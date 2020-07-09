MLB ANNOUNCES 2021 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

All 30 Clubs Scheduled to Play on Opening Day on Thursday, April 1st;

Yankees-Mets to Square Off on 20th Anniversary of September 11th

Major League Baseball today announced its master 2021 Major League regular season schedule, which will begin with all 30 Major League Clubs playing on Thursday, April 1st. The 2021 season will mark the fourth consecutive season in which all 30 Clubs are scheduled to play on traditional Opening Day (including 2020’s original regular season schedule), and Opening Day of the 2021 campaign could also become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.

Opening Day will feature 10 divisional match-ups among the 15 games in addition to three Interleague contests, featuring the Tampa Bay Rays at the Miami Marlins, the Minnesota Twins visiting the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants at the Seattle Mariners. Six games are scheduled for Friday, April 2nd, a full slate of 15 games will be played on Saturday, April 3rd, and Sunday April 4th will include 13 contests.

Interleague Play throughout the season will feature the AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central and AL West vs. NL West. The New York Mets will host the New York Yankees at Citi Field from September 10th-12th, marking the first time the New York franchises will play each other on September 11th as MLB observes its 20th anniversary. The two teams will also square off earlier in the season at Yankee Stadium during Fourth of July weekend.

In addition, other highlights of the 2021 schedule include:

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their home schedule with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals from April 9th-11th, a rematch of their five-game National League Division Series in 2019.

The Atlanta Braves will host the St. Louis Cardinals for four games across Father’s Day weekend from June 17th-20th, a rematch of their five-game National League Division Series in 2019.

The 91st All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 13th at Truist Park in Atlanta, the ballpark’s first Midsummer Classic and the first to be played in Atlanta since 2000 at Turner Field.