Baseball Began With One Umpire – Con Un Solo Umpire Comenzó El Beisbol

If coronavirus allows it, this column will be 60 years in October serving daily, from Monday to Sunday …

“I obey the doctors about using alcohol all the time. That is, serve me the other, then!”… Trapichito.-

Today is the mail day, like all Wednesday. Did you inform me of the town or city where you write from? Thank you.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Carlos G. Meza of La Guaira asks …: “Has a fan ever been penalized in the majors for obstructing a play?”

Friend Chalo …: No.

Jorge Figueroa N. from Hermosillo, asks…: “Since when did baseball put the main umpire behind the catcher? Before I worked behind the pitcher, and I had very good visibility for balls, strikes and plays on the bases ”.

Yoyo friend …: It was true that he worked behind the pitcher, but in the 19th century, and he had no better visibility than after the receiver. In the beginning, an umpire worked between first and second, in foul territory, went to work after the pitcher in 1871, when they opened the first Big League, the National Association. And already in 1876, when the National League began, two worked, one behind home plate and the other at first base, both had to cover a lot of ground, of course. Therefore, as early as 1888 they increased to three and to four in 1896. Since 1964, six have been used in All-Star Games, Playoffs and World Series.

Luis Anare, from Valle de la Pascua, asks…: “In what years did José Cardenal and Leo Cardenas play with the Sharks of La Guaira?

Friend Lucho …: You and I thank the response to pelotabinaria.com.ve/beisbol and to my dear friend, Ignacio Serrano. Cárdenas played in 1970-71 with the Eagles and the Sharks, and in 1971-72 with the Sharks. Cardinal, played in eight championships only with the Sharks, for a total of over 16 years, between 1965 and 1980.

Freddy R. Briceño, from Valencia, asks…: “When Luis Aparicio started in the Major Leagues, did the Golden Glove exist? Another …: If a batter connects a line, the ball bounces off the pitching rubber, returns to home plate, and the catcher catches it from the air, is it out?

Amigo Cheyi…: Aparicio debuted in the Major Leagues in 1956, and it was in 1957 when The Golden Glove was presented for the first time, always sponsored by “Rawlings”. Luis won nine of those awards, five consecutive, from 1958 to 1962. Since those beginnings, the award has a questioned value, for being dedicated to advertising a brand, and because it is awarded by managers and coaches. Regarding the play, if the catcher catches the ball in fair he has to throw to first base for the out, as if it was a ground ball. If it’s foul, there is no play. Foul ball. Once again, we thank the response to the historical Venezuelan umpire, Juan Loaiza.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Con Un Solo Umpire Comenzó El Beisbol

Si coronavirus lo permite, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo…

“Obedezco a los médicos en eso de usar alcohol todo el tiempo. Es decir, ¡sírveme el otro, pues!”… Trapichito.-

Hoy es Día del Correo, como todos los miércoles. ¿Me informaste de la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes?. Muchas gracias.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Carlos G. Meza, de La Guaira, pregunta…: “¿Alguna vez un fanático ha sido sancionado en Grandes Ligas por obstruír una jugada?”.

Amigo Chalo…: No.

Jorge Figueroa N. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Desde cuándo colocaron al umpire principal tras el catcher? porque antes trabajaba tras el lanzador, y tenía muy buena visibilidad para bolas, strikes y las jugadas en las bases”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Cierto que trabajaba tras el pitcher, pero en el siglo XIX, y no tenía mejor visibilidad que tras el receptor. En los comienzos, un umpire trabajaba entre primera y segunda, en territorio de foul, pasó a laborar tras del lanzador en 1871, cuando inauguraron la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. Y ya en 1876, al comenzar la Liga Nacional, trabajaban dos, uno tras el home y el otro en primera base, ambos tenían que cubrir mucho terreno, desde luego. Por eso, ya en 1888 aumentaron a tres y a cuatro en 1896. Desde 1964 se usan seis en Juegos de Estrellas, Playoffs y Series Mundiales.

Luis Anare, de Valle de la Pascua, pregunta…: “¿En cuáles años jugaron José Cardenal y Leo Cardenas con los Tiburones de La Guaira?.

Amigo Lucho…: Agradecemos tú y yo la respuesta a pelotabinaria.com.ve/beisbol y a mi querido amigo, Ignacio Serrano. Cárdenas jugó en 1970-71 con las Aguilas y con los Tiburones, y en 1971-72 con los Tiburones. Cardenal, participó en ocho campeonatos solo con los Tiburones, distribuidos en 16 años, entre 1965 y 1980.

Freddy R. Briceño, de Valencia, pregunta…: “Cuando Luis Aparicio empezó en Grandes Ligas, ¿existía El Guante de Oro?. Otra…: Si un bateador conecta línea, la bola rebota contra la goma de lanzar, regresa a home, y el catcher la recibe de aire, ¿es out?”.

Amigo Cheyi…: Aparicio debutó en Grandes Ligas en 1956, y fue en 1957 cuando se entregó por primera vez El Guante de Oro, siempre patrocinado por “Rawlings”. Luis ganó nueve de esos premios, cinco consecutivos, 1958 a 1962. Desde aquellos comienzos, el premio tiene un valor cuestionado, por dedicado a publicitar una marca, y porque lo otorgan los mánagers y coaches. En cuanto a la jugada, si el catcher recibe la bola en fair tiene que tirar a primera para el out, como si fuera roletazo. Si es foul, no hay jugada. Foul ball. Una vez más, agradecemos la respuesta al histórico umpire venezolano, Juan Loaiza.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

