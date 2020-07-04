Latin Americans and the Hall of Fame

“I confess that I have lived” … Pablo Neruda.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As the second part of the year begins (and today is four days from 2020), those of us who voted for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame began working on the management of the electoral roll, which will come soon. I hope coronavirus does not interrupt us on such a mission.

But today I am going further, with the review of the active Latin American bigleaguers, who could be good candidates, of course, five years after retirement.

For example, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera appear in direct flight to the peasant village of New York State. And if they continue as they are, they will also be good candidates, José Altuve, Róbinson Canó, Yadier Molina, Carlos Correa and Aroldis Chapman.

Mariano Rivera, in 2019, was the first in the history of 84 years of elections for Cooperstown, elected unanimously. Also, elevated in the company of Edgar Martínez.

Since 2000, six natives from Latin America have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. In the previous 64 years, there were only five.

The first of ours to occupy a niche in the famous Museum was Roberto Clemente in 1973. And in 1977 Martín Dihigo arrived. In 1983, Juan Marichal. In 1984, Luis Aparicio. Rod Carew in 1991. Orlando Cepeda in 1999. Tany Pérez in 2000. And in 2006, José de la Caridad (El Diamante Negro) Méndez and Cristóbal Torriente.

Since 2011, Roberto Alomar 2011, Pedro Martínez 2015, Iván Rodríguez 2017, Vladimir Guerrero 2018, Mariano Rivera 2019, Edgar Martínez 2019 have been elevated.

When the last season, that of 2019, was inaugurated, there were 227 Latin American, 102 from the Dominican, 68 Venezuelans, 19 Cubans, 18 from Puerto Rico, eight from Mexico, five Curazoleños, four from Colombia, one from Aruba, one from Nicaragua and one from Panama.

Latin American candidates for 2021, Omar Vizquel, Manny Ramírez, Sammy Sosa, Bobby Abreu, Aramís Ramírez and Alex Ríos… 2022, David Ortiz… 2023, Carlos Beltrán, Johnny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez… 2024, José Bautista, Adrian Beltré, Bartolo Colón , Víctor Martínez… 2025, Kendry Morales, Martín Prado.

—————————————–Español———————————–

Los Latinoaméricanos y el Hall de la Fama

“Confieso que he vivido”… Pablo Neruda.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .- Al comenzar la segunda parte del año (y hoy ya van cuatro días de la de 2020), quienes votamos para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, comenzamos a trabajar en el manejo de la planilla de elecciones, que nos llegará pronto. Espero que coronavirus no nos interrumpa en tal misión.

Pero hoy voy más allá, con la revisión de los bigleaguers de Latinoamérica activos, que podrían ser buenos candidatos, desde luego, cinco años después del retiro.

Por ejemplo, Albert Pujols y Miguel Cabrera parecen en vuelo directo a la villa campesina del Estado de Nueva York. Y de seguir como van, también serán buenos candidatos, José Altuve, Róbinson Canó, Yadier Molina, Carlos Correa y Aroldis Chapman.

Mariano Rivera, en 2019, ha sido el primero en la historia de 84 años de elecciones para Cooperstown, elegido por unanimidad. Además, elevado en compañía de Edgar Martínez.

Desde 2000 han llegado al Hall de la Fama seis nativos de Latinoamérica. En los 64 años anteriores, fueron solo cinco.

El primero de los nuestros en ocupar un nicho en el famoso Museo, fue Roberto Clemente, en 1973. Y en 1977 llegó Martín Dihigo. En 1983, Juan Marichal. En 1984, Luis Aparicio. Rod Carew en 1991. Orlando Cepeda en 1999. Tany Pérez en 2000. Y en 2006, José de la Caridad (El Diamante Negro) Méndez y Cristóbal Torriente.

Desde 2011, han sido elevados Roberto Alomar 2011, Pedro Martínez 2015, Iván Rodríguez 2017, Vladimir Guerrero 2018, Mariano Rivera 2019, Edgar Martínez 2019.

Cuando se inauguró la última temporada, la de 2019, había en los rósters 227 latinoamericanos, 102 de Dominicana, 68 venezolanos, 19 cubanos, 18 de Puerto Rico, ocho de Mexico, cinco curazoleños, cuatro de Colombia, uno de Aruba, uno de Nicaragua y uno de Panamá.

Candidatos de Latinoamérica para 2021, Omar Vizquel, Manny Ramírez, Sammy Sosa, Bobby Abreu, Aramís Ramírez y Alex Ríos… 2022, David Ortiz… 2023, Carlos Beltrán, Johnny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez… 2024, José Bautista, Adrian Beltré, Bartolo Colón, Víctor Martínez… 2025, Kendry Morales, Martín Prado.

