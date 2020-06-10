June 5: 138 Years Of The Seventh Inning Stretch – 5 de junio, 138 años del seven inning stretch

If the coronavirus allow it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Those of us who attend as a game as a fan, as journalists or as photographers, the baseball games of our countries, we stand up many times and during any inning.

But, when we get to the big league or minor league ball in this Union

of 50 States, we take care to stand up only after the first inning of the seventh inning is over. When it’s the bottom of the inning for the home club.

It is what we call “seventh inning stretch”, or stretched of the seventh inning. Others prefer to identify it as “lucky seventh”. They are the superstitious, who say it’s good luck if they stand up. But how will you resolve good luck? But good luck for who?.

Well, on June 5, it was 138 years when this very American custom was born.

During the afternoon of June 5, 1882, the Manhattan College team played home club, with the Metropolitans semi pros, in the 107th Street Park, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. By the way, at Manhattan College it was there that a Columbian became a baseball player, the Colombian was second baseman from Medellín, Luis Castro, the first Latin American in the Major Leagues in the 20th century (1902, Athletics of Philadelphia). Before, in the XIX century, 1871, it was the third Cuban base in Havana, Esteban Bellán (Troy de Haymakers).

The manager of Manhattan College was a very popular priest, Brother Jasper, which is why the club was known as the Jaspers.

Brother Jasper was strict, disciplined. He required his players to remain sitting on the bench when they were not in action.

That game on June 5 came at the end of the first inning of the seventh inning, and Brother Jasper noted that some of the sitting players were showing signs of weariness at the position. So he told them …: “You can stand up, to rest, to recover, until the game resumes.”

Very soon, both in the major leagues, in the minor leagues, and in other categories, it was established the habit of standing between the first and second innings of the seventh inning, stretching, and hearing “Take me out to the Ball Game” or “God Bless America ”, is the” seven inning stretch “or” lucky seven “.

Nooo, it is better to stand up whenever you want, and not wait until that part of the game.

——————————————————————Español————————————————————————

5 de junio, 138 años del seven inning stretch

Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

Quienes asistimos como público, como periodistas o como fotógrafos, a los juegos de beisbol de nuestros países, nos ponemos de pie muchas veces y durante cualquier inning, hasta estorbamos al de atrás a cada rato.

Pero, cuando llegamos a la pelota de Grandes Ligas o de las menores en esta Unión de los 50 Estados, nos cuidamos de ponernos de pie solo después de terminada la primera entrada del séptimo inning. Cuando viene a batear el home club.

Es lo que llamamos “seventh inning stretch”, o estiradita del séptimo inning. Otros prefieren identificarlo como “lucky seventh”, séptimo de la suerte. Son los supersticiosos, que se dicen invadidos por la buena suerte si se ponen de pie. Pero, ¿cómo resolverá la buena suerte? Porque suelen pararse todos en el estadio, los fanáticos de un equipo y los del otro.

Pues, ayer, cinco de junio se cumplieron 138 años de haber nacido esta costumbre, muy estadounidense.

Durante la tarde del cinco junio de 1882, el equipo del Manhattan College jugaba de home club, con los semi pros de los Metropólitans, en el parque de la calle 107, entre sexta y séptima avenidas. Por cierto, en el Manhattan College fue que se hizo pelotero, el segunda base colombiano de Medellín, Luis Castro, primer latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas en el Siglo XX (1902, Atléticos de Philadelphia). Antes, en el Siglo XIX, 1871, lo fue el tercera base cubano de La Habana, Esteban Bellán (Troy de Haymakers).

El mánager del Manhattan College era un cura, muy popular, El Hermano Jasper, por lo que el club era conocido como los Jaspers.

El Hermano Jasper era estricto, disciplinado. Exigía a sus peloteros, permanecer sentados en el banco, cuando no estuvieran en acción.

Aquel juego del cinco, de junio llegó al final de la primera entrada del séptimo inning, y el Hermano Jasper observó que algunos de los sentados jugadores daban señales de cansados por la posición. Por eso les dijo…: “Pueden ponerse de pie, para descansar, para reponerse, hasta que se reanude el juego”.

Muy pronto, tanto en Grandes Ligas, como en las menores y en otras categorías, se estableció la costumbre de pararse entre la primera y la segunda entradas del séptimo inning, estirarse, y oír “Take me out to the Ball Game” o “God Bless América”, es el “seven inning stretch” o “lucky seven”.

Nooo, es mejor ponerse de pie cada vez que uno quiera, y no esperar obligado hasta esa parte del juego.

