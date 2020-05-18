Hereafter Letter From Yogi Berra To Aaron Judge – Carta de Yogi Berra para Aaron Judge

If coronavirus allows it, this column will turn 60 in October, serving readers Monday through Sunday.

“The best formula to appear young is to walk with old men” … La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Jud …: I consider you the ideal player. You have tremendous power at bat and remarkable ability to make contact, you know how to run the bases, even when you not stealing, something you should not be doing as part of your offense and to avoid injuries. On the defensive you are stellar in any of the three outfield areas, and especially in the most difficult, rightfield.

But the greatest thing about you as a player is your dedication to the team, your concern that the club wins even at the cost of your health.

The first time you impressed me was when, before CC Sabathia’s retirement, you approached (Brian) Cashman (general manager of the Yankees) and as a spoiled child you suggested…:

“They will already be looking for a tall starting pitcher, equal to or better than CC. Because we are going to do playoffs, if injuries allow us. But we need to avoid being scored on. ”

And Cashman signed Garrit Cole. That’s what Mike Trout should do to Angels owner Arturo Moreno. Require him …: “Hire two or three pitchers to defend the runs we scored” … It seems that Trout is not interested in the team winning.

Well, you showed the height of your fidelity to the Yankees, when in two different seasons, including 2019, you played with serious injuries, suffering intense pain, because you considered that you could contribute with your hits. And in both cases you had fissures or fractures in the ribs, first on the right side, then on the left. So serious, that they even found pressure in the lungs and they had to operate on you at the beginning of the 2019 campaign. Admirable, because today if a big leaguer sneezes, he is asked to be removed from the lineup and alleges that he suffers from pneumonia.

Hopefully all the players will be convinced that the only important thing is to win. Frills and personal numbers are nothing.

I admire you, hugs, Yogi.

** Berra appeared in 14 World Series, of which the Yankees won 10. No one has more Champions rings… ** The Yankees have appeared in 40 World Series, they won 27… ** They have not won a World Series since 2009, to the Phillies in six games … ** Judge, 28, from Linden Californian, is considered as powerful at bat as Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Reggie Jackson. In 2017, he hit 52 home runs, drove in 114 runs, and received 127 walks … ** He is required not to steal, to avoid injury. But he has tried 28 times and 18 times he has arrived safe … ** As Billy Martin proclaimed …: “Arriving second is the same as arriving last”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

_____________________________________Español____________________________________________

Carta de Yogi Berra para Aaron Judge

Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio a los lectores de lunes a domingo.

“La mejor fórmula para aparentar ser joven es andar con viejos”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Jud…: Te considero el pelotero ideal. Tienes tremendo poder al bate y habilidad notable para hacer contacto, sabes correr las bases, aún cuando mejor no robes nada, porque eso no debe ser parte de tu ofensiva y para evitar lesiones. A la defensiva eres estelar en cualquiera de las tres áreas del outfield, y especialmente en la más difícil, el rightfield.

Pero lo más grande tuyo como pelotero es tu entrega al equipo, tu preocupación porque gane el club aún a costas de tu salud.

La primer vez que me impresionaste fue cuando, ante el retiro de CC Sabathia, te le acercaste a (Brian) Cashman (gerente-general de los Yankees) y como niño consentido le sugeriste…:

“Ya estarán buscando un pitcher abridor de altura, igual o mejor que CC. Porque carreras vamos a hacer, si las lesiones nos lo permiten. Pero necesitamos evitar que nos anoten más”.

Y Cashman firmó a Garrit Cole. Eso es lo que Mike Trout debe hacer ante el propietario de los Angelinos, Arturo Moreno. Exigirle…: “Contrate a dos o tres lanzadores que defiendan las carreras que nosotros anotamos”… Parece que a Trout no le interesa que el equipo gane.

Bueno, demostraste el colmo de tu fidelidad a los Yankees, cuando en dos temporadas distintas, incluso la de 2019, jugaste con graves lesiones, sufriendo intensos dolores, porque considerabas que podías cooperar con tus batazos. Y en ambos casos tenías fisuras o fracturas en las costillas, primero del lado derecho, después del izquierdo. Tan grave, que encontraron hasta presión de los pulmones y tuvieron que operarte a comienzos de la campaña 2019. Admirable, porque hoy día si un bigleaguer estornuda, pide lo saquen de la alineación y alega que sufre de neumonía.

Ojalá todos los peloteros se convenzan de que lo único importante es ganar. Florituras y números personales son nada.

Te admiro, abrazos, Yogi.

RETAZOS.- ** Berra apareció en 14 Series Mundiales, de las cuales los Yankees ganaron 10. Nadie tiene más sortijas de Campeones… ** Los Yankees han aparecido en 40 Series Mundiales, ganaron 27… ** No ganan una Serie Mundial desde 2009, a los Phillies en seis juegos… ** Judge, de 28 años y californiano de Linden, es considerado tan poderoso al bate, como Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris y Reggie Jackson. En 2017 disparó 52 jonrones, remolcó 114 carreras y recibió 127 bases por bolas… ** Se le exige que no salga al robo, para evitar lesiones. Pero él ha intentado 28 veces y en 18 oportunidades ha llegado safe… ** Como pregonaba Billy Martin…: “Llegar segundos es igual que llegar últimos”…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

