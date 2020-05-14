MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL ANNOUNCE “MLB DREAM BRACKET 2: DREAM SEASONS”

Sixty-Four-Team Best-of-Seven Simulation Bracket to Begin Next Thursday;

Simulation Includes 34 World Series-Winning Teams & 18 100-Win-Season Teams;

Teams Feature 92 Hall of Famers, 23 MVP Award-Winning Seasons, 14 Cy Young Award-Winning Seasons & 17 Manager of the Year Award-Winning Seasons;

Fans Can Compete for MLB Prize Pack & Make Their Picks at MLB.com/dreambracket

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with the makers of Out of the Park Baseball 21, today unveiled the MLB Dream Bracket 2: Dream Seasons, which will begin on Thursday, May 21st. The MLB Dream Bracket 2 is a 64-team best-of-seven simulation featuring two all-time teams from each of the 30 current Major League franchises (post-World War II), as well as three Negro Leagues teams and the 1994 Montreal Expos.

Starting today, fans can make their picks in the MLB Dream Bracket 2: Dream Seasons Challenge and compete to win an MLB prize pack featuring a $500 Fanatics gift card and more. Game simulations will begin with 16 round-of-64 matchups being played on Thursday, May 21st, followed by 16 round-of-64 matchups on Friday, May 22nd. The finals, which will feature the top teams from the AL and NL squaring off against each other, will take place on Monday, June 8th and Tuesday, June 9th. Select game simulations will be streamed live on MLB.com, as well as the MLB Network and MLB Twitch channels. MLB Network’s Scott Braun and Jon Paul Morosi will provide play-by-play analysis for the livestreamed games.

The full schedule of simulations is as follows:

Date Event Thursday, May 21st Round of 64, Day 1 Friday, May 22nd Round of 64, Day 2 Tuesday, May 26th Round of 32, Day 1 Wednesday, May 27th Round of 32, Day 2 Thursday, May 28th Round of 16 Monday, June 1st Quarterfinal, Day 1 Tuesday, June 2nd Quarterfinal, Day 2 Thursday, June 4th Semifinal, Day 1 Friday, June 5th Semifinal, Day 2 Monday, June 8th Finals, Day 1 Tuesday, June 9th Finals, Day 2

The rosters for each of the 64 teams, which were selected by the MLB.com beat reporters in consultation with the Clubs, include 92 Hall of Famers; 34 World Series-winning teams; 18 100-win-season teams; 23 teams that include a player with an MVP Award-winning season; 14 teams that feature a Cy Young Award-winning season; and 17 teams with a Manager of the Year Award-winning season. Full rosters can be viewed at mlb.com/dreambracket. Notable teams competing in the Dream Bracket 2: Dream Seasons include the 1931 Homestead Grays (Negro Leagues), 1955 Los Angeles Dodgers, 1975 Cincinnati Reds, 1986 New York Mets, 1994 Expos, 1998 New York Yankees, 2001 Seattle Mariners, 2004 Boston Red Sox and 2016 Chicago Cubs.