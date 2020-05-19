Bronx NY: O.K. so we are into the third week of May and still do not have any baseball. We hear a bit of news here and there, that we might begin to see some baseball in July, but that might be without any fans in attendance, or perhaps social distancing in the ball parks. Though this might not be too difficult for some teams like Baltimore that averages 16 thousand fans per game, but it will be quite difficult for the Dodgers and Yankees that average over 40 thousand fans per game. That might be a problem for these teams with a large fan base deciding who and how to select the fans to attend.
Whatever is finally decided and when and if baseball resumes we baseball fans will be looking forward to any baseball games sometime during the summer.
So while we wait for baseball here is something to keep us entertained. Could you tell us anything about the picture above? There are no wrong answers. We just want to see what your coronavirus lock down brain can come up with by looking at this classic baseball picture. Let your brain fly.
Recent Articles
- Closers Above The Bats Of Designated Hitters? – Cerradores por encima de los bats. designados? May 19, 2020
- A Baseball Picture To Bring Us Back In Time May 19, 2020
- Hereafter Letter From Yogi Berra To Aaron Judge – Carta de Yogi Berra para Aaron Judge May 18, 2020
- Who Are The Best Of The Best In Baseball? May 15, 2020
- MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL ANNOUNCE “MLB DREAM BRACKET 2: DREAM SEASONS” May 14, 2020
- Baseball Began With One Umpire – Con Un Solo Umpire Comenzó El Beisbol May 13, 2020
- Albert Pujols: “Emotion of Latino MVP Award Never Goes Away” May 12, 2020
- Home Run With 3 On base And No One Can Score – Jonrón con 3 en bases y nadie puede anotar May 12, 2020
- Baseball Inching Closer To A Possible Opening Date May 11, 2020
- Dear Little Mother Of The Soul, In My Chest I Carry A Flower – Madrecita del alma querida en mi pecho yo llevo una flor May 10, 2020