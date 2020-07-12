Public fight between MLB umpires/Pelea pública entre los umpires de MLB

“The Donald Trump and Andrés Manuel López Obrador thing is not ‘Love in Times of Cholera’, but love in times of the coronavirus” … Jaime Bayly.-

-O-O-O-

If the coronavirus allows it, this column will turn 60 years of providing daily service, from Monday to Sunday, in October.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Protest Between Umpires – Umpires are made to protest. Now, a protest among themselves, is something new.

The Major League Umpire Association publicly washes its hands, stating that what its partner Joe West said is not the opinion of the guild.

West does not believe that the coronavirus is as cruel as they present it, and believes that the statistics are not correct. He does not believe it has killed 130,000 people in the United States. And he quotes the death of country singer Joe Diffie, attributed to Covid-19, “but what he suffered from was cancer of the lung.”

And he adds …: “The government contributes money to hospitals for every death of coronavirus, so it does not matter if you are struck by a car, they charge your death to the pandemic.”

West also stated that he will continue to wear the mask when he is a home plate umpire, but that he will never wear a mask.

Charging for the team! – In Nashville, Tennessee, “The Music City,” the campaign for a major league franchise is hectic. Mayor League Baseball has been offered to host an emergency season between two or four teams with unemployed players.

Nashville, with 700 thousand inhabitants, is the triple A city of the Rangers. Since there is no baseball in the minors, their First Horizon Park will be available. They plan to sell only 25% of the tickets, to maintain social distance, and televise all the action. They would give work to 40 or 80 players, plus the staff around, about 200 people.

Major League Baseball in 2021.- The Major Leagues have released the 2020 and 2021 game schedules at the same time. The Mets, for example, will open next year in Washington, with series starting on Thursday, April 1. And at Citi Field, Thursday, April 8, with the Marlins visiting.

Innocent but ambitious.- The Angels have a very precious jewel in the young Japanese, Shohei Ohtani, who is expected to demonstrate that he pitches and bats with the quality that Babe Ruth did.

Manager Joe Maddon said… “Shohei has to be treated gently, without pressure, let him play and do what he wants. He is a good soul. Very innocent. But he is highly motivated. He doesn’t want to be good, he wants to be great. ”

A year ago Shohei underwent Tommy John, only appeared as a designated player in 104 games, hit 23 home runs, hit 286 and drove in 63 runs.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————Español——————————-

Pelea pública entre los umpires de MLB

“Lo de Donald Trump y Andrés Manuel López Obrador no es ‘Amor en Tiempos del Cólera’, sino amor en tiempos del coronavirus”… Jaime Bayly.-

-O-O-O-

Si el coronavirus lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Protesta entre umpires.- Los umpires están hechos para que les protesten. Ahora, una protesta entre ellos mismos, es algo novedoso.

La Asociación de Umpires de Grandes Ligas se lava las manos públicamente, al afirmar que lo dicho por su socio Joe West, no es opinión del gremio.

West no cree que el coronavirus sea tan cruel como lo presentan, y opina que las estadísticas no son correctas. No cree que haya matado a 130 mil personas en Estados Unidos. Y cita la muerte del cantante country, Joe Diffie, atribuida al Covid-19, “pero lo que sufría era de cáncer en un pulmón”.

Y agrega…: “El gobierno aporta dinero a los hospitales por cada muerto de coronavirus, por lo que no importa si mueres arrollado por un automóvil, ellos cargan tu muerte a la pandemia”.

West además, expuso que seguirá usando la careta, cuando sea umpire en home-plate, pero que nunca se pondrá una mascarilla.

¡A la carga en busca del equipo!.- En Nashville, Tennessee, “The Music City”, la campaña por una franquicia de Grandes Ligas es frenética. Han ofrecido a Mayor League Baseball, ser sede de una temporada de emergencia entre dos o cuatro equipos con peloteros desempleados.

Nashville, de 700 mil habitantes, es la ciudad triple A de los Rangers. Como no hay beisbol en las menores, su First Horizon Park, estará disponible. Planifican vender solo el 25% de los boletos, para mantener la distancia social, y televisar toda la acción. Darían trabajo a 40 u 80 peloteros, más el personal alrededor, unas 200 personas.

Las Mayores en 2021.- Las Grandes Ligas han dado a conocer a la vez los calendarios de juegos 2020 y 2021. Los Mets, por ejemplo, inaugurarán el año que viene en Washington, con serie a comenzar el jueves primero de abril. Y en citi Field, el jueves ocho de abril, con los Marlins de visita.

Inocente pero ambicioso.- Los Angelinos tienen una joya muy preciada en el joven japonés, Shohei Ohtani, de quien se espera pueda demostrar que lanza y batea con la calidad que lo hacía Babe Ruth.

El mánager, Joe Maddon, dijo…: “A Shohei hay que tratarlo con delicadeza, sin presiones, dejarlo que juegue y haga lo que quiera. Es un alma buena. Muy inocente. Pero está muy motivado. No quiere ser bueno, quiere ser grandioso”.

Hace un año Shohei fue sometido a la Tommy John, solo apareció como designado en 104 juegos, conectó 23 jonrones, bateó para 286 e impulsó 63 carreras.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5