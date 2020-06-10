2020 MLB DRAFT PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE TO FEATURE 23 OF THE TOP DRAFT-ELIGIBLE PLAYERS REMOTELY

Highlighted Players Include 12 of Top 13 Ranked Draft Prospects

According to MLB.com;

Five-Round Draft Will Be Held on Wed., June 10th and Thurs., June 11th;

MLB Network, ESPN & ESPN Deportes to Present Live Coverage on June 10th;

MLB Network and ESPN2 to Continue Live Draft Coverage on June 11th;

Major League Baseball announced today that 23 of the top amateur draft-eligible players will be featured during the broadcast of the 2020 MLB Draft presented by T-Mobile. MLB Network and ESPN will each produce live coverage of the Draft’s opening night on Wednesday, June 10th, marking the first time that multiple networks will provide live primetime coverage of the MLB Draft. In addition, ESPN Deportes will exclusively televise day one of the 2020 MLB Draft in Spanish from 7:00-10:30 p.m. (ET) on June 10th. Beginning at 7:00 p.m. (ET), the coverage by both MLB Network and ESPN will include the first round (selections 1-29) and Competitive Balance Round A (selections 30-37).

The 23 players, who will each be equipped with T-Mobile phones, include 12 of the top 13 Draft prospects as ranked by MLB.com. In addition, the pool of players features 15 players from the college ranks and eight high schoolers. Included in the 23 players are nine pitchers, six outfielders, four infielders, three catchers and one infielder/outfielder. The full list of players to be featured remotely on MLB Network’s and ESPN’s live draft broadcast can be found below.

In addition to the draft-eligible players, a top Baseball Operations representative from each of the 30 Major League Clubs will also appear remotely from their respective locations. A full list of those executives is also below.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, June 11th, MLB Network and ESPN2 will televise the second round (beginning with the 38th overall selection) through the fifth round. The five rounds of the 2020 MLB Draft will span 160 total selections. The signing deadline for the 2020 Draft has been moved from July 10th to August 1st. In addition, Clubs may not assign their Competitive Balance Selections in this year’s event.

ESPN2 provided afternoon broadcasts of the 2007 and 2008 MLB Drafts from HP Field House (then known as the Milk House) at The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Each year since its 2009 debut, MLB Network has brought the Draft to fans from its Secaucus, New Jersey studios.

Comprehensive Draft coverage will be available on MLB.com and MLB Pipeline. The MLB Network Radio channel on SiriusXM will also offer live night one MLB Draft coverage to listeners nationwide beginning at 6:00 p.m. (ET), with SiriusXM hosts and former MLB general managers Jim Duquette and Jim Bowden offering analysis alongside SiriusXM’s Grant Paulsen and Mike Ferrin. On day two, June 11th, the MLB Network Radio channel will carry a simulcast of MLB Network’s live draft coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. (ET). Coverage is available on Sirius channel 209, XM channel 89 and on the SiriusXM app.

# # #

2020 DRAFT-ELIGIBLE PLAYERS FEATURED REMOTELY ON MLBN/ESPN DRAFT BROADCASTS

Name

(MLB.com Draft Ranking) Pos. School HT/WT B/T DOB Hometown Mick Abel (11) RHP Jesuit H.S. (OR) 6-5/190 R/R 8/18/01 Cedar Mill, OR Patrick Bailey (17) C North Carolina State 6-2/192 S/R 5/29/99 Greensboro, NC Tanner Burns (28) RHP Auburn University 6-0/205 R/R 12/28/98 Decatur, AL Cade Cavalli (22) RHP Oklahoma University 6-4/226 R/R 8/14/98 Tulsa, OK Slade Cecconi (31) RHP University of Miami 6-4/219 R/R 6/24/99 Oviedo, FL Pete Crow-Armstrong (20) OF Harvard-Westlake H.S. (CA) 6-1/180 L/L 3/25/02 Sherman Oaks, CA Reid Detmers (8) LHP University of Louisville 6-2/210 L/L 7/8/99 Nokomis, IL Nick Gonzales (5) SS/2B New Mexico State 5-10/190 R/R 5/27/99 Vail, AZ Robert Hassell (16) OF Independence H.S. (TN) 6-2/195 L/L 8/15/01 Franklin, TN Austin Hendrick (13) OF West Allegheny H.S. (PA) 6-0/195 L/L 6/15/01 Oakdale, PA Ed Howard (15) SS Mount Carmel H.S. (IL) 6-2/185 R/R 1/29/02 Lynwood, IL Jared Kelley (12) RHP Refugio H.S. (TX) 6-3/215 R/R 10/3/01 Refugio, TX Heston Kjerstad (10) OF University of Arkansas 6-3/205 L/R 2/12/99 Amarillo, TX Asa Lacy (3) LHP Texas A&M University 6-4/215 L/L 6/2/99 Bryan, TX Nick Loftin (36) SS Baylor University 6-1/185 R/R 9/25/98 Corpus Christi, TX Austin Martin (2) OF/3B Vanderbilt University 6-0/185 R/R 3/23/99 DeLand, FL Max Meyer (9) RHP University of Minnesota 6-0/185 L/R 3/12/99 Woodbury, MN Garrett Mitchell (6) OF UCLA 6-3/204 L/R 9/4/98 Orange, CA Carmen Mlodzinski (21) RHP University of South Carolina 6-2/232 R/R 2/19/99 Hilton Head Island, SC Tyler Soderstrom (19) C Turlock H.S. (CA) 6-2/200 L/R 11/24/01 Turlock, CA Spencer Torkelson (1) 1B Arizona State University 6-1/220 R/R 8/26/99 Petaluma, CA Zac Veen (7) OF Spruce Creek H.S. (FL) 6-4/190 L/R 12/12/01 Port Orange, FL Austin Wells (27) C University of Arizona 6-2/220 L/R 7/12/99 Henderson, NV

CLUB EXECUTIVES FEATURED REMOTELY ON MLBN/ESPN DRAFT BROADCASTS

Baseball Operations Executive Club Mike Hazen Arizona Diamondbacks Alex Anthopoulos Atlanta Braves Mike Elias Baltimore Orioles Chaim Bloom Boston Red Sox Theo Epstein Chicago Cubs Rick Hahn Chicago White Sox Dick Williams Cincinnati Reds Chris Antonetti Cleveland Indians Jeff Bridich Colorado Rockies Al Avila Detroit Tigers James Click Houston Astros Dayton Moore Kansas City Royals Billy Eppler Los Angeles Angels Andrew Friedman Los Angeles Dodgers DJ Svihlik Miami Marlins David Stearns Milwaukee Brewers Derek Falvey Minnesota Twins Brodie Van Wagenen New York Mets Brian Cashman New York Yankees David Forst Oakland Athletics Matt Klentak Philadelphia Phillies Ben Cherington Pittsburgh Pirates A.J. Preller San Diego Padres Farhan Zaidi San Francisco Giants Jerry Dipoto Seattle Mariners John Mozeliak St. Louis Cardinals Erik Neander Tampa Bay Rays Jon Daniels Texas Rangers Ross Atkins Toronto Blue Jays Mike Rizzo Washington Nationals

Attachments area