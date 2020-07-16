Nationals Protest Against Rob Manfred/Nationals protestan contra Rob Manfred

“When you are poor, hunger does not say goodbye, but until then” … Omar Murillo.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the week…: It was 100 years ago today that the Yankees signed Lou Gehrig, after seeing him take a ball with three on bases at Wrigley Field, during the game of the “New York City’s School of Comerce ”, on June 26. What other dates in June were important in Lou’s life?

The Answer: After that signing, Lou was sent to the minors, to Hartford, but 1923, on June 15, debuted in the majors; He had been born on June 19, 1903 and died on June 2, 1941.

Please take it professionally! .- If Ronald Acuña plays seriously, as Major League Baseball should be, he will rise to the world of notables this year. That is to say, even with the chucuta season, he can reach 80 home runs and at the same time 70 RBI’s, at 22 years old. That has only been achieved by Alex Rodríguez, Mike Trout and Andruw Jones. He finished last year with 67 home runs and 53 stolen bases at age 21, and that had only been accomplished by Alex, Trout and Ken Griffey Jr. Ronald has what it takes, he should only use it properly …

I hope you have already decided.- The owners of the 10 teams of the Mexican Pacific League were in a videoconference yesterday, convinced to play without an audience. Television pays them well. In addition, Mazatlán is the headquarters of the Caribbean Series 2021. But the question is, will there be baseball in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela? … Who knows? …

Nationals Protest Manfred.- 2019 champions Washington Nationals consider commissioner Rob Manfred ineffective. This is how the world of baseball thinks long ago. The new thing is that now he shouts it so that we all hear it, no less than the general manager of the capital, Mike Rizzo. The problem is serious. Rizzo believes that Manfred is very bad regarding the pandemic. And the Nationals have two of their players, unidentified, sick with the Covid-19, while three others refuse to play for fear of getting it, among them the star pitcher Ryan Zimmerman …

Venue ready for new franchise.- If everything continues as it is, the next major league franchise will be based in Nashville, Tennessee, the State of Elvis Presley (native of the city of Memphis). Three figures from the area lead the group that began serious efforts in this regard, Tony LaRussa, Dave Dombrowski and Dave Stewart. They don’t care if it’s a team they sell to or if it was a new expansion team… They are going well, boys, they are going well! …

“One divorces for lack of maturity … One remarries for lack of memory” … Dick Secades.-

—————————————————Español——————————————–

Nationals protestan contra Rob Manfred

“Cuando uno es pobre, el hambre no dice adiós, sino hasta lueguito”… Omar Murillo.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: Hace hoy 100 años que los Yankees firmaron a Lou Gehrig, después de verlo sacar una bola con tres en bases en Wrigley Field, durante juego del “New York City´s School of Comerce”, el 26 de junio. ¿Cuáles otras fechas de junio fueron importantes en la vida de Lou?

La Respuesta: Tras esa firma, mandaron Lou a las menores, a Hartford, pero 1923, el 15 de junio , debutó en las Mayores; había nacido el 19 de junio de 1903 y murió el dos de junio de 1941.

¡Por favor, tómalo profesionalmente!.- Si Ronald Acuña juega en serio, como debe ser el beisbol de Grandes Ligas, ascenderá este año al mundo de los notables. Es decir, aún con la temporada chucuta, puede llegar a los 80 jonrones y a la vez 70 RBI’s, a los 22 años de edad. Eso lo han logrado solamente, Alex Rodríguez, Mike Trout y Andruw Jones. Terminó el año pasado con 67 jonrones y 53 bases robadas a los 21 años, y eso lo habían logrado solamente Alex, Trout y Ken Griffey hijo. Ronald tiene con qué, sólo debe usarlo como es debido…

Espero hayan decidido ya.- Estaban ayer de videoconferencia los propietarios de los 10 equipos de la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico, convencidos de jugar sin público. La televisión les paga bien. Además, Mazatlán es la sede de la Serie del Caribe 2021. Pero la pregunta es, ¿habrá beisbol en Dominicana, Puerto Rico y Venezuela?… ¡Vaya Ud. a saber!…

“No es lo mismo ‘Rey, pasa-mel short’, que ‘Pásame al Rey Melchor”… Juan Bigott.-

Nationals protestan contra Manfred.- Los campeones 2019, Nationals de Washington, consideran ineficiente al comisionado, Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred. Así opina hace tiempo el mundo del beisbol. Lo nuevo es que ahora lo grita para que lo oigamos todos, nada menos que el gerente general de los capitalinos, Mike Rizzo. El problema es grave. Rizzo opina que Manfred lleva muy mal lo de la pandemia. Y los Nationals tienen a dos de sus peloteros, no identificados, enfermos con el Covid-19, a la vez que otros tres se niegan a jugar por miedo a contagiarse, entre esos el estelar lanzador Ryan Zimmerman…

Sede lista para nueva franquicia.- Si todo sigue como va, la próxima franquicia de Grandes Ligas tendrá como sede Nashville, Tennessee, el Estado de Elvis Presley (nativo de la ciudad de Memphis). Tres figuras del ambiente encabezan el grupo que inició serias gestiones en ese sentido, Tony LaRussa, Dave Dombrowski y Dave Stewart. No les importa si es un equipo que les vendan o si fuera uno nuevo de expansión… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

“Uno se divorcia por falta de madurez… Uno se vuelve a casar por falta de memoria”… Dick Secades.-

