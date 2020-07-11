Yankees Chapman Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York: Add another casualty to the Coronavirus testing protocols of Major League Baseball. The Yankees announced Saturday that closer Aroldis Chapman will not be with the team for the immediate future after testing positive for COVID-19.
Chapman, a MVP Latino Sports AL Reliever recipient, is the third Yankee to come up positive.
“He is experiencing mild symptoms,: said manager Aaron Boone about the 32-year old Cuban and six-time All-Star. Chapman will now have to undergo two tests that have to be negative in a 24-hour span before he can rejoin the Yankees.
Boone, in the new norm of Zoom video conferencing with the media, said the Yankees are adhering to all medical protocols and there are not further positive results of players in Summer Camp at Yankee Stadium.
An agreement with teams and players also states a positive COVID test result can be held from the media and public. Chapman, is one of the few that have tested positive and granted the Yankees permission to release his name.
There have been minor setbacks in this first week of Yankees Summer camp. Infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa are isolated at home after testing positive for COVID-19, and results of further testing will dictate their return.
Masahiro Tankaka, concussion protocol, will be monitored next week. There is hope the right-hander will resume throwing next week after taking that fall on the mound off a Giancarlo Stanton liner.
Friday, according to MLB, 27 of 30 teams had a person test positive for COVID. The Yankees were one of those teams through the final round of the intake screening process. Players and personnel will now get tested every other day.
Medical protocols are followed. MLB has made it known that strict guidelines are in place to adhere with those safety guidelines.
Otherwise, it has been business as usual for the Yankees with the unusual circumstances of preparing for a season in the Bronx and ongoing global pandemic. They are basically at full strength for their potential and hopeful season opener at the Nationals Thursday evening July 23.
Comment: Ring786@aol.com Twitter@Ring786
Recent Articles
- Yankees Chapman Tests Positive For COVID-19 July 11, 2020
- Young Latinos Most Likely To Light Up MLB Sky This Summer July 10, 2020
- MLB ANNOUNCES 2021 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE July 9, 2020
- Danger from a players’ strike in 2022 – Peligro de una huelga de peloteros en 2022 July 9, 2020
- Short But Not Sweet: Crazy MLB Schedule Hard To Figure Out July 8, 2020
- The Cleveland Indians will no longer be the Indians – Los Indios de Cléveland ya no serán los Indios July 8, 2020
- The Letter from the Afterlife.- From Buck Canel for BB journalists/La Carta desde el Más Allá.- De Buck Canel para los periodistas del BB July 7, 2020
- The Risk Has Arrived With MLB Schedule In Place July 7, 2020
- What We’ve Seen In The First Week of Summer Camp July 6, 2020
- Latin Americans and the Hall of Fame – July 4, 2020