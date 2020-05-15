Who Are The Best Of The Best In Baseball?

Join MLB as they are running a series asking the fans on, “who are the best of the best?
No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on each player’s career with that franchise. We’ve already tackled catchers, first basemen, second basemen, third basemen, shortstops, left fielders and center fielders. Next up are right fielders.
Go to www.MLB.com to participate
We in Latino Sports believe in keeping baseball alive during this pandemic so we share everything we can to keep us in the game, while there is no game.
