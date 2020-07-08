The Cleveland Indians will no longer be the Indians – Los Indios de Cléveland ya no serán los Indios

“Now we are seven thousand 800 million journalists in the world” … J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Which will do the most harm to baseball, coronavirus, or manfredvirus?

-o-o-o-o-

If coronavirus and culopicosos allow it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

Against Indians and Redskins.- What is the damage suffered by the Indians or their descendants, because the Indians call the Major League team?

And the same question about the American football team, the Redskins, or Washington Redskins.

Well, they have to change their name. And the Atlanta Braves are forewarned.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder has been said to be under pressure lately, especially after George Floyd’s Minnesota death.

The Indians have been called that since 1915, 105 years ago! Now, before 1915, they were known as Forest Citys, Spiders, Blues, Bronchos, and Naps.

From Japan Babe Ruth returned.- In the chucuta and choreta season 2020, the Japanese Shohei Ohtani, from the Angels, will be special attraction. The 25-year-old is in his best form to reappear as a pitcher and slugger. That is, in the most sincere style of the Bambino Babe Ruth.

Anaheim club general manager Billy Eppler has portrayed him one hundred percent in a nutshell, stating … “Ohtani will be 2020, the two-way player he is capable of being.”

Ohtani would not have been ready to launch, if the campaign had started in April, in recovery as he was from the Tommy John operation, which was carried out in October 2018.

In the 2019 season, this young Japanese man, prevented from pitching, hit for 286, with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games. Most importantly, he doesn’t like being a designated hitter and he showed he plays one hundred percent for the team.

LAWS.- ** The Red Sox have cited 47 players for their training, a number that can be in all teams increased to 60. Of course, the Bostonians do not train this year in Fort Myers, Florida, but in Fenway Park and in Boston high school and college facilities. First time since World War II that this team prepares in the Northeast. In 1943 it was at Madford, Massachusetts; in 1944 in Báltimore, Maryland; and in 1945 in Pleasanteville, New Jersey… ** Close to panic in the Major Leagues over 30 baseball players and coaches tested positive for coronavirus… ** This weekend team owners and health officials are looking for steps to take…

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

——————————————————Español————————————-

Los Indios de Cléveland ya no serán los Indios

"Ahora somos en el mundo siete mil 800 millones de periodistas"… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

¿Cuál hará más daño al beisbol, coronavirus o manfredvirus?

-o-o-o-o-

Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

Contra Indios y Pieles Rojas.- ¿Cuál es el daño que sufren los indios o sus descendientes, porque al equipo de Grandes Ligas de Cléveland lo llamen los Indios?

Y la misma pregunta acerca del equipo de fútbol americano, los Redskins, o Pieles Rojas de Washington.

Pues tienen que cambiar de nombre. Y están prevenidos los Bravos de Atlanta.

El propietrio de los Redskins, Dan Snyder se dice muy presionado en los últimos tiempos, especialmente después de la muerte en Minnesota de George Floyd.

Los Indios son llamados así desde 1915, ¡hace 105 años! Ahora, antes de 1915, fueron conocidos como Forest Citys, Spiders, Blues, Bronchos y Naps.

De Japón regresó Babe Ruth.- En la chucuta y choreta temporada 2020, va a ser atractivo especial el japonés Shohei Ohtani, de los Angelinos. El joven, de 25 años está en la mejor de sus formas para reaparecer como lanzador y como slugger. Es decir, al estilo más sincero del Bambino Babe Ruth.

El gerente-general del club de Anaheim, Billy Eppler, lo ha retratado al ciento por ciento en pocas palabras, al expresar…: “Ohtani será en 2020, el pelotero de dos vías que él es capaz de ser”.

Ohtani no hubiera estado listo para lanzar, de haber comenzado en abril la campaña, en recuperación como se encontraba de la operación Tommy John, que le practicaron en octubre 2018.

En la temporada de 2019, este joven nipón, impedido para lanzar, bateó para 286, con 18 jonrones y 62 impulsadas en 106 juegos. Y lo más importante, no le gusta ser bateador designado y demostró que juega al ciento por ciento para el equipo.

RETAZOS.- ** Los Medias Rojas han citado para sus entrenamientos a 47 peloteros, número que puede ser en todos los equipos elevado hasta 60. Desde luego que los bostonianos no entrenan este año en Fort Myers, Florida, sino en Fenway Park y en instalciones de high school y Universidades de Boston. Primera vez desde la II Guerra Mundial que este equipo se prepara en el noreste. En 1943 fue en Madford, Massachusets; en 1944 en Báltimore, Maryland; y en 1945 en Pleasanteville, New Jersey… ** Cerca del pánico en las Grandes Ligas más de 30 peloteros y coaches han dado positivo en coronavirus… ** Este fin de semana propietarios de equipos y funcionarios de salud buscan las medidas a tomar…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com