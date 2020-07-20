The Letter from the Hereafter-La Carta desde el Más Allá

Eddie Cicotte for Pete Rose

FRIEND READER …: Write me and tell me how we celebrate.

If coronavirus allows it, this column will turn 60 in October, serving readers Monday through Sunday.

“Do you remember how beautiful baseball was, before Rob Manfred?” … Dick Secades.-

-oooo-

My dear Pete …: How things have changed since 1920! when along with seven other White Sox, the commissioner, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, kicked me out of baseball until beyond death.

How things have changed since 1989! when Bart Giamatti, desperate for notoriety to him, kicked you out of baseball for life.

I mean … because they both threw us out because they were contaminated with betting. Like commissioner Bowie Kühn, he missed Willie Mays and 1979 Mickey Mantle in baseball, just because they appeared in casino commercials.

Instead they argue today in New York, if they sell him the Mets, by none other than the famous Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson, an 86-year-old billionaire, whose fortune is estimated at $ 30 billion.

In other words, my dear Pete, who now, instead of expelling those contaminated with gambling, seek them out, invite them to become part of the world of baseball.

It is a process. Because historically, professional baseball was denied to Las Vegas, because it was a city supported by casinos and prostitution. But in 1983, they accepted that the Padres had their triple-A team there. Since then the venue has changed owners four times, to Dodgers, Blue Jays, Mets and now Athletics.

As you see it?

I am appalled. Because, if they sacrificed us in favor of the immaculate ball, now we can see a 180 degree turn. And that could lead to a return to the Major Leagues of the 19th century, when gamblers ruled the game. Of course, now they would have to associate with the television networks, nothing strange, because money rules.

We suffer together, Pete.

Hugs Eddie.

RETAZOS.- ** Alex Rodríguez, aspiring owner of the Mets, believes that there should be a salary cap, but if the owners raise the total budget from 10 billion annually to 15 billion … ** They will not let stadiums enter the Scouts, and they hope they work watching TV. But there are protests. They don’t think they can appreciate the powers of the big leaguers like this … ** The schedule for the 2020 season will have to be modified day after day, since the home club of a few teams is unknown … ** They do not decide if the Mexican League of Pacífico will play the 2020-2021 campaign. They talk about doing it without an audience, if television pays the expenses …

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

——————————Español;—————————

La Carta desde el Más Allá.- De Eddie Cicotte para Pete Rose

AMIGO LECTOR…: Escríbeme y dime cómo lo celebramos.-Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio a los lectores de lunes a domingo.

“¿Te acuerdas lo bonito que era el beisbol, antes de Rob Manfred?”… Dick Secades.-

-o-o-o-o-

Mi querido Pete…: ¡Cómo han cambiado las cosas desde 1920! cuando junto con otros siete de los Medias Blancas, el comisionado, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, me expulsó del beisbol hasta más allá de la muerte.

¡Cómo han cambiado las cosas desde 1989! cuando Bart Giamatti, desesperado por notoriedad para él, te expulsó del beisbol de por vida.

Digo… porque a ambos nos botaron por contaminados con las apuestas. Igual que el comisionado Bowie Kühn, extrañó del beisbol en 1979 a Willie Mays y en 1983 a Mickey Mantle, solo porque aparecían en comerciales de casinos.

En cambio hoy discuten en Nueva York, si le venden los Mets, nada menos que al famoso propietario de asinos en Las Vegas Sheldon Adelson, miltimillonario de 86 años, cuya fortuna de estima en 30 mil millones de dólares. O sea, mi querido Pete, que ahora, en vez de expulsar a los contaminados con las apuestas, los buscan, los invitan a formar parte del mundo del beisbol.

Es un proceso. Porquehistóricamente, se negaba el beisbol

profesional a Las Vegas, por ser una urbe sostenida por los casinos y la prostitución. Pero en 1983, aceptaron que los Padres tuvieran ahí su equipo triple A. Desde entonces la sede ha cambiado de dueño cuatro veces, a Dodgers, Blue Jays, Mets y ahora Atléticos.

¿Cómo lo ves tú?

Estoy horrorizado. Porque, si nos sacrificaron en pro de la pelota

inmaculada, ahora se aprecia un giro de 180 grados. Y eso podría conducir a un regreso a las Grandes Ligas del Siglo XIX, cuando los apostadores mandaban en el juego. Claro, ahora tendrían que

asociarse con las cadenas de televisión, nada extraño, porque el dinero manda.

Suframos juntos, Pete.

Abrazos Eddie.

RETAZOS.- ** Alex Rodríguez, aspirante a propietario de los Mets, opina que debe haber tope salarial, pero si los propietarios elevan el presupuesto total de 10 mil millones anuales a 15 mil millones… ** No dejarán entrar a los estadios a los scouts, y esperan trabajen viendo la televisión. Pero hay protestas. Ellos no creen poder apreciar así las facultades de los bigleaguers… ** El schedule de la temporada 2020 habrá de modificarse día tras día, ya que se ignora cuál será el home club de unos cuantos equipos… ** No deciden si la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico jugará la campaña 2020-2021. Hablan de hacerlo sin público, si la televisión paga los gastos…

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene