They Sue Dodgers for $ 14 million On Racism –  Demandan por 14 millones a lo$ Dodger$ por raci$mo

"Possibly there are people with greater abilities than you, but you should not allow someone to try more than you" … Derek Jeter.-

If coronavirus allow it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Dodger security attacks three Mexicans.- Racism against Latin Americans. The Dodgers have been sued four times in recent months through a single attorney, Peter diDonato.

The most recent of these lawsuits is before the Superior Court of Los Angeles, and for $ 14 million, as revealed last Saturday. The accusers are brothers Daniel, Javier and Jaime Verdín, identified as Latin Americans from Mexico.

DeDonato claims to have proof that the security of the stadium were wrong, because there were others who were unruly. They attacked the Verdin’s with club blows, knocked one of them to the ground and put a knee to his neck, as happened in Minnesota with George Floyd.

The incident occurred during the fifth game of last year’s divisional series, with the Nationals visiting.

The lawyer says he will win the case before the beginning of August.

“The big leagues are bad business.” – The Yankees were acquired by George Steinbrenner for $ 10 million in 1973, and this year “Forbes” magazine valued them at $ 5 billion. This is 9% more than last year.

However, some equipment owners have expressed in the midst of the pandemic …:

“The big leagues are not as productive an industry as most people think. There are many reasons to lose money. ”

But only the added value for the name of each team, regardless of daily income during the summer, are tremendous business.

According to Forbes, the average value of Major League Baseball franchises is $ 1.85 billion, up 4% from last year, the smallest year-over-year increase since 2010.

The Yankees have been the team with the highest value for 23 years. They have won 27 World Series and 40 American League titles.

LAWS.- ** “Forbes” also valued the Dodgers at 3.4 billion; Red Sox three billion three hundred thousand 300; Three billion 200 thousand Cubs; Giants three billion 100 thousand; the Nátionals, current champions, 1 billion,900.

The main income of the majors is television rights, of three types, regional, national and international. FOX, ESPN and TBS pay each club $ 70 million, plus $ 100 million to the commissioner’s office ($ 2.2 billion total), for international broadcasts alone.

If this is not a good deal, then something is very wrong.

You can read the file "Juan Vené en la Pelota", in "sport unites us again".

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————————————Español——————————————————————————

Demandan por 14 millones a lo$ Dodger$ por raci$mo

"Posiblemente haya personas con mayores habilidades que tú, pero no debes permitir que alguien lo intente más que tú"… Derek Jeter.-

Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Seguridad Dodgers agrede a tres mexicanos.- Por racismo contra latinoamericanos, los Dodgers han sido demandados cuatro veces en los últimos meses a través de un solo abogado, Peter diDonato.

La más reciente de estas demandas es por ante la Corte Superior de los Ángeles, y por 14 millones de dólares, según se reveló ayer sábado. Los acusadores son los hermanos Daniel, Javier y Jaime Verdín, identificados como latinoamericanos de México.

DeDonato dice tener pruebas de que los de seguridad del estadio se equivocaron, porque eran otros los revoltosos. Atacaron con golpes de cachiporras a los Verdín, tumbaron a uno de ellos contra el piso y le pusieron una rodilla sobre el cuello, como ocurrió en Minnesota con George Floyd.

En incidente se produjo durante el quinto juego de la serie divisional de la del año pasado, con los National de visita.

El abogado dice que ganará el caso antes de comenzar agosto.

“Las Grandes Ligas son un mal negocio”.- Los Yankees fueron adquiridos por George Steinbrenner por 10 millones de dólares en 1973, y este año la revista “Forbes” los evaluó en cinco mil millones ($5.000). Esto es un 9% más que el año pasado.

Sin embargo, algunos propietarios de equipos han expresado en medio de la pandemia…:

“Las Grandes Ligas no son una industria tan productiva como la mayoría de la gente cree. Hay muchos motivos para perder dinero”.

Pero solo la plusvalía por el nombre de cada equipo, sin tomar en cuenta los ingresos diarios durante el verano, resultan tremendo negocio.

Según Forbes, el valor promedio de las franquicias de la Major League Baseball, es de mil 850 millones de dólares, aumentaron el 4% respecto al año pasado, el menor aumento inter anual desde 2010.

Los Yankees llevan 23 años siendo el equipo de mayor valor. Han ganado 27 Series Mundiales y 40 títulos de la Liga Americana.

RETAZOS.- ** “Forbes” también valoró a los Dodgers en tres mil 400 millones; Medias Rojas tres mil 300; Cachorros tres mil 200; Gigantes tres mil 100; los Nátionals, actuales campeones, mil 900.

Los principales ingresos de las Mayores son los derechos de la televisión, de tres tipos, regionales, nacionales e internacionales. FOX, ESPN y TBS pagan a cada club 70 millones, más 100 millones a la oficina del comisionado (total de dos mil 200 millones), solo por transmisiones internacionales.

Si esto no es un buen negocio, algo están haciendo muy mal.

Puedes leer el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota", en "el deporte vuelve a unirnos".

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

