Fernandez hero in Toronto

If the coronavirus allows it, this column will celebrate 60 years in daily service in October, from Monday to Sunday. Write me and tell me how we celebrate it.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – The question of the week …: The 2020 All-Star Game would have been the day before yesterday, Tuesday. Why was the first of these classics organized and celebrated?

The answer: It was the idea of ​​the director of the sports section of the “Chicago Tribune”, Arch Ward. His plan was that it be carried out only in 1933, within the celebrations corresponding to Chicago’s one hundred years. But the success was such that 87 years ago it was presented at the beginning of July, with only two exceptions, 1945, due to travel restrictions due to World War II and this time. But on four occasions there were two per year, 1959, 1960, 1961 and 1962.

Another in MLB.- The Mets included 24-year-old Venezuelan receiver from Barcelona, ​​David Rodríguez, in the major league roster. Train at MCU Park in Brooklyn …

Victims.- Poor Major Leagues 2020! … They not only have to suffer the commissioner, Rob Manfred, but also the coronavirus, the executives of the television networks and the leader of the players, Tony Clark.

Head.- Tony (Head) Fernández is leader of the Blue Jays in hitters, 1,583, triples 72 and games played, 1,450. As brilliant in every way as he was in his shortstop career, the Toronto team will play this year with a sleeve patch bearing the number 1 on his uniform. Tony died in February at the age of 57, a victim of kidney disease. Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said …: “Very few players can impact a team and its fans, as Tony did in Toronto” …

Coronavirusidada.- The Yankees doctors do not know when Cuban left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman, 32, who is infected with Covid-19, will be able to return to the game. Manager Aaron Boone announced that Zack Britton will now be the closer. Chapman has to be negative twice to be able to return to the team …

Pandemic.- Day after day, positive players in coronavirus (more than 60) and those who refuse to play (more than 70) join. Doctors from various teams have suggested “the convenience” of not opening the season, but to cancel it. Commissioner Rob Manfred has not said whether he agrees or not …

