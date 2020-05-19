Closers Above The Bats Of Designated Hitters? – Cerradores por encima de los bats. designados?

If coronavirus allow it, this column will turn 60 in October, serving readers Monday through Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Did you inform me of the town or city where you write from? Thank you.

Henry Rodgers, from Atlanta, asks …: “How does his beloved little town called New York survive without Major League Baseball?”

Friend Hen …: The people of the area are powerful and disciplined. Governor Andrew Cuomo has just said that “the Yankees and Mets will play very soon, because it is important for the economy and for entertainment.”

Edgar A. Barroeta B. de Araure, asks …: “Who was better, Luis Aparicio or Ozzie Smith?”.

Friend Edyo…: With very different styles, they were the best shortstops of their times. And they both played for their teams, not their numbers.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from San Carlos del Zulia, asks …: “Will Bob Abreu be inducted into the Hall of Fame and vote for him?” And Raúl A. Leal L. de Cabimas…: “Can Bob Abreu get to the Hall of Fame?”.

Friends Rubo and Rulo …: I think you can understand, that I do not know if Abreu will be exalted. He was a 2020 candidate and I did not vote for him. Obtained 5.5% of the votes.

Héctor Aguilar, from Montreal, asks …: “Armando Galarraga does not know that his game is considered perfect, with the explanation of what happened?”.

Friend Jeity …: Yes you know. But he insists that he wants the removal of what has made the case famous, which will be 10 years ago on June 2. If that runner, Jason Donald, had been called out by Jim Joyce, no one would remember Armando Galarraga. Matt Cain (Giants) pitched perfect against the Astros on June 13, 2012, eight years ago in a few days, and few remember that.

Carlos Muñoz, from Santiago de Chile, thinks…: “Do you think that a closer has more merits for the Hall of Fame than a designated hitter? The difference is big. The closer enters the game to pitch an inning, does not participate in all games and is handed the game in his favor. The designated hitter takes at least three turns, drives runs, scores and creates more chances to win, in addition to participating in almost every game. ”

Amigo Chalo…: The closers are MUUUUUUUUCHO more important to the team than the designated hitters.

Nelson Bastidas, from Maracaibo, asks …: “Can you tell me the titles of your latest books to try to get them here?”

Amigo Chon …: “Five Thousand Years of Baseball”, “The Best Anecdotes of Baseball” and “90 years old, 72 years of journalism, 58 years dedicated to baseball”.

Cerradores por encima de los bats. designados

Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio a los lectores de lunes a domingo.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. ¿Me informaste de la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes?. Muchas gracias.

Henry Rodgers, de Atlanta, pregunta…: “¿Cómo subsiste sin Grandes Ligas su adorado pueblecito que llaman Nueva York?”.

Amigo Hen…: La gente del área es poderosa y disciplinada. El gobernador, Andrew Cuomo, acaba de expresar que “Yankees y Mets jugarán muy pronto, porque es importante para la economía y para el entretenimiento”.

Edgar A. Barroeta B. de Araure, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue mejor, Luis Aparicio u Ozzie Smith?”.

Amigo Edyo…: Con estilos muy diferentes, fueron los mejores shortstops de sus épocas. Y ambos jugaban para sus equipos, no para sus números.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de San Carlos del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Bob Abreu será exaltado al Hall de la Fama y votará por él?”. Y Raúl A. Leal L. de Cabimas…: “¿Puede Bob Abreu llegar al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigos Rubo y Rulo…: Creo pueden comprender, que ignoro si Abreu será exaltado. Fue candidato 2020 y no voté por él. Obtuvo el 5.5% de los votos.

Héctor Aguilar, de Montreal, pregunta…: “¿Armando Galarraga desconoce que su juego es considerado perfecto, con la explicación de lo ocurrido?”.

Amigo Jeity…: Sí lo sabe. Pero él insiste en que quiere la eliminación de lo que ha hecho famoso el caso, del cual hará 10 años el dos de junio. Si aquel corredor, Jason Donald, hubiera sido sentenciado out por Jim Joyce, nadie recordaría a Armando Galarraga. Matt Cain (Gigantes) lanzó perfecto frente a los Astros, el 13 de junio de 2012, hará ocho años dentro de unos días, y pocos recuerdan eso.

Carlos Muñoz, de Santiago de Chile, opina…: “¿Cree que un cerrador tiene más méritos para el Hall de La Fama, que un bateador designado? La diferencia es grande. El cerrador entra al juego a lanzar un inning, no participa en todos los juegos y le entregan la pizarra a favor. El designado toma por lo menos tres turnos, impulsa carreras, anota y genera más posibilidades para ganar, además de participar en casi todos los juegos”.

Amigo Chalo…: Los cerradores son MUUUUUUUUCHO más importantes para el equipo que los designados.

Nelson Bastidas, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Puede informarme los títulos de sus últimos libros para tratar de conseguirlos aquí?”.

Amigo Chon…: “Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol”, “Las Mejores Anécdotas del Beisbol” y “90 años de edad, 72 años de periodismo, 58 años dedicado al beisbol”.

