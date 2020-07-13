Bronx, NY: It took the murder of African-American George Floyd seen on social media by millions and the spontaneous reaction of millions more throughout the country and the world protesting the issue of Black Lives Matter to the get the owner to finally agree it was time.
Since its inception 33 years ago the Native American community has been protesting the name as racist towards them and their culture. Team owner Daniel Snyder had been quoted in the past saying that under no circumstances he was going to change the name. However, the culmination of years of racism and abuse against people of color as depicted through the murder of Mr. Floyd and the outcry throughout the country had sent a clear message to many of the team sponsors who were very concerned about the repercussions that this growing movement could affect them and their bottom line, the mighty dollar.
The team made the official announcement today and will soon announce the new name. Apparently team owner and head coach Ron Rivera are working on a new name for the team. Having Mr. Rivera involved in the process to select a new name is a wise move as Mr. Rivera being Puerto Rican and Mexican has excellent qualifications to help provide a non-offensive cultural name to the team.
A popular name trending on social media is the Red Tails. This is what the Tuskegee Airmen were called
Read more: Redskins Change Name
Recent Articles
- Do Ballplayers Gamble By Wearing No. 13? July 13, 2020
- Redskins No More July 13, 2020
- They fear the Coronavirus/Temen debandada por el coronavirus July 13, 2020
- Public fight between MLB umpires/Pelea pública entre los umpires de MLB July 12, 2020
- Yankees Chapman Tests Positive For COVID-19 July 11, 2020
- Young Latinos Most Likely To Light Up MLB Sky This Summer July 10, 2020
- MLB ANNOUNCES 2021 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE July 9, 2020
- Danger from a players’ strike in 2022 – Peligro de una huelga de peloteros en 2022 July 9, 2020
- Short But Not Sweet: Crazy MLB Schedule Hard To Figure Out July 8, 2020
- The Cleveland Indians will no longer be the Indians – Los Indios de Cléveland ya no serán los Indios July 8, 2020