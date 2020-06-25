The Season When The Coronavirus Attacks – La temporada cuando ataca el coronavirus

“When the man learned to walk, he played soccer; but when he learned to think, he played baseball ”… Anonymous.-

If the coronavirus allows it, this column will turn 60 years of providing daily service, from Monday to Sunday, in October.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The Cooperstown Hall of Fame opens its doors to the public Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It has been closed since the end of March, due to the pandemic … ** The proximity of the 2020 season is underway, as more bigleaguers and other major league employees are found positive for coronaviruses … ** The Phillies have just identified four new cases, two players and two from other areas. Now there are 12 people infected by this organization. They haven’t released names … ** The Rockies reported they are sick with Covid-19, outfielder Charlie Blackmon; left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl, right-handed pitcher Ryan Castellani and another unidentified player … ** The Phillies have 40 under medical care, of whom five players and three coaches have tested positive, while they wait to announce the result. of others…

“I’m sick, and I don’t know what. I don’t go to the doctor, because I prefer to die of surprise. I’ll find out later … Yogi Berra.-

** The Blue Jays have declared a total emergency, putting everyone in the hands of the doctors, because in Dunedin, Florida, where their spring training facilities are, there have been numerous cases. The information they issued says verbatim …: “Multiple BlueJays players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 … ** At the last minute they announced yesterday that the Canadian authorities are trying to open the border to baseball, so that the Blue Jays can play in Toronto … ** They also have confirmed cases, without how many, Nationals, Astros and Rangers have reported …

** Even when playing without an audience, each game will bring together a lot of people, hundreds of people, such as players, managers, coaches, umpires, team owners, general managers, office staff, security officers, toilet staff in the stadium, land repair specialists, clubhouse workers, storytellers, commentators, photographers and journalists, plus those responsible for the kitchen and restaurants to serve all those who, even without an audience, have to go to work … ** Since last December , the day with the most positive cases in the United States was the day before yesterday, Wednesday 24, with 38,672 …

“It is very difficult to beat someone who never gives up” … Babe Ruth.-

—————————————————————-Español————————————————————————–

La temporada cuando ataca el coronavirus

“Cuando el hombre aprendió a caminar, jugó al fútbol; pero cuando aprendió a pensar, jugó beisbol”… Anónimo.-

Si el coronavirus lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, abre hoy viernes sus puertas al público, de nueve de la mañana a cinco de la tarde. Estuvo cerrado desde fines de marzo, debido a la pandemia… ** La proximidad de la temporada 2020 marcha, mientras más bigleaguers y otros empleados de Grandes Ligas son encontrados positivos en coronavirus… ** Los Phillies acaban de identificar cuatro nuevos casos, dos peloteros y dos de otras áreas. Ahora son 12 personas los contagiados de esta organización. No han revelados nombres… ** Los Rockies informaron que están enfermos con Covid-19, el outfielder, Charlie Blackmon; el pitcher zurdo, Phillip Diehl, el lanzador derecho, Ryan Castellani y otro pelotero no identificado… ** Los Phillies tienen a 40 bajo atención médica, de los cuales han resultado positivos cinco peloteros y tres coaches, mientras se espera anuncien el resultado de los demás…

“Estoy enfermo, y no se de qué. No voy al médico, porque prefiero morirme de sorpresa. Ya me enteraré después… Yogi Berra.-

**Los Blue Jays se han declarado en emergencia total, poniendo a todos en manos de los médicos, porque en Dunedín, Florida, donde están sus instalaciones de spring training, ha habido numerosos casos. La información que emitieron dice textualmente…: “Multiple BlueJays players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19… ** A última hora anunciaron ayer que las autoridades canadienses tratan de abrir la frontera al beisbol, para que los Blue Jays puedan jugar en Toronto… ** También tienen casos confirmados, sin que hayan informado cuántos, Nationals, Astros y Rangers…

** Aún cuando jueguen sin público, cada juego concentrará mucha gente, centenares de personas, como peloteros, mánagers, coaches, umpires, dueños de equipos, gerentes-generales, personal de oficinas, oficiales de seguridad, empleados del aseo en el estadio, especialistas en arreglo del terreno, trabajadores en los clubhouses, narradores, comentaristas, fotógrafos y periodistas, más los responsables por la cocina y los restaurantes para atender a todos esos que, aún sin público, tienen que ir a trabajar… ** Desde diciembre pasado, el día con más casos positivos en Estados Unidos ha sido anteayer miércoles 24, con 38 mil 672…

“Es muy difícil vencer a alguien que nunca se da por vencido”… Babe Ruth.-

