Danger from a players’ strike in 2022 – Peligro de una huelga de peloteros en 2022

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The terror of strikes. If the coronavirus allows it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

The drama coronavirus- Major League Baseball has been huge and fatal in 2020, but I am afraid that in 2022, without coronavirus, we will experience another difficulty, perhaps greater, perhaps a strike by players will kill the season.

The problem is not only that Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major Legue Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have been fought to the death, but that many players reject the leaders of their own organization. So much so that, possibly, not all bigleaguers attended training on Wednesday.

The reason, as is natural in a fight between billionaires, is money. The owners don’t want to pay each player their fair share of fees for 162 games, prorated to 60, but less than that. And therein lies the difficulty, that is the crux of the dispute.

With such recognition, they will reach the negotiations at the end of 2021. Because with that campaign the collective contract will end, and then it will be MLBPA against MLB with the spirits not ready for an early settlement.

There have been two catastrophic strikes, the 1981 one, which cut about 50 games for each team, but it was in the middle of the campaign, for which there was the World Series, Dodgers 4-Yankees 2, in one of Fernando Valenzuela’s two great years. , the other, 1986.

And the 1994 strike, which threw the postseason into the pit of the question, who knows what would have happened?

Rob (Plover Head) Manfred and Tony Clark should study those two baseball failures to see if they save the 21st century buck.

60 out of 162.- If their contracts are not renewed, five of the most notable 2020 bigleaguers, signed only this season, could go home to free agents, with the experience of the shortest calendar in history. Maximum of 60 games. They are, Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Cole Hamels, Braves; Edwin Encarnación, White Sox; Didí Gregorius, Phillies; and Marcel Osuna, Bravos.

“Salvador” Pujols.- The workers of the Academy of Angels in the Dominican Republic were left without pay five months ago. But Albert Pujols was in charge of solving the drama, and turned into “savior”, he has invested 195 thousand dollars so that nobody stays there without his fees. Pujols has so far collected $ 314 million … Applause, applause, for Albert’s good boy! …

Peligro de una huelga de peloteros en 2022

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El terror de las huelgas. Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

El drama coronavirus- Grandes Ligas ha sido enorme y fatal en 2020, pero me temo que en 2022, ya sin coronavirus, vivamos otra dificultad, quizá mayor, quizá una huelga de peloteros mata temporada.

El problema no es solo que Major League Baseball (MLB) y Major Legue Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) han quedados peleados a muerte, sino que numerosos peloteros rechazan a los dirigentes de su propia organización. Tanto, que, posiblemente, no todos los bigleaguers acudan el miércoles a los entrenamientos.

El motivo, como es natural en una pugna entre multimillonarios, es el dinero. Los propietarios no quieren pagar lo que correspondería a cada jugador de sus honorarios para 162 juegos, prorrateados a 60, sino menos que eso. ¡Y ahí está la dificultad, ese el meollo de la disputa.

Con tal reconcomio, llegarán a las negociaciones a fines de 2021. Porque con esa campaña terminará el contrato colectivo, y entonces será MLBPA frente a MLB con las ánimos nada dispuestos a un pronto arreglo.

Ha habido dos huelgas catastróficas, la de 1981, que cercenó unos 50 juegos a cada equipo, pero fue en medio de la campaña, por lo que hubo Serie Mundial, Dodgers 4-Yankees 2, en uno de los dos grandes años de Fernando Valenzuela, el otro, 1986.

Y la huelga de 1994, que tiró la postemporada al foso de la pregunta, ¿quién sabe qué hubiera ocurrido?

Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred y Tony Clark deberían estudiar aquellos dos fracasos del beisbol, a ver si salvan la pelota siglo XXI.

60 de los 162.- Si no les renuevan los contratos, cinco de los más notables bigleaguers 2020, firmados solo por esta temporada, podrían irse a casa de agentes libres, con la experiencia del calendario más corto en la historia. Máximo de 60 juegos. Son, Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Cole Hamels, Bravos; Edwin Encarnación, Medias Blancas; Didí Gregorius, Phillies; y Marcel Osuna, Bravos.

“Salvador” Pujols.- Los trabajadores de la Academia de los Angelinos en Dominicana quedaron sin sueldo hace cinco meses. Pero Albert Pujols se encargó de solucionar el drama, y convertido en “salvador”, ha invertido 195 mil dólares para que nadie se quede allá sin sus honorarios. Pujols ha cobrado hasta ahora 314 millones de dólares… ¡Aplausos, aplausos, para el buenote de Albert!…

