváez, Omar, MIL

