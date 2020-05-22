Championship Rings Delivered On Television – Sortijas de Campeones entregan en televisión

If the coronavirus allows it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The day after tomorrow Sunday, at seven at night, they will deliver to the Nationals team their Championship 2019 rings. First time that this act will be outside a stadium and the first time that this team celebrates it. They will broadcast it from an MLB Network studio… ** Everything is due to the fact that owners and players cannot agree on the 2020 campaign, and they seem to be going towards the total cancellation… ** Yesterday afternoon they proposed to the players to play without an audience and prorate signed fees, based on games played; another recommendation is to wait until games can be played with the public and negotiate salaries afterwards … ** The efforts so far are considered inefficient, as Scott Boras, Trevor Bauer and Blake Snell have proclaimed … ** Meanwhile, five States welcome all sports, New York, California, Florida, Arizona and Texas. In Jupiter, Florida, the Marlins are already training…

** Christian Yelich (Brewers) has never charged as much as $ 12,500,000, his 2020 fee. He certainly hasn’t received any of that yet. In addition, it is signed until 2029 for 218 million. Of course, there are a few similar cases … ** The Mets are still with the same owner, Fred Wilpon. He has dealt with several possible buyers, among whom are Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López. This coronavirulated stage, of course, is not the best for a multi-billion dollar operation. The magazine “Forbes” evaluated the team at 2.4 billion. Wilpon acquired it from Nelson Doubleday, for 431 million in 2002… ** 29-year-old Cuban, Yasiel Püig is still without a team, who claims to be a major league outfielder. He has collected from the Dodgers, 2012-2018, and from the Reds, 2019, 51 million 698 thousand dollars … ** Today 113 years ago, the Taylorville beat Charleston 1-0, in class D without either team connecting a hit. The run, in the third inning, was scored by Taylorville, on a walk, two sacrifices and an error. In the fifth inning, Charleston filled the bases without out, by errors and by balls, ordered squeeze play and made them triple play …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————————————Español—————————————————————–

Sortijas de Campeones entregan en televisión

Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Pasado mañana domingo, a las siete de la noche, entregarán a los Nationals sus sortijas de Campeones 2019. Primera vez que este acto será fuera de un estadio y la primera vez que lo celebra este equipo. Lo transmitirán desde un estudio de MLB Network… ** Todo obedece a que propietarios y peloteros no logran ponerse de acuerdo acerca de la campaña 2020, y parecen ir a la cancelación total… ** Ayer tarde proponían a los bigleaguers, jugar sin público y prorratear los honorarios firmados, según juegos realizados; otra, esperar hasta que pueda jugarse con público y negociar después lo de los sueldos… ** Las gestiones hasta ahora se consideran ineficientes, como lo han pregonado Scott Boras, Trevor Bauer y Blake Snell… ** Entre tanto, cinco Estados dan la bienvenida oficial a todos los deportes, Nueva York, California, Florida, Arizona y Texas. En Júpiter, Florida, ya entrenan los Marlins…

** Christian Yelich (Cerveceros) nunca había cobrado tanto como 12 millones 500 mil dólares, sus honorarios 2020. Desde luego, aún no ha recibido nada de eso. Además, está firmado hasta 2029 por 218 millones. Por supuesto, hay unos cuantos casos parecidos… ** Los Mets siguen con el mismo propietario, Fred Wilpon. Ha tratado con varios posibles compradores, entre quienes aparecen Alex Rodríguez y su Jennifer López. Esta etapa coronavirulada, por supuesto que no es la mejor para una operación de miles de millones dólares. La revista “Forbes” evaluó al equipo en dos mil 400 millones. Wilpon lo adquirió de Nelson Doubleday, por 431 millones en 2002… ** Sin equipo permanece el cubano, de 29 años, Yasiel Püig, quien presume de ser outfielder de Grandes Ligas. Ha cobrado de los Dodgers, 2012-2018, y de los Rojos, 2019, 51 millones 698 mil dólares… ** Hoy hace 113 años que el Taylorville le ganó 1-0 al Charleston, en clase D sin que ninguno de los dos equipos conectara hit. La carrera, en el tercer inning, fue anotada por Taylorville, por una base por bolas, dos sacrificios y un error. En el quinto inning, Charleston llenó las bases sin out, por errores y por bolas, ordenaron squeeze play y les hicieron triple play…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

