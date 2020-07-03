MLB AND MLBPA ANNOUNCE FIRST COVID-19 TEST RESULTS
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as part of the mandatory Intake Screening process under MLB’s COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan, prior to the workouts and full baseball activities that are beginning today. The independent Utah laboratory has reported the results through the first week of intake testing.
- The total number of positive tests is 38, which is 1.2% of the 3,185 total samples collected and tested.
- Thirty-one (31) of these 38 positives are players and seven (7) are staff members.
- Nineteen (19) different Clubs have had one or more individuals test positive during intake testing.
