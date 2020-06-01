The Eight 2019 LatinoMVP Winners Collectible Illustration

Bronx, NY: There is no Mayor League Baseball being played in the country, but there is a lot happening in the Latino Sports baseball world. Our awards for the 2019 winers are almost complete and for this first phase of the awards, an illustration of each player drawn by renown illustrator, John Pennisi we are ready to share with our fans.
We have also produced a poster size illustration of all eight winners (pictured above). This will be a collectors item as we will only produce 30 in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of these prestigious awards. We are offering on a first come first serve basis for a few of these collectibles as we will also be giving each player and our sponsors one.
If you are interested in one, reach out to us for further details.
2019 Latino MVP Award winners:
Latino American League MVP: Gleyber Torres, NY Yankees
Latino National League MVP: Anthony Rendón, Wash. Nationals
Latino MVP American League Pitcher: José Berríos, Minn. Twins
Latino MVP National League Pitcher: Aníbal Sánchez, Wash. Nationals
Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer: Aroldis Chapman, NY Yankees
Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer: Seth Lugo, NY Mets
Latino MVP American League Rookie: Yordan Álvarez, Hou. Astros
Latino MVP National League Rookie: Pete Alonzo, NY Mets
