The Letter from the Afterlife.- From Buck Canel for BB journalists/La Carta desde el Más Allá.- De Buck Canel para los periodistas del BB

If coronaviruses allow it, this column will turn 60 in October serving readers Monday through Sunday.

Fellow journalists…: If you are going to cover major league games this year, prepare yourselves for a life very different from the very pleasant one that we have traditionally enjoyed. Covid-19 has changed everything, and our work did not have to be an exception.

For example, in the Yankees and Mets press boxes we used to concentrate more than 100 journalists. Now, due to the distance between them, they will only accept 35.

That forced the teams to cancel the value of the Major League Baseball Writers Association credential, with which you could enter all the parks, and to issue daily credentials, which must be requested no less than 48 hours before each game, day after day, and only through credentials.mlb.com.

Of course, there are also regulations for team practice days. Accredited journalists may enter the park only 30 minutes before work begins, and must leave it 90 minutes after the end of the last press conference.

Before receiving the credentials, each journalist will undergo a mandatory medical examination, which will include, among other details, taking the temperature and a series of questions.

Everyone must wear a mask and will not be able to go to another place in the stadium, other than the box of the press. Food will not be served, as was the custom in the 30 parks, but bottles of water will be served and everyone can carry their food.

The boxes, located at a considerable height, can be reached by the escalator, and also by

elevator, but with only one person per trip.

CHALLENGES.- ** For the baquisimetano of the Indians, Carlos Carrasco, the pandemic is a lesser evil than for you and me, because he had been struggling with leukemia a year ago. And he has overcome it. “I feel very strong. I’m ready to throw no less than six innings, “said the 33-year-old … ** Another of the Indians, Delino DeShields Jr., is one of the 31 bigleaguers infected with cronaviruses … ** Before the silence of the Phillies about of the JT receiver’s contract Realmuto, Bryce Harper has been alarmed. He expressed …: “If they do not sign it, it will be terrible and sad” … ** David Price (Dodgers), refuses to play. He said …: “For the sake of my family it is best not to play.” It is signed until 2022 …

La Carta desde el Más Allá.- De Buck Canel para los periodistas del BB

Si coronavirus lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio a los lectores de lunes a domingo.

Compañeros periodistas…: Si van a cubrir este año juegos de Grandes Ligas, prepárense a una vida muy diferente a la tan agradable, que hemos disfrutado tradicionalmente. Covid-19 lo ha cambiado todo, y no tenía por qué ser una excepción, nuestro trabajo.

Por ejemplo, en los palcos de prensa de Yankees y Mets solíamos concentrarnos más de 100 periodistas. Ahora, debido a la distancia entre uno y otro, aceptarán solo 35.

Eso obligó a los equipos a anular el valor de la credencial de la Major League Baseball Writers Association, con la cual se podía entrar a todos los parques, y a emitir credenciales diarias, las cuales deben solicitarse no menos de 48 horas antes de cada juego, día tras día, y solo a través de credentials.mlb.com.

Por supuesto, también hay reglamentaciones para los días de práctica de los equipos. Los periodistas acreditados podrán entrar al parque solo 30 minutos antes de comenzar los trabajos, y deberán abandonarlo 90 minutos después de finalizada la última conferencia de prensa.

Antes de recibir las credenciales, cada periodista será sometido a un obligatorio examen médico, que incluirá, entre otros detalles, toma de la temperatura y una serie de preguntas.

Todos deben usar mascarilla y no podrán ir a otro sitio del estadio, diferente al palco de la prensa. No se servirán comida, como era costumbre en los 30 parques, pero sí botellas de agua y cada quien puede llevar sus alimentos.

A los palcos, ubicados a considerable altura, puede llegarse por la escalera mecánica, y también en

ascensor, pero con solo una persona por viaje.

RETAZOS.- ** Para el baquisimetano de los Indios, Carlos Carrasco, la pandemia es un mal menor que para tí y para mí, porque él venía luchando con una leucemia hace un año. Y la ha vencido. “Me siento muy fuerte. Ya estoy preparado para lanzar no menos de seis innings”, ha dicho el joven de 33 años… ** Otro de los Indios, Delino DeShields hijo, es uno de los 31 bigleaguers contagiados con cronavirus… ** Ante el silencio de los Phillies acerca del contrato del receptor J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper se ha alarmado. Expresó…: “Si no lo firman será terrible y triste”… ** David Price (Dodgers), se niega a jugar. Dijo…: “Por el bien de mi familia lo mejor es no jugar”. Está firmado hasta el 2022…

