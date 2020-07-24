Quique Hernández Shows His Stuff in Dodgers Opener

Cabo Rojo, PR: The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their rivals, the San Francisco Giants yesterday in their season home opener to an empty stadium that if not for the pandemic, Ravine stadium would have been full to the brim.

I am presently in Puerto Rico and like every baseball fan was watching some of the game very late on television. This is the new baseball ritual, no baseball fans in stadiums. I would be interested in seeing if this ritual picks up, or has it added another wound to a sport that was facing other challenges to its future?

The game was a sweet opening day game indeed as they won their first season game 8 – 1. The game was especially sweet for Puerto Rican, Enrique Hernández who hit a two-run home run and knocked in three singles, driving in five runs in a four-hit game.

The Dodger fan base has increased dramatically in Puerto Rico as many on the island are now following the Dodgers as they now follow every team that has a Puerto Rican player. There are not that many Puerto Ricans in MLB ever since Puerto Rico was added to the U.S. draft, something that no other Latin country is part of. At present there are approximately twenty players in MLB from Puerto Rico. This is a very low number for an island that loves baseball.