The Drama Between Billionaires –  El drama es entre multimillonarios

If coronavirus allow it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A duo mistake, Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players Association believing they are fighting each other when the real enemy is coronavirus.

Now, between team owners and players there will be no losers, no one will lose anything that is sorely needed. They are all millionaires, and those who are not are billionaires.

Commissioner Rob (Air Head) Manfred charges $ 15 million annually for his services. He said he would lower it this year to 10,500,000.

Among the latest information on the case is this …:

“Major League Baseball Players does not accept the fee cut that the owners are trying to impose.”

Speaking in numbers …: A rookie get’s $ 396,537, as required by the players association, but $256,706, is what MLB is proposing. Ah! Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole have contracts of $222,222 for each game. Now, for the short season, as requested by the Players Union they would receive $25 million 300 thousand each, but owners are offering $5 million six hundred thousand, plus eight million for probable postseason.

The one who wants to act as leader in the Association, Tony Clarck, said …: “The demands of the Leagues have been emphatically rejected.”

They try to do as much damage to each other as possible. They both are loaded with money. They do not realize that the owners cannot survive without the players, and neither can the players survive without the owners.

That is, if one of the parties hurts the other, it is as if it did itself in.

The problem is that you cannot demand much from two sides led by Robert Manfred and Tony Clark.

The only side with reason, has no leader or lawyers. It is ours, the baseball fans.

CHALLENGES.- ** I have never heard or read, during this owners-bigleaguers fight, what we mean to them as fans. But we are the only source of income for those two groups. We are the fans who buy tickets, souvenirs, food and drinks in the stadiums. Those of us who buy what they advertise on billboards, those of us who pay to watch some television channels, those of us who buy what they advertise for us on other television broadcasts, we are the soul and life of the show, who pay the billionaire fees , even though for those two unconscious brigades, we are an unknown community … They have never mentioned us! …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El drama es entre multimillonarios

Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Un error que, a dúo, cometen Major League Baseball y Major League Baseball Players Association, es creer que están peleando los unos contra los otros, cuando el real enemigo es coronavirus.

Ahora, entre los propietarios de equipos y los peloteros no habrá perdedores, nadie perderá nada que le haga mucha falta. Todos son millonarios, y los que no, son multimillonarios.

El comisionado, Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, cobra 15 millones de dólares anuales por sus servicios. Dijo que lo rebajaría este año a 10 millones 500 mil.

Entre las últimas informaciones del caso aparece ésta…:

“Major League Baseball Players no acepta la rebaja de honorarios que los propietarios están tratando de imponer”.

Hablando en números…: A un novato le coresponderían 396 mil 537 dólares, según exigen los peloteros, pero 256 mil 706, por la proposición de MLB. ¡Ah! Mike Trout y Gerrit Cole por sus contratos cobrarían 222 mil 222 por cada juego. Ahora, por la temporada chucuta, según pide la Unión ellos recibirían 25 millones 300 mil cada uno, pero cinco millones seis mil, por la oferta de los propietarios, más ocho millones probables por la postemporada.

El que quiere hacer de líder en la Asociación, Tony Clark, dijo…: “Las exigencias de las Ligas han sido rotundamente rechazadas”.

Tratan de hacerse el mayor daño posible unos contra otros. Son brutos cargados de dinero. No se dan cuenta de que los propietarios no pueden subsistir sin los peloteros, y tampoco los peloteros pueden subsistir sin los empresarios.

Es decir, si una de las partes hace daño a la otra, es como si se lo hiciera a sí misma.

El problema es que no se puede exigir mucho a dos bandos encabezados por Robert Manfred y Tony Clark.

El único bando con la razón, no tiene líder ni abogados. Es el de nosotros, los fanáticos del beisbol.

RETAZOS.- ** Jamás he oído o leído, durante esta pelea propietarios-bigleaguers, lo que significamos los fanáticos. Pero somos la única fuente de ingresos de esos dos grupos. Somos los fanáticos quienes compramos boletos, souvenirs, comidas y bebidas en los estadios. Quienes compramos lo que anuncian en vallas o espectaculares, quienes pagamos por ver algunos canales de televisión, quienes adquirimos lo que nos anuncian en otras transmisiones televisadas, $omos alma y vida del e$pectáculo, quiene$ pagamo$ lo$ honorario$ multimillonario$, aún cuando para esas dos brigadas de inconscientes, seamos una comunidad desconocida… ¡Jamás nos han mencionado!…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

