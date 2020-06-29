The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Edgar Santana has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
FOUR MINOR LEAGUE PLAYERS SUSPENDED
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that four Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program:
- Cincinnati Reds Minor League pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez, who played last season for Triple-A Louisville of the International League, has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
- Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League pitchers Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo have each received suspensions. Aleaziz, a member of the roster of Great Lakes of the Single-A Midwest League, has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant. Idrogo, a member of the Club’s Dominican Summer League roster, has received a 72-game suspension without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.
- Minnesota Twins Minor League second baseman José Rosario, a member of the Club’s Dominican Summer League roster, has received a 50-game suspension without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
Recent Articles
- Baseball Will Try Under The Circumstances July 1, 2020
- There Will Be Baseball, But With Changes – Así será el beisbol con estos cambios July 1, 2020
- They Sue Dodgers for $ 14 million On Racism – Demandan por 14 millones a lo$ Dodger$ por raci$mo June 29, 2020
- PITTSBURGH’S SANTANA & MINOR LEAGUERERS SUSPENDED June 29, 2020
- MLB HIGHLIGHTS UNIQUE FEATURES FOR 2020 SEASON June 29, 2020
- FINALLY: MLB ANNOUNCES 2020 REGULAR SEASON June 26, 2020
- The Season When The Coronavirus Attacks – La temporada cuando ataca el coronavirus June 25, 2020
- The Letters from the Hereafter – From Coronavirus, Covid-19 To The 3 enemies of the Baseball June 25, 2020
- Some Players lose $ 20 million each – Peloteros pierden $ 20 millones c/u June 19, 2020
- The First 16 Drafted In MLB’s 2020 Draft June 12, 2020