They fear the Coronavirus/Temen debandada por el coronavirus

Which will do the most harm to baseball, coronavirus, or manfredvirus?

If coronaviruses allow it, this column will turn 60 years of providing daily service, from Monday to Sunday, in October.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Traditionally, bigleaguers sacrifice their lives as men of the home, in search of glory and financial security.

But now an invisible and unrelenting enemy threatens them, their families and the entire world, which is why the executives of Major Legue Baseball, rightly, fear that there will be a rampage of players from the 2020 season, if the evil offensive continues to increase.

There are already more than 40 Covid-19 positive players, and another 50 who refuse to play. I would not play.

In addition to the trips every three days, the life of the bigleaguers is not as easy as it can be supposed.

If they start their careers at a good age, they reach the minors at 17 or 18, so if they play four seasons in the minors, they are in the Major Leagues at 21 or 22. A long career is 20 seasons, which then puts them on the street, millionaires, without work and without knowing how to do anything else, when they are barely 40 years old.

They had been absent from dirty diapers, from first words, from birthdays of his wife and children, graduations, illnesses, anguishes and happiness.

At 40 one is too old to start studying, but too young to deserve the special attention of the old. In the United States, you are old when you turn 65.

Bigleaguers, then, rarely become one hundred percent husbands, fathers, men of the house.

Those men who survive like this, very different from the others, baseball now calls to play the 2020 condensed season, while the powerful enemy of humanity, called coronavirus, does not stop attacking on all fronts. They report that they are more infected than ever before and that hospitals no longer have a place to put the sick to bed or tend the dead.

So we will sing play ball.

RETAZOS.- ** As of July 15, it will be the period for signing of young prospects from Latin America, which should have started on day two. The top 50 are from four countries …: There are 26 candidates from the Dominican Republic, no pitchers, but 14 shortstops; from Venezuela there are 20, also no pitchers, 11 shortstops; three Cubans, a right-handed pitcher, Norge Vera; and a Mexican, also a right-hander, Víctor Lizárraga … ** The best of all, according to the scouts, is the Cuban Pedro León, outfielder, 22 years old … ** From Dominican is number two, Armando Cruz, shortstop, 16 years old … ** The best in Venezuela is the fifth among all, Carlos Colmenares, shortstop, 17 years old …

