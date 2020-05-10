Dear Little Mother Of The Soul, In My Chest I Carry A Flower – Madrecita del alma querida en mi pecho yo llevo una flor

Juan Vene Writes : Today is Mother’s Day online.

Since we cannot visit or meet, coronavirus this time saved mothers from having to cook for so many on Mother’s Day.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .- We are already almost 8 billion on this little ball called the world, so if there is only one mother, what kind of heroine is she, for having given birth to all these people alone.

This time is not the day to phone your mother and ask her what time she is going to serve dinner.

Donald Trump wants to celebrate Mother’s Day, but nobody wants to be his mom.

Single mothers promote themselves better than single fathers, which is why they are better served, more compassionate, and more praised.

Mom was great, she saved more than Dad made.

FROM OSVALDO FARRES.

Dear little mother of the soul / In my chest I carry a flower / Don’t care what color it has / Because at last you are a flower mother … Your love is my good little mother / In my life you have been and will be / He refuge from all my sorrows / And the cradle of love and truth.

Since Pope God could not be everywhere, he created the mother.

Getting to the house and seeing mom’s smile is the glory.

We must erect a monument to The Unknown Mother.

And although love I have in life / May they fill me with happiness / Like yours, never my mother / Like yours, I will not find … Mother of my dear soul / In my chest I carry a flower / Do not care about the color that she have / Because at last you are a flower mother … Your love is my good mother / In my life you have been and will be / The refuge of all my sorrows / And the cradle of love and truth.

Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are the same, except that on Father’s Day gifts are cheaper and there were fewer flowers in restaurants.

Yes, mother, there is only one. Now, there are 26 parents on the San Diego roster.

Yes, because baseball has its San Diego Parents, but baseball has no mother.

The San Diego Parents are single parents.

If you have always loved your mom more than your dad, why are you surprised now that your children love your wife more than you?

Today the kitchens are invaded by dozens of little machines. All those meetings were called before mom.

One day I counted 13 things that mom did at the same time. And he had only two hands, a brain and a smile.

Every mother is Ph.D. washing clothes.

And although love I have in life / that fill me with happiness / Like yours, never my mother / Like yours, I will not find … Mother of my dear soul / In my chest I carry a flower / Do not care about the color that she have / Because at last you are mother a flower. Your love is my good mother / In my life you have been and will be / The refuge of all my sorrows / And the cradle of love and truth.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Madrecita del alma querida en mi pecho yo llevo una flor

Hoy es El Día de la Madre on line.

Como no podemos visitarnos ni reunirnos, coronavirus salvó esta vez a las madres de tener que cocinar para tantos en El Día de la Madre.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- Somos ya casi 8 mil millones sobre esta bolita llamada mundo, por lo que si madre hay una sola, ¡que clase de heroína es, por haber parido ella solita a toda esta gente.

Esta vez no es día para llamar por teléfono a tu madre, y preguntarle a qué hora va a servir la cena.

Donald Trump quiere celebrar El Día de la Madre, pero nadie quiere ser su mamá.

Las madres solteras se promueven mejor que los padres solteros, por eso son mejor atendidas, más compadecidas y más elogiadas.

Mamá era genial, ahorraba más de lo que papá ganaba.

DE OSVALDO FARRES.

Madrecita del alma querida/ En mi pecho yo llevo una flor/ No te importe el color que ella tenga/ Porque al fin tú eres madre una flor… Tu cariño es mi bien madrecita/ En mi vida tu has sido y serás/ El refugio de todas mis penas/ Y la cuna de amor y verdad.

Como Papa Dios no podía estar en todas partes, creó a la madre.

Llegar a la casa y ver la sonrisa de mamá, es la gloria.

Debemos erigir un monumento a La Madre Desconocida.

Y aunque amores yo tenga en la vida/ Que me llenen de felicidad/ Como el tuyo jamás madre mía/ Como el tuyo no habré de encontrar… Madrecita del alma querida/ En mi pecho yo llevo una flor/ No te importe el color que ella tenga/ Porque al fin tú eres madre una flor… Tu cariño es mi bien madrecita/ En mi vida tu has sido y serás/ El refugio de todas mi penas/ Y la cuna de amor y verdad.

El Día de la Madre y El día del Padre son iguales, excepto que en El Día del Padre los regalos son más baratos y había menos flores en los restaurantes.

Sí, madre hay una sola. Ahora, los padres son 26 en el róster de San Diego.

Sí, porque el beisbol tiene a sus Padres de San Diego, pero el beisbol no tiene madre.

Los Padres de San Diego son padres solteros.

Si siempre has querido a tu mamá más que a tu papá, ¿por qué te sorprendes ahora de que tus hijos quieran más a tu esposa que a tí?.

Hoy día las cocinas están invadidas por docenas de maquinitas. Todas esas juntas eran llamadas antes mamá.

Un día conté 13 cosas que mamá hacía a la vez. Y tenía solo dos manos, un cerebro y una sonrisa.

Toda madre es Ph.D. lavando ropa.

Y aunque amores yo tenga en la vida/ que me llenen de felicidad/ Como el tuyo jamás madre mía/ Como el tuyo no habré de encontrar… Madrecita del alma querida/ En mi pecho yo llevo una flor/ No te importe el color que ella tenga/ Porque al fin tú eres madre una flor. Tu cariño es mi bien madrecita/ En mi vida tu has sido y serás/ El refugio de todas mi penas/ Y la cuna de amor y verdad.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

