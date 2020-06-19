Some Players lose $ 20 million each – Peloteros pierden $ 20 millones c/u

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – President Donald Trump would be unemployed and unpaid these days if he hadn’t decided to pursue his studies, instead of signing up to play professional baseball.

When he was in his 20s, in 1966, he was a tremendous receiver, with a very good arm and batting power. The Yankees, Phillies and Red Sox invited him to become a baseball professional, but they only offered him a maximum of $ 25,000 as a bonus. “I am going to finish my military studies, at the Academy, and then I will study economics and business.”

That’s why he now occupies the highest job in the United States, instead of being an unemployed manager, which is what he would be at 74 years old, combined with coronavirus. He has a personal capital of $ 2.1 billion …

-o-o-o-o-o-

“The ball has 108 stitches, because the outs are 27, the bases are four and four times 27, 108” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-o-o-

** Notwithstanding the new terror of the pandemic, it was expected that last night they would announce, finally, the baseball owners’ arrangement, to play from July 19, about 60 or 64 games per team, plus postseason, with prorated fees. without further cuts. It will be dawn and we will see! … ** The unemployed by the pandemic, in the United States alone, are 45 million, the majority fathers and mothers with low wages … ** Not less than nine players would lose more than 20 million dollars each , on a prorated basis, if they accept the owners’ latest offer. The “victims” would be, Mike Trout, 23 million 700 thousand … Gerrit Cole, 22 million 700 thousand … Max Scherzer, 22 million 600 thousand … Justin Verlánder, 20 million 800 thousand … David Price, 20 million 200 thousand … Anthony Rendón, 20 million 100 thousand … Stephen Strasburg, 20 million 100 thousand … Nolan Arenado, 20 million 80 thousand … Miguel Cabrera, 20 million 50 thousand … ** Fred Wilpon, economic victim of the pandemic by not being able to sell his Mets, has requested an extension of the payments to the Bank of 250 million dollars. Among the possible buyers of the Mets, are the billionaire Steve Cohen, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris, and Alex Rodríguez with his girlfriend, Jénnifer López, now associated with Galioto Sports Partners… ** Very pleasant the visit via Internet to “El Imparcial” to answer readers’ questions. I thank the invitation to Luis Alberto Healy and the attentions of Karla and Luis, during the video meeting. They made me feel young and happy. I will be back!…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you do have to start to be great” … Anonymous.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————————–Español—————————————————————————-

Peloteros pierden $ 20 millones c/u

“¡Ahora es otra la vida!… Nos cambiamos más de tapabocas que de calzoncillos”… Firoberta.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

El Presidente, Donald Trump, estaría desempleado y sin sueldo en estos días, de no haber decidido seguir sus estudios, en vez de firmar para jugar beisbol profesionalmente.

Cuando estaba en sus 20 años de edad, en 1966, era un receptor tremendo, con muy buen brazo y poder al bate. Yankees, Phillies y Medias Rojas lo invitaron a convertirse en profesional del beisbol, pero solo le ofrecieron un máximo de 25 mil dólares como bono. “Voy a terminar mis estudios militares, en la Academia y después estudiaré economía y negocios”.

Por eso, ahora ocupa el más alto puesto de trabajo de Estados Unidos, en vez de ser un mánager desempleado, que es lo que sería a los 74 años de edad, combinado con coronavirus. Tiene un capital personal de dos mil 100 millones de dólares…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“La pelota tiene 108 puntadas, porque los outs son 27, las bases son cuatro y cuatro por 27, 108”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-o-o-

** No obstante el nuevo terror de la pandemia, se esperaba que anoche anunciaran, ¡por fin!, el arreglo propietarios peloteros, para jugar a partir del 19 de julio, unos 60 o 64 juegos por equipo, más postemporada, con honorarios prorrateados sin más cortes. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!… ** Los desempleados por la pandemia, solo en Estados Unidos, son 45 millones, la mayoría padres y madres de bajos sueldos… ** No menos de nueve peloteros perderían más de 20 millones de dólares cada uno, según prorrateo, si aceptan la última oferta de los propietarios. Los “damnificados” serían, Mike Trout, 23 millones 700 mil… Gerrit Cole, 22 millones 700 mil…Max Scherzer, 22 millones 600 mil… Justin Verlánder, 20 millones 800 mil… David Price, 20 millones 200 mil… Anthony Rendón, 20 millones 100 mil… Stephen Strasburg, 20 millones 100 mil… Nolan Arenado, 20 millones 80 mil… Miguel Cabrera, 20 millones 50 mil… ** Fred Wilpon, víctima económica de la pandemia al no poder vender sus Mets, ha pedido una extensión para el pago a un Banco de 250 millones de dólares. Entre los posibles compradores de los Mets, figuran, el multimillonario Steve Cohen, el propietario de los 76ers de Philadelphia, Josh Harris, y Alex Rodríguez con su novia, Jénnifer López, ahora asociados con Galioto Sports Partners… ** Muy placentera la visita vía internet a “El Imparcial” para responder a las preguntas de los lectores. Agradezco la invitación a Luis Alberto Healy y las atenciones de Karla y Luis, durante la reunión en la pantalla. Me hicieron sentir joven y feliz. ¡Volveré!…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“No tienes que ser grande para comenzar, pero sí tienes que comenzar para ser grande”… Anónimo.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5