Trainings Have Started in Florida – Los Entrenamientos Han comenzado en Florida

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the week…: Stan Musial played in the Major Leagues, most of the time in the outfield and as first base, but his original position was different, do you remember him, and what was his record in that specialty? Also, what other curiosity are there in the total number of hits he connected?

The answer…: Stán was signed and debuted as a pitcher, he faced a single batter, he threw a single pitch to him, which was grounded to the shortstop and the man was hit by mistake; the curiosity is that Musial hit 3 thousand 630 hits, and exactly half as home club, thousand 815, of course, the same number on the road.

The Marlins are already training.- The Marlins are reporting to the training camp since Tuesday. They expect the 40 men from the roster to be at the Jupiter facility here in Florida tomorrow Friday. This is the first step taken towards the inauguration of the 2020 season, for more than two months, when, due to the pandemic, all team activities were interrupted, and the players dedicated themselves to staying in shape on their own. . State Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is now open to all sports. However, Major League Baseball has not yet approved the proposed inauguration for the fourth of July. In addition to minor and major league baseball, in this state there is American football, ice hockey, basketball and motor racing …

-o-o-o-

The young Bartolo.- Bartolo Colón will celebrate his youthful 47 years of age in three days, on Sunday. And not only is he waiting for the Mexican League to start, to pitch with the Monclova Steelers, but his agent, Mitch Frankel, has offered it to 21 of the 30 major league teams, because, according to the contract, the Steelers would have then to let him go. In addition, the book about his life, Bartolo’s, has just appeared, under the title “Big Sexy”, and he seems to have forgotten the scandal of the demand for a lady claiming him a pension for two children. But speaking of baseball, Bartolo has a record in the majors of 247-188, 4.12, has thrown 1029.2 innings, out of 565 games, and has faced 14,655 batters in 21 years of big leaguers, with 11 teams.

Los Entrenamientos Han comenzado en Florida

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: Stan Musial jugó en Grandes Ligas, la mayoría de las veces en el outfield y como primera base, pero su posición original fue otra, ¿la recuerdas, y cuál su record en esa especialidad?, además, ¿cual otra curiosidad hay en el total de la cantidad de hits que conectó?

La respuesta…: Stán fue firmado y debutó como lanzador, se enfrentó a un solo bateador, le hizo un solo lanzamiento, al cual le conectaron roletazo al shortstop y se le embasó el hombre por error; la curiosidad es que Musial bateó tres mil 630 incogibles, y exactamente la mitad como home club, mil 815, desde luego, igual número que de visitante.

Los Marlins ya entrenan.- Están reportándose los Marlins al campo de entrenamientos desde anteayer martes. Esperan que mañana viernes estén en las instalaciones de Júpiter, aquí en Florida, los 40 hombres del róster. Este es el primer paso que se da hacia la inauguración de la temporada 2020, desde hace más de dos meses, cuando, debido a la pandemia, se interrumpieron todas actividades de los equipos, y los peloteros se dedicaron a mantenerse en forma por su cuenta. El gobernador del Estado, Ron DeSantis, anunció que Florida abre sus puertas ya a todos los deportes. No obstante, Grandes Ligas no ha aprobado aún la inauguración propuesta para el cuatro de julio. Además del beisbol de las menores y las Mayores, en este Estado hay fútbol americano, hockey sobre hielo, basquetbol y automovilismo…

-o-o-o-

-o-o-o-

El joven Bartolo.- Bartolo Colón celebrará sus juveniles 47 años de edad dentro de tres días, el domingo. Y no solo está en espera de que arranque la Liga Mexicana, para lanzar con los Acereros de Monclova, sino que su agente, Mitch Frankel, lo ha ofrecido a 21 de los 30 equipos de Grandes Ligas, porque, según contrato, los Acereros tendrían que dejarlo ir. Además, acaba de aparecer el libro sobre su vida, la de Bartolo, bajo el título de “Big Sexy”, y parece haberse olvidado el escándalo de la demanda de una dama que le reclamaba pensión para dos hijos. Pero hablando de beisbol, Bartolo tiene record en las Mayores de 247-188, 4.12, ha lanzado 1029.2 innings, de 565 juegos y ha enfrentado a 14 mil 655 bateadores en 21 años de bigleaguers, con 11 equipos…

“Me avergüenza que Major League Baseball, impondrá el bateador designado universalmente”… J.V.

