Home Run With 3 On base And No One Can Score – Jonrón con 3 en bases y nadie puede anotar

Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Thank you.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) .- Hugo Partida R. from Culiacán, asks…: “Three runners on base, the batter hits a home run, the runner who was at first base does not step on the second pad, they appeal and sentence him out, how many runs score? Are they are valid?”.

Friend yuyo …: The historical Venezuelan umpire Juan Loaiza was very kind to accept answering you …: No run is valid, because the out was forced, as if it were a ground ball to shortstop, 64. The batter is credited with fielders choice and they remain three on base.

Francisco J. Guerra G. from Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas, asks…: “Will Fernando Valenzuela ever go to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame; And where can I buy all your books? ”.

Amigo Pancho …: Fernando went through all instances, including five Veterans Committees. I think it impossible. And my books are out of print, but “Editorials Once Ríos”, from Culiacán is about to launch new editions. I will inform you.

Humberto J. González G. from Guarapano, comments…: “I very much agree with you, about those ridiculous players that today appear in stadiums with rags, long beards and painted manes. They will think that it looks very nice, but it is far from the proper behavior of a gentleman, of a professional. How it is strange to those times of Mantle, DiMaggio, Gerigh, Maris, Clemente, and a long etcetera!, who cannot even imagine themselves with such an appearance ”.

Juan de J. Colmenares D. from Caracas, asks …: “Is it true that among the best players in history are not those who play first base?”

Friend and namesake…: And then, Lou Gehrig, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Jeff Bagwell, Frank Chance, Jimmie Foxx, Hank Greenberg, Harmon Killebrew, Willie McCovey, Johnny Mize, Eddie Murray, Tany Pérez, George Sisler, Bill Terry Jim Thome and a few others?

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks …: “What were the numbers that Oswaldo Virgil father and son left in the Major Leagues, and what has been the most outstanding father-son couple?”

Amigo PeEle…: Virgil father, he was the first Dominican in the Major Leagues and the first black with the Detroit Tigers, 1958, after he had already played two years with the New York Giants. In his nine seasons, he hit .231, 14 homers and 73 RBIs. His son, with the same name. He was a bigleaguer for 11 years, since 1980, hitting .243, 78 home runs, 307 RBIs. And the most notable father-son in the majors have been the two Ken Griffey.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————————————————–Español———————————————————————

Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. ¿Me informaste de la población o la ciudad desde donde escribes?. Muchas gracias.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).- Hugo Partida R. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “Tres corredores en bases, el bateador conecta jonrón, el corredor que estaba en primera base no pisa la segunda almohadilla, apelan y lo sentencian out, ¿cuántas carreras son válidas?”.

Amigo yuyo…: El histórico umpire venezolano Juan Loaiza fue muy gentil al aceptar responderte…: Ninguna carrera es válida, porque el out fue forzado, como si se tratara de un roletazo al shortstop, 64. Al bateador se le acredita filder choice y quedan tres en bases.

Francisco J. Guerra G. de Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas, pregunta…: “¿En alguna ocasión llegará Fernando Valenzuela al Salón de la Fama de Cooperstown; y dónde puedo comprar todos sus libros?”.

Amigo Pancho…: Fernando pasó por todas las instancias, incluídos cinco Comités de Veteranos. Lo creo imposible. Y mis libros están agotados, pero “Editoriales Once Ríos”, de Culiacán está por lanzar nuevas ediciones. Te informaré.

Humberto J. González G. de Guarapano, comenta…: “Estoy muy de acuerdo con usted, acerca de esos ridículos jugadores que hoy en día se presentan en los estadios con harapos, barbas laaaargas y melenas pintadas. Pensarán que eso les queda muy bonito, pero dista mucho del comportamiento adecuado de un caballero, de un profesional. ¡Cómo se extraña a aquellos tiempos de Mantle, DiMaggio, Gerigh, Maris, Clemente, y un largo etcetera!, a quienes ni se les imagina con una apariencia así”.

Juan de J. Colmenares D. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Es cierto que entre los mejores peloteros de la historia no están los que juegan primera base?”.

Amigo y tocayo…: ¿Y entonces, Lou Gehrig, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Jeff Bagwell, Frank Chance, Jimmie Foxx, Hank Greenberg, Harmon Killebrew, Willie McCovey, Johnny Mize, Eddie Murray, Tany Pérez, George Sisler, Bill Terry, Jim Thome y unos cuantos más?.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles fueron los números que dejaron en las Grande Ligas Oswaldo Virgil padre e hijo, y cuál ha sido la pareja de padre e hijo más destacada?”.

Amigo PeEle…: Virgil padre, fue el primer dominicano en Grandes Ligas y primer negro con los Tigres de Detroit, 1958, después que ya había jugado dos años con los Gigantes de Nueva York. En sus nueve temporadas bateó para 231, 14 jonrones y 73 impulsadas. Su hijo, con el mismo nombre. Fue bigleaguer durante 11 años, desde 1980, bateó para 243, 78 jonrones, 307 carreras remolcadas. Y el padre-hijo más notables en las Mayores han sido los dos Ken Griffey.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

