We Want Baseball But No More Deaths

If the coronavirus allows it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

“The hen to the rooster, in full discussion …: “And you shut up, here I am the one with the eggs!” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – It’s getting harder and harder for Major League Baseball to play this year. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s optimism is notable, but optimism in the end. Health officials believe it impossible … ** Players want to play, but rightly so, they consider that it does not depend on them, nor on the commissioner, but on how the pandemic is going, which these days has its epicenter in the United States … * * We all love baseball, but as long as so many people don’t keep dying …

** Three American businessmen said they were willing to finance the team so that Veracruz is not out of the Mexican Baseball League. The problem is that to be an owner in this case, you have to be Mexican …

** Who spoke of unbeatable records? ”. On a May afternoon in 1917, Cubs and Reds reached the ninth inning with the two hitless teams. In the 10th inning Cincinnati finally scored a run with two hitters against Hippo Vaughn, the RBI came from Jim Thorpe. At the close of that tenth inning, Fred Toney completed his work of 10 innings no hits no runs …

“I never try to violate the Rules … but I do make them a little more elastic in my favor” … POMPEYO DAVALILLO.-

** One of the worst major league contracts these days has been that of the 29-year-old Cuban outfielder, Yosmany Tomás of the Diamondbacks. They paid $68,500,000, from 2015 to this year, and he has spent most of his time in the minors. In the big leagues he has hit 48 home runs. You will hardly find another negotiation that turned out this sweet…

** I asked Derek Jeter yesterday his thoughts about the postponement, from July 26, 2020 to July 25, 2021, of his elevation to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. He replied…: “I think The Hall of Fame has done its best. First of all we must make sure that our health is taken care of to the maximum ”…

** Tomorrow Saturday will be 132 years of the third pitcher to pitch in the Major Leagues with both hands. It was Elton Chámbelain, of the Louisville Colonels against the Kansas City Cowboys, Américan Association, on May 9, 1888. Before they had done it, Tony Mullane, also of Louisville, in 1882 and Larry Córcoran, of Chicago, in 1884 And the last one has been, Pat Venditte 2015-2019, Athletics, Blue Jays, Mariners, Dodgers, Giants. Record, 2-2, 5.03 …

“Lawyers never give bad advice … they sell it” … LA PIMPI.-

Queremos al beisbol pero sin más muertos

Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

“La gallinita al gallo, en plena discusión…: ¡Y tú te callas, que aquí la de los huevos soy yo!”… Anónimo.-

** Cada vez se ve más difícil que pueda jugarse beisbol de Grandes Ligas este año. Es notable el optimismo del comisionado Rob Manfred, pero optimismo al fin. Funcionarios de la salud lo creen imposible… ** Los peloteros, quieren jugar, pero con razón, consideran que no depende de ellos, ni del comisionado, sino de cómo vaya la pandemia, que en estos días tiene su epicentro en Estados Unidos… ** Todos queremos al beisbol, pero siempre que no siga muriendo tanta gente…

** Tres empresarios estadounidenses se dijeron dispuestos a financiar al equipo para que Veracruz no esté fuera de la Liga Mexicana. El problema es que para ser propietario en este caso, hay que ser mexicano… ** ¡¿Quién habló de records imbatibles?”. En una tarde de mayo de 1917, Cachorros y Rojos llegaron al noveno inning con los dos equipos sin hits. En la primera entrada del décimo inning Cincinnati, finalmente, anotó una carrera con dos incogibles frente a Hippo Vaughn, el impulsador fue Jim Thorpe. En el cierre de ese décimo Capítulo, Fred Toney completó su labor de 10 innings no hit no run…

“Jamás trato de violar las Reglas… pero sí hacerlas un poco más elásticas a favor mío”… POMPEYO DAVALILLO.-

** Uno de los peores contratos de Grandes Ligas en estos tiempos, ha sido el del outfielder cubano de 29 años, Yosmany Tomás y los Diamondbacks. Le pagan 68 millones 500 mil dólares, desde 2015 y hasta este año, y ha pasado la mayor parte del tiempo de las menores. En Grandes Ligas ha sacado 48 jonrones. Difícilmente encontrará otra negociación… ** Le pregunté ayer a Derek Jeter qué comentaba de la posposición, de julio 26, 2020 a julio 25, 2021, de su elevación al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Respondió…: “Creo que El Hall de la Fama ha hecho lo mejor. Antes que nada debemos asegurarnos de que nuestra salud sea cuidada al máximo”… ** Mañana sábado hará 132 años del tercer lanzador en tirar en Grandes Ligas con ambas manos. Fue Elton Chámbelain, de los Coroneles de Louisville frente a los Cowboys de Kansas City, Américan Association, el nueve de mayo de 1888. Antes lo habían hecho, Tony Mullane, también del Louisville, en 1882 y Larry Córcoran, del Chicago, en 1884. Y el último ha sido, Pat Venditte 2015-2019, Atléticos, Blue Jays, Marineros, Dodgers, Gigantes. Record, 2-2, 5.03…

“Los abogados jamás dan malos consejos… los venden”… LA PIMPI.-

