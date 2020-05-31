If the coronavirus and allow it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

“Baseball is the only orderly and fair thing in this world. If you have three strikes, not even the best lawyer in the world can put you on base ”… Bill Veeck.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .- Eeey, Rob Manfred !!, a nine-inning MLB game, lasted 75 minutes, 1.15, and played without designated batters, not limiting manager visits to the mound. They did not set the outs for each reliever, they did not give away runners at second base in extra-innings, nor did they rush the pitchers. They were only dedicated to playing and not serving the television business. That happened in Chicago’s West Side Park on May 26, 1900, the Orphans beat the Brooklyn Superbas 1-0 … Also, in Japan, Korakuen Stadium in Tokyo, a 28-inning game! it lasted just three hours 47 minutes, on May 24, 1942. They were tied for four races, Nagoya and Taiyo. Two pitchers pitched the entire route, Michio Nishizawa for Nagoya, 311 pitches and Jiro Noguchi for Taiyo, 344 …

Watch out guys! Among so many baseball enemies, including Manfred and his television network partners, we must add the dangerous Scott Boras. He is the only player agent who intervenes, opines and discusses big leaguers’ problems with Major League Baseball. It is an immense power, not only because of the high number of big leaguers he has under contract, but because they are all on multi-million dollar contracts. This year alone, he has signed for more than 1.2 billion dollars.

When you demand something, you have to listen to it and take good care of yourself. He does not care about baseball, not even his represented, the only thing that counts is his money. Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer put it bluntly: “It would be better for Scott Boras to stay out of the Major League Baseball Players Association business. He is an intruder, trying to interfere in our efforts, without having the slightest right. ”

A ridiculous abuser! However, the current situation is not the greatest danger posed by the voracious agent. The bigger drama could come when players and owners discuss the new contract next year and by negotiating with television companies. The knight is more dangerous than a chimpanzee with a blade.

Danger, Alert !!

Already, the power of television dollars is destroying show business, with a designated hitter in both Leagues, a free runner in second in all extra innings, three batters per reliever, the chronometer between pitches and other television quirks.

Scott Boras, un real peligro para el beisbol

Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

“El beisbol es lo único ordenado y justo en este mundo. Si tienes tres strikes, ni el mejor abogado del mundo te puede embasar”… Bill Veeck.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- ¡¡Eeey, Rob Manfred!!, un juego de Grandes Ligas, de nueve innings, duró 75 minutos, 1.15, y jugaron sin designados, no limitaron las visitas de los mánagers al montículo, ni fijaron los outs que debía hacer cada relevista, no regalaron corredores en segunda base en extra-innings, ni apuraron a los lanzadores. Solo estaban dedicados a jugar y no a atender al negocio de la televisión. Eso ocurrió en el West Side Park de Chicago, el 26 de Mayo de 1900, los Orphans ganaron 1-0 a los Superbás de Brooklyn… Además, en Japón, Korakuen Stadium de Tokio, un juego ¡de 28 innings! duró apenas tres horas 47 minutos, el 24 de mayo de 1942. Quedaron empatados a cuatro carreras, Nagoya y Taiyo. Dos pitchers lanzaron toda la ruta, Michio Nishizawa por Nagoya, 311 lanzamientos y Jiro Noguchi de Taiyo, 344…

¡Cuidado muchachones! Entre tantos enemigos del beisbol, incluso Manfred y sus socios de las cadenas de televisión, hay que agregar al peligroso Scott Boras. Es el único agente de peloteros que interviene, opina y discute en los problemas de los bigleaguers con Major League Baseball. Es un poder inmenso, no solo por el alto número de bigleaguers que tiene bajo firma, sino porque todos son de contratos multimillonarios. Solo este año ha firmado por más mil 200 millones de dólares.

Cuando exija algo habrá que oírlo y cuidarse mucho. No le importa el beisbol, ni siquiera sus representados, lo único que le cuenta es su dinero. El lanzador de los Rojos, Trevor Bauer, lo dijo sin tapujos…: “Sería mejor que Scott Boras se mantuviera fuera de los negocios de la Major League Baseball Players Association. Es un intruso, que trata de interferir en nuestras gestiones, sin tener el menor derecho”.

¡Un ridículo abusador! No obstante, la situación actual no es el mayor peligro que representa el voraz agente. El drama mayor podría presentarse cuando el año que viene peloteros y propietarios discutan el nuevo contrato y al negociar con las empresas de la televisión. El caballero es más peligroso que un chimpancé con una hojilla.

¡¡Peligro, Alerta!!

Ya el poder de los dólares de la televisión está destrozando el deporte espectáculo, con bateador designado en ambas Ligas, corredor de regalo en segunda en todos los innings extras, tres bateadores por relevista, el cronómetro entre lanzamientos y demás caprichos televisivos.

