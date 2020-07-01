There Will Be Baseball, But With Changes – Así será el beisbol con estos cambios

If the coronavirus allows it, this column will serve 60 years in daily service in October, from Monday to Sunday. We are proud to feature Mr. Vene’s column and thank him for his years contributing to share his baseball narratives with the world. His opinions are respected and though they might not be the opinions of Latino Sports, or the numerous publications that print his column they are appreciated as the opinions of a true veteran in baseball.

“Years ago I had a lot of dreams. Now I am sleepy and a lot of years ”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) .- Fear of Covid-19.- Out of fear or because they are already infected, a good number of big leaguers and coaches are not going to participate in the 2020 season. One not sick, but cautious, is Ryan Zimmerman, who has been with the Nationals in his 15 seasons, and at 35 years of age, he is expected to announce his retirement; Another from the Washington team out of action will be Joe Ross. Also from the Rockies, Ian Desmond, Diamondbacks Mike Leake, plus two other, unidentified members of that same team, who did test positive … Still more infected.- Other positives have been, Hunter Bishop, of the Giants; one of the Mets and one of the Marlins, unidentified; Of the Cubs, two of their coaches, whose names are kept private, suffer from Covid-19; of the Twins, they are infected, coaches Bob McClure and Bill Evers …

Baseball Exception.- The Blue Jays await authorization from the Canadian Government to use their stadium, the “Rogers Center”, in the season. The Chief of the Health Office, Dr. David Williams, was expected yesterday afternoon to sign the document regarding the case. This would mean an exception to the closed border, since all teams would have to enter and leave Canada for three months …

“There are three important things in my life …: God, my family, and baseball. But when the season begins, that order of importance changes a little ”… Al Gallagher.-

Unnecessary Baseball by Manfred.- The new and unnecessary baseball made by Rob Manfred, will be with a designated hitter in the National League (no reason); each of the two extra innings will start with a gift runner on second (no reason); forbidden to spit (that is necessary) and also prohibited the protests of the players against the umpires (there is no reason); there will be no pre-game home meeting to swap rosters (no reason); every reliever will be required to throw at least three hitters (no reason); and other inconsistencies that occur to you, you know who …

Black Centennial.- The former presidents, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, joined the commemoration of the centennial of the Black Leagues, with the gesture adopted these days by baseball, stripping a cap and saying hello …

“On Chinese television yellow jokes are prohibited” … Yatuny Lagueles.-

Así será el beisbol made in Rob Manfred

Si el coronavirus lo permite, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años al servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

“Hace años tenía un montón de sueños. Ahora tengo sueño y un montón de años”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).- Miedo al Covid-19.- Por temor o por estar ya infectados, un buen número de bigleaguers y coaches no van a participar en la temporada 2020. Uno no enfermo, pero sí precavido, es Ryan Zimmerman, quien ha estado con los National en sus 15 temporadas, y a los 35 años de edad, se espera anuncie su retiro; otro del equipo de Washington fuera de la acción, será Joe Ross. También de los Rockies, Ian Desmond, de los Diamondbacks Mike Leake, más otros dos, no identificados de ese mismo equipo, que sí dieron positivo…

Siguen más infectados.- Otros positivos han sido, Hunter Bishop, de los Gigantes; uno de los Mets y otro de los Marlins, no identificados; de los Cachorros, sufren de Covid-19 dos de sus coaches, cuyos nombres se mantienen en privado; de los Twins, están contagiados, los coaches Bob McClure y Bill Evers…

Excepción beisbolera.- Los Blue Jays esperan la autorización del Gobierno canadiense, para utilizar en la temporada su estadio, el “Rogers Center”. El Jefe de la Oficina de la Salud, doctor David Williams, estaba ayer tarde por firmar el documento del caso. Esto significaría una excepción de la frontera cerrada, puesto que todos los equipos tendrían que entrar y salir de Canadá durante tres meses…

“Hay tres cosas importantes en mi vida…: Dios, mi familia y el béisbol. Pero cuando la temporada comienza ese orden de importancia cambia un poco”… Al Gallagher.-

Innecesario beisbol de Manfred.- El nuevo e innecesario beisbol made in Rob Manfred, será con bateador designado en la Liga Nacional (no hay por qué); cada una de las dos entradas de innings extras comenzará con un corredor de regalo en segunda (no hay por qué); prohibido escupir (eso sí es necesario) y también prohibidas las protestas de uniformados contra los umpires (no hay por qué); no habrá reunión en home previa a los juegos para intercambiar alineaciones (no hay por qué); todo relevista estará obligado a lanzarle, por lo menos, a tres bateadores (no hay por qué); y otras incongruencias que se le ocurran, ya sabes a quién…

Centenario negro.- Los expresidentes, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton y George W. Bush, se unieron a la conmemoración del centenario de las Ligas Negras, con el gesto adoptado para estos días por el beisbol, despojarse de una gorra y saludar…

“En la televisión china están prohibidos los chistes amarillos”… Yatuny Lagueles.-

