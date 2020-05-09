Pandemic, War and Strike Against World Series 1918 – Pandemia, Guerra y Huelga Contra Serie Mundial 1918

If the coronavirus allows it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

“The value of a person says how much he gives, not how much he is capable of receiving” … Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If the coronavirus devours our 2020 World Series, it will be the first time that a pandemic accomplishes such a crime. Because the only other one that has tried it, the Swine Flu of 1918, could not.

Since the opening of the current World Series sequence in 1903, there has been none in 1904, but because Giants manager John McGraw hated the American League and its president, Ban Johnson, and was supported by the owner, John T. Brush. Upon rising to champions, they hoisted a huge banner at the Polo Grounds that read …: “Giants, 1904 World Champions.” So the Boston Pilgrims were left unable to compete in their second consecutive World Series. And 90 years later, in 1994, there was no Series for the players’ strike.

In 1918, baseball as a show was attacked, not only by the Swine Flu, but also because players from both teams threatened to go on strike demanding higher incomes, and the worst thing the ball faced was the First World War, that he was in his time of greatest and most cruel activity.

Because of the war, not because of the Flu, they cut the season prematurely, when General Enoch Crowder heard his famous cry of “Either they go to war or they go to work!” The World Series show was considered in moments of so much anguish, necessary for the mentality of the Americans.

The playoffs were not played then, and the two leading teams were declared champions on September 1.

That is why it was, from 1918, the only World Series played all in September, from five to ll. Of the 154 games that were the regular schedule at the time, the Bostonians made 126 and the Cubs 129.

An immense 23-year-old lad, named Babe Ruth, whom the Red Sox didn’t know if he was a better pitcher than a hitter, was the most brilliant player. He threw 29.2 innings without allowing a run, won two games and drove in, two runs with a triple.

Boston won the Series in six games, while the Swine Flu ended the lives of more than 50 million people.

After this Series the Cubs also lost those of 1929, 1932, 1935, 1938, and 1945, aboard the Curse of Billy The Goat. They won the 2016 one. The Red Sox lost those of 1946, 1967, 1975 and 1986, due to the Curse of the Bambino. But they won in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018. First team to win two World Series with a Century in between.

They gave each Red Sox $890 and each rookie $535. No wonder they wanted to go on strike!

Pandemia, Guerra y Huelga Contra Serie Mundial 1918

Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

“El valor de una persona lo dice cuánto dá, no cuánto es capaz de recibir”… Albert Einstein.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si el coronavirus se devora nuestra Serie Mundial 2020, será la primera vez que una pandemia logra tal crimen. Porque la única otra que lo ha intentado, la Gripe Española de 1918, no pudo.

Desde la inauguración de la actual secuencia de las Series Mundiales, en 1903, no la hubo en 1904, pero porque el mánager de los Gigantes, John McGraw, odiaba a la Liga Americana y a su presidente, Ban Johnson, y era apoyado por el propietario, John T. Brush. Al titularse campeones, enarbolaron una enorme pancarta en el Polo Grounds que decía…: “Gigantes, Campeones Mundiales 1904”. Por eso los Peregrinos de Boston, se quedaron sin poder competir en su segunda Serie Mundial consecutiva. Y 90 años después, en 1994, no hubo Serie por la huelga de los peloteros.

En 1918, el beisbol como espectáculo era atacado, no solo por la Gripe Española, sino también porque los peloteros de ambos equipos amenazaron con ir a la huelga en demanda de mayores ingresos, y lo peor que enfrentaba la pelota era la primera Guerra Mundial, que estaba en su época de mayor y más cruel actividad.

Por la guerra, no por la Gripe, cortaron la temporada antes de tiempo, cuando el general Enoch Crowder, dejó oír su famoso grito de “¡O van a la guerra o van al trabajo!”. El espectáculo de la Serie Mundial fue considerado en momentos de tantas angustias, necesario para la mentalidad de los estadounidenses.

No se jugaban entonces los playoffs, y los dos equipos punteros fueron declarados campeones el primero de septiembre.

Por eso ha sido esa, de 1918, la única Serie Mundial jugada toda en septiembre, del cinco al ll. De los 154 juegos que era el calendario regular entonces, los bostonianos realizaron 126 y los Cachorros 129.

Un inmenso mozalbete de 23 años, llamado Babe Ruth, de quien los Medias Rojas ignoraban si era mejor pitcher que bateador, fue lo más brillante. Tiró 29.2 innings sin permitir carrera, ganó dos juegos e impulsó, dos carreras con un triple.

Boston ganó la Serie en seis juegos, mientras la Gripe Española acababa con las vidas de más de 50 millones de personas.

Después de esta Serie los Cachorros también perdieron las de 1929, 1932, 1935, 1938 y 1945, a bordo de la Maldición de Billy The Goat. Ganaron la de 2016. Los M. Rojas perdieron las de 1946, 1967, 1975 y 1986, por la Maldición del Bambino. Pero ganaron en 2004, 2007, 2013 y 2018. Primer equipo en ganar dos Series Mundiales con un Siglo de por medio.

A cada M. Rojas le dieron 890 dólares y a cada Cachorro, 535. ¡Con razón querían ir a la huelga!.

