Umpires Refuse To Work This Season – Umpires se niegan a uniformarse este año

“Whoever does not have fun with a baseball game is dead” … Pacomio.-

If the coronavirus and culopicosos allow it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday. Write me and tell me how we celebrate it.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) .- Of my young age coetans, there are few left. I was from the time of Luis Aparicio, Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford. Many now claim that they did not even see David Concepción play. The least young say that they are from the final years of Mariano Rivera … Who knows! the 2020 season. They have not released the names, but the Umpire Association recognized that such a group exists … ** The Braves contaminate their roster with more kennels. Yesterday they announced the signature of the Cuban dal Yasiel Püig, who had been said to be playing with the Orioles. In Atlanta they need an outfielder for the decision of Nick Markakis, not to take action this year and for the injury of the rookie Cristian Pache … May God take them confessed! …

“Who knows how many bats I have eaten ?!, because I have loved Chinese food all my life” … J.V.-

** Alex Rodríguez and his Jennifer López, with the small fortune of 300 million dollars, were still Thursday as strong aspirants to buy the Mets. They have partners that raise the sum to the two thousand 200 million that they say costs the equipment. The beautiful couple would be very good at promoting the Major Leagues … I’m telling you! … ** The return to play of the Venezuelan, Salvador Pérez, after having been ill with the coronavirus, has been “one of the most important events of these trainings ”, according to the manager of the Royals, Mike Matheny, who added…:“ Any team that loses a catcher like Salvador, feels very bad ”. The 30-year-old Valencian has not received after home plate since September 30, 2018, because before his ailments from Covid-19, they had practiced the Tommy John on his right elbow … ** The Washington Redskins ( American football) forced to change name. The Atlanta Braves warned. I hope that they do not attack the Caribes de Oriente or Bravos de Margarita for the same reasons … ** Honestly, I cannot find in what or how, it harms a historical offspring, to be mentioned in the sport through highly competitive teams. It is positive that he is remembered, that he is venerated … I say, right? …

“It is not the same, love at first sight as pregnancy at the first attempt” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

——————————Español——————-

Umpires se niegan a uniformarse este año

“Quien no se divierta con un juego de beisbol, está muerto”… Pacomio.-

Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo. Escríbeme y dime cómo lo celebramos.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE).- De mis coetanos de la época juvenil, ya quedan pocos. Fuí de la época de Luis Aparicio, Mickey Mantle y Whitey Ford. Muchos ahora afirman que ni siquiera vieron jugar a David Concepción. Los menos jóvenes dicen que son de los años finales de Mariano Rivera… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber!… ** 10 umpires se suman a los más de 100 bigleaguers (contagiados o que temen contagiarse) quienes se niegan a ser parte de la temporada 2020. No han dado a conocer los nombres, pero la Asociación de Umpires reconoció que existe ese grupo… ** Los Bravos contaminan su róster con más perrerosos. Anunciaron ayer la firma dal cubano Yasiel Püig, de quien se había dicho iba a jugar con los Orioles. En Atlanta necesitan un outfielder por la decisión de Nick Markakis, de no entrar en la acción de este año y por la lesión del novato Cristian Pache… ¡Que Papa Dios los coja confesados!…

“¡¿Quién sabe cuántos murciélagos me he comido?!, porque toda la vida me ha encantado la comida china”… J.V.-

** Alex Rodríguez y su Jennifer López, con la pequeña fortuna de 300 millones de dólares, seguían ayer jueves como fuertes aspirantes a comprar los Mets. Tienen socios que suben la suma hasta los dos mil 200 millones que dicen cuesta el equipo. La preciosa pareja sería muy buena para promover las Grandes Ligas… ¡Yo que te digo!… ** El regreso a juego del venezolano, Salvador Pérez, tras haber estado enfermo con el coronavirus, ha sido “uno de los más importantes hechos de estos entrenamientos”, según el mánager de los Royals, Mike Matheny, quien agregó…: “Cualquier equipo que pierda a un catcher como Salvador, se siente muy mal”. El valenciano, de 30 años, no recibe tras el home desde el 30 de septiembre de 2018, porque antes de sus dolencias por el Covid-19, le habían practicado la Tommy John en el codo derecho… ** Los Pieles Rojas de Washington (fútbol americano) obligados a cambiar de nombre. Los Bravos de Atlanta prevenidos. Ojalá que no ataquen por los mismos motivos a Caribes de Oriente ni a Bravos de Margarita… ** Sinceramente, no encuentro en qué ni cómo, perjudica a una descendencia histórica, ser mencionada en el deporte a través de equipos de alta competencia. Es positivo que se le recuerde, que se le venere… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?…

“No es lo mismo, amor a primera vista que embarazo al primer intento”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.

