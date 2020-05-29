Owners-Players Fight For Money – Por Dinero Se Pelean Propietarios-Peloteros

“Suicidal twin kills his brother by mistake” … The Roulette Wheel of Luck.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – The question of the week …: Of course, if you play in the Major League this year, it will be with a mutilated calendar, far from the usual 162 games. How many and what other seasons have been cut and why?

The answer …: In 1918, due to the First World War (and not the Spanish Flu, which killed 50 million people worldwide), the Major Leagues reduced their activity from the 154 games then to 130 per team, by cutting the season on September 2, and immediately celebrating the World Series, Red Sox 4, Cubs 2… In 1981, the year of Fernando Valenzuela’s amazing debut, the campaign was paralyzed for 50 days, until August 9, for a players’ strike … And in 1994-95 another strike broke out on August 12, and left the teams with 112 to 115 games played, instead of the 162 on the current calendar, they also led the postseason, the second time the World Series was not played, since 1904, and it also forced to postpone the 1995 inauguration until April 25, after 234 days of unemployment. Each team made only 144 games in 1995.

The Yankee Cinema.- The parking lot at Yankee Stadium is now a drive-in movie theater. In addition to the movies, they also present musical shows and serve dinners at the car windows …

Players will look very bad.- Not only does the coronavirus threaten to cancel the Major Leagues, but also the highest-paid players, who refuse to accept a greater reduction in wages than those with less wages. Tom Glavine, historic pitcher, in the Hall of Fame since 2014, advised …: “If for financial reasons baseball is not played this year, the situation will be similar to 1994-95, in terms of fan appreciation. Even if the players were right, they would look very bad and guilty before the public ”…

Within four days.- Monday is considered the final date for owners and players to reach an agreement. Or there will be no baseball, even if the virus allows it. The thing is ugly …

$ Multi-million dollar problem .- Owners state they will lose $ 4 billion due to difficulties this year. That is what the television networks will not pay Major League Baseball, if there is no baseball to transmit …

————————————————————–Español—————————————————————————–

Por Dinero Se Pelean Propietarios-Peloteros

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: Por supuesto, si se juega en Grandes Liga este año, será con calendario mutilado, lejos de los 162 juegos de costumbre. ¿Cuántas y cuáles otras temporadas han sido recortadas y por qué?

La respuesta…: En 1918, debido a la Primera Guerra Mundial (y no a la Gripe Española, que mató a 50 millones de personas en el mundo), las Grandes Ligas redujeron su actividad de los 154 juegos de entonces a 130 por equipo, al cortar la temporada el dos de septiembre, y celebrar en seguida la Serie Mundial, Medias Rojas 4, Cachorros 2… En 1981, el año del asombroso debut de Fernando Valenzuela, la campaña estuvo paralizada durante 50 días, hasta el nueve de agosto, por huelga de peloteros… Y en 1994-95 otra huelga estalló el 12 de agosto, y dejó a los equipos con 112 a 115 juegos realizados, en vez de los 162 del calendario actual, también se llevó por delante la postemporada, segunda vez que no se jugó la Serie Mundial, desde 1904, y también obligó a posponer la inauguración 1995 hasta el 25 de abril, después de 234 días de paro. Cada equipo realizó en 1995 solo 144 juegos.

El cine Yankee.- El estacionamiento de Yankee Stadium es ahora autocine (drive-in movie theater). Además de las películas, también presentan espectáculos musicales y sirven cenas en las ventanillas de los vehículos…

Se verán muy mal los peloteros.- No solo el coronavirus amenaza con cancelar las Grandes Ligas, también los peloteros mejor pagados, que se niegan a aceptar mayor reducción de salarios que los de menos sueldos. Tom Glavine, histórico lanzador, en el Hall de la Fama desde 2014, aconsejó…: “Si por razones económicas, no se juega beisbol este año, la situación será similar a 1994-95, en cuanto a la apreciación de los fanáticos. Incluso, si los jugadores tuvieran la razón, se verían muy mal y culpables ante el público”…

Dentro de cuatro días.- El lunes se considera la fecha final para que propietarios y peloteros lleguen a un acuerdo. O no habrá beisbol, aún cuando el virus lo permita. La cosa está fea…

Problema$ de multimillone$.- Los propietarios exponen que perderán cuatro mil millones de dólares por las dificultades de este año. Eso es lo que no pagarán a Major League Baseball las cadenas de televisión, si no hay beisbol qué transmitir…

