A pitcher threw no-hit and lost his game 1-0/Un pitcher tiró no-hit y perdió su juego 1-0

If coronavirus allows it, this column will turn 60 in October, serving readers Monday through Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Did you inform me where you write from? Thank you very much.

Ricardo Adenauer, from Orlando, asks …: “What were the WARs for Miguel Tejada and Omar Vizquel’s races, and is Tejada still a Hall of Fame candidate?”

Amigo Chardo …: Tejada finished in 159th place in all WARs, Vizquel in 243 … Tejada was eliminated as a candidate for Hall of Fame in his first year, 2019, because he only obtained 1.2% of the votes.

Jacinto J. Mesa, from Caracas, asks…: “Is it true that you did not vote for Alan Trammell, or Barry Larkin, or Phil Pizzuto, or Pee Wee Reese? But all four are in Cooperstown. ”

Amigo Chinto …: Only one of those four was chosen by the journalists, Larkin. The others by the Veterans Committee. When Rizzuto and Reese, I still didn’t vote. And in short, my vote is just a vote, not an election. And I ask you, how to raise Larkin (WAR 124) and not David Concepción (in WAR 42) or Miguel Tejada?

Manuel Moreno, from Camurí Grande, asks …: “Has a pitcher who has not allowed hits in a full game ever lost him in the majors?”

Friend Manolo …: Yes. It happened on April 23, 1964, in Houston. The Colt-45 home club’s Ken Johnson threw nine hitless innings against the Reds. But in the first inning of the ninth, Pete Rose grounded out to the pitcher, and Johnson misjudged first, Rose reached second. A grounder out in infield allowed him to advance to third, and he scored on error by second baseman Nelly Fox on a grounder by Vada Pinson. The second inning of that same ninth was taken out by Joe Nuxall 1-2-3. Final board 1-0. Only case.

Luis Osío G. from Valencia, comments…: “I agree 100% on how horrible the designated player is in the National Championship. Another absurdity from the commissioner, Rob Manfred. The nine-time world champions, the St. Louis Cardinals have been leaders in strategy with hitting pitchers. A good example was manager Tony La Russa, who made very smart, interesting and surprising plays.

Gonzalo R. Tress C. from Córdova, Veracruz, asks …: “What do you think of Billy Bean’s ‘MoneyBall’, his 20 games won consecutively and his meddling with Art Howe. And has that changed to baseball?

Amigo Chalo…: That was only a good demonstration of how to get the best out of a short budget.

ATTENTION.- The archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Un pitcher tiró no-hit y perdió su juego 1-0

“Lo que hizo grande al beisbol de hoy fué el beisbol de ayer”… Lawrence Ritter, autor.-

Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio a los lectores de lunes a domingo.

Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. ¿Me informaste desde donde escribes?. Muchas gracias.

Ricardo Adenauer, de Orlando, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles fueron los WAR de las carreras de Miguel Tejada y Omar Vizquel, y Tejada sigue de candidato al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Chardo…: Tejada terminó en el puesto 159 de todos los WAR, Vizquel en el 243… Tejada fue eliminado como candidato al Hall de la Fama en su primer año, 2019, porque solo obtuvo el 1.2% de los votos.

Jacinto J. Mesa, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que Ud. no votó por Alan Trammell, ni por Barry Larkin, ni por Phil Pizzuto, ni por Pee Wee Reese? Pero los cuatro están en Cooperstown”.

Amigo Chinto…: Uno solo de esos cuatro fue elegido por los periodistas, Larkin. Los otros por el Comité de Veteranos. Cuando Rizzuto y Reese, yo aún no votaba. Y en resumen, mi voto es solo un voto, no una elección. Y te pregunto yo a tí, ¿cómo elevar a Larkin (WAR 124) y no a David Concepción (en el puesto WAR 42) ni a Miguel Tejada?

Manuel Moreno, de Camurí Grande, pregunta…: “¿Alguna vez en Grandes Ligas un lanzador que no haya permitido hits en un juego completo lo ha perdido?”.

Amigo Manolo…: Sí. Ocurrió el 23 de abril de 1964, en Houston. Ken Johnson, de los Colt-45, de home club, tiró nueve innings sin hits frente a los Rojos. Pero en la primera entrada del noveno, Pete Rose conectó roletazo al pitcher y Johnson tiró mal a primera, Rose llegó a segunda. Un roletazo out en el infield le permitió avanzar a tercera, y anotó por error del segunda base, Nelly Fox, sobre roletazo de Vada Pinson. La segunda entrada de ese mismo noveno, fue sacada por Joe Nuxall 1-2-3. Pizarra final 1-0. Caso único.

Luis Osío G. de Valencia, comenta…: “Estoy 100% de acuerdo en lo horrible que es el designado en la Nacional. Otro absurdo del comisionado, Rob Manfred. Los Cardenales de San Luis, nueve veces campeones mundiales, han sido líderes en estrategias con los pitchers de bateadores. Un buen ejemplo fue el mánager Tony La Russa, quien hacía jugadas muy inteligentes, interesantes y sorpresivas.

Gonzalo R. Tress C. de Córdova, Veracruz, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina del ‘MoneyBall’ de Billy Bean, sus 20 juegos ganados consecutivamente y de su intromisión con Art Howe. Y eso ha cambiado al beisbol?”.

Amigo Chalo…: Eso solo ha sido una buena demostración de cómo sacarle el mejor partido a un corto presupuesto.

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

