PITTSBURGH’S SANTANA & MINOR LEAGUERERS SUSPENDED

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Edgar Santana has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

FOUR MINOR LEAGUE PLAYERS SUSPENDED

 The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that four Minor League players have been suspended following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program:

  • Cincinnati Reds Minor League pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez, who played last season for Triple-A Louisville of the International League, has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
  • Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League pitchers Reza Aleaziz and Juan Idrogo have each received suspensions.  Aleaziz, a member of the roster of Great Lakes of the Single-A Midwest League, has received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant.  Idrogo, a member of the Club’s Dominican Summer League roster, has received a 72-game suspension without pay after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.
  • Minnesota Twins Minor League second baseman José Rosario, a member of the Club’s Dominican Summer League roster, has received a 50-game suspension without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
