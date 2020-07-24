Homage to Yogi Berra a festival of his phrases – Homenage a Yogi Berra un festival de sus frases

“This does not end until it ends” … Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – 70 years ago, it was in 1950, Yogi Berra achieved a remarkable mark, speaking of his ease of hitting the ball. In 656 home plate appearances, 597 legal innings, he only had a strikeout 12 times.

In memory of Yogi, a column of his pure phrases …:

“The only thing I remember from my first major league slam was that there were three runners on the bases” …

“The Yankees of my time as a player had better luck when we hit 10 or more hits” … Yogi Berra.-

“The scouts were of the opinion that I was a bad ball hitter … But, as I connected them, they were very good for me” …

“I have a headache all over my body” …

“The similarities between my father and me are very different” …. Dale (Yogi’s son) Berra.-

“One can observe a lot, if you do not stop seeing” …

“The Yankees sometimes made a lot of bad mistakes” …

“If I ever told lies it was because they were true” …

“I never remember what I forget” …

“Once it occurred to me to go to an orgy … And it was celebrated with only me, one person!” …

“I had a beautiful girlfriend, but terrible, because she suffered from menopause” …

“I save my car battery, because I tune the low volume on the radio” …

Baseball is ninety percent mental. And the other half is pure physical ”…

“Mickey Mantle was an amphibian, that is, he hit left and right” …

“I will be rough, as they say, but those who invent my phrases are very intelligent” …

“How can you do what that manager wants, hit and think at the same time?” …

“I understand that Sandy Koufax has won 25 games in 1963. What I don’t understand is how he lost five” …

“Children’s baseball is wonderful, because it keeps them out of the house” …

“The truth is that no one goes to the big league stadiums anymore, because they are all full of people” …

“I often have to attend wakes and burials of people who will never be at my wake nor is my burial” …

“I was once a uterine manager.”

“My wife Carmen saw a movie that Steve McQueen shot before he died.”

“They recognize me only by my face.”

“The only thing I like most about the Golden Glove is that the designated ones cannot win it.”

“Beto Ávila had such a good year in 1954, that he was even the Most Valuable of the American” … (Note: The Most Valuable of the American in 1954 was Yogi Berra. Beto was the batting champion).

“I was given the international base on balls many times.”

“It is better to be stupid like everyone else, than to be smart and not look like anyone” … Yogi Berra.-

“Cut my pizza in four, I’m not as hungry as for six pieces” …

“Even Napoleon had his Watergate” …

———————————————–Español———————————–

Homenage a Yogi Berra un festival de sus frases

“Esto no se acaba sino cuando se termina”… Yogi Berra.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hace 70 años, fue en 1950, Yogi Berra logró una marca notable, que habla de su facilidad para chocar la bola. En 656 apariciones en el home-plate, 597 turnos legales, solo quedó strikeout 12 veces.

En recuerdo a Yogi, una columna de puras frases suyas…:

“Lo único que recuerdo de mi primer grand slam en Grandes Ligas, es que había tres corredores en las bases”…

“Los Yankees de mi época de pelotero teníamos mejor suerte cuando bateábamos 10 o más hits”… Yogi Berra.-

“Los scouts opinaban que yo era bateador de bolas malas… Pero, como las conectaba, para mí eran muy buenas”…

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”…

“Las similitudes entre mi padre y yo son muy diferentes”…. Dale (hijo de Yogi) Berra.-

“Uno puede observar mucho, si no dejas de ver”…

“Los Yankees, a veces, cometíamos muchos errores mal hechos”…

“Si he dicho mentiras alguna vez fue porque eran verdad”…

“Nunca me acuerdo de lo que se me olvida”…

“Una vez se me ocurrió ir a una orgía… Y se celebró conmigo solamente, ¡una persona!”…

“Tuve una novia preciosa, pero terrible, porque sufría de fuego viperino”…

“Economizo batería de mi carro, porque sintonizo el radio bajito de volumen”…

“El beisbol es noventa por ciento mental. Y la otra mitad es puro físico”…

“Mickey Mantle era anfibio, o sea, bateaba a lo zurdo y a lo derecho”…

“Yo seré bruto, como dicen, pero quienes inventan mis frases son muy inteligentes”…

“¿Cómo puede uno hacer lo que quiere ese mánager, batear y pensar al mismo tiempo?”…

“Comprendo que Sandy Koufax haya ganado 25 juegos en 1963. Lo que no entiendo es cómo perdió cinco”…

“El beisbol de los niños es marvilloso, porque los mantiene fuera de la casa”…

“La verdad es que ya nadie va a los estadios de Grandes Ligas, porque se lo pasan llenos de gente”…

“A menudo tengo que asistir a velorios y entierros de personas que nunca van a estar en mi velorio ni es mi entierro”…

“Una vez fui mánager uterino”.

“Mi esposa Carmen vio una película que filmó Steve McQueen antes de morirse”.

“Me reconocen solo por mi cara”.

“Lo único que más me gusta del Guante de Oro, es que no pueden ganarlo los designados”.

“Beto Ávila tuvo un año tan bueno en 1954, que hasta fue El Más Valioso de la Americana”… (Ojo: El Más Valioso de la Americana en 1954 fue Yogi Berra. Beto fue campeón de bateo).

“A mí me dieron muchas veces la base por bolas internacional”.

“Es mejor ser estúpido como todo el mundo, que ser inteligente y no parecerse nadie”… Yogi Berra.-

“Córtame la pizza en cuatro, no tengo tanta hambre como para seis pedazos”…

“Hasta Napoleón tuvo su Watergate”…

