The Letters from Beyond.- Sparky Ánderson’s for MLB managers – Cartas de Sparky Anderson

“I realized very soon that you cannot be a professional baseball player, unless winning or losing is everything for you in this life” … Sparky Ánderson.-

If coronavirus allows it, this column will turn 60 in October, serving readers Monday through Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): For my admired 30 MLB managers: As you know, about 10 years ago I belonged to the conglomerate of this peaceful and happy Here After, which for you is the Beyond. And they are also informed that baseball was very generous to me, in my 26 years as manager, the Reds won four championships and two World Series, and the Tigers one championship and another World Series.

No merit of mine. I had the best teams from the 1970-1995, who didn’t need a manager to win.

But I don’t want to refer to me, but to you because it has been your most difficult year in baseball history. Now for the fourth time they have announced a probable date to open the 2020 season, at the beginning of July.

It’s possible. But with everything and my uncontrollable optimism, I see it very difficult. However, suppose it can be played, with the calendar that they have made a hundred games per team, instead of the usual 162. Well then, each victory will count as two of those of regular times, just as each defeat will mean two.

Advantage, disadvantage? No sir, it will be the same for all 30 teams. The difference will be if you compare this with the last years.

It will be more exciting from the first day, therefore, because the results of each date must be multiplied by two.

Of course, they will need to direct differently than they would if they were 162 games. I would play with a greater number of hit and runs, sacrifices and steals of bases. And a bullpen more powerful than usual, perhaps with a greater number of relievers. And he would try every day to get ahead on the score from the first innings, as soon as possible.

I wish you the best of luck, not only in this campaign, but always. I love and admire them very much, it is not easy to be a manager. Hugs, Sparky.

BACKROUND ** Sparky played one year, 1959, in the Major Leagues with the Phillies, he was a second baseman who had been a shortstop in the minors. He batted for 218 and the team finished last in the National … ** He had a lot of activity in the minors and semi-pro, but his skills were not the best … ** In 1964, at the age of 30, he debuted as manager in the minors, with the Toronto Leaf, and it was the opposite of being a player. He was such a winner that six years later, 1970, he made his major league debut for the Reds, won the National League title, and lost the World Series to the Orioles in five games … *** He was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 2000 …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene

Las Cartas desde el Más allá.- La de Sparky Ánderson para los mánagers MLB

“Me dí cuenta muy pronto de que no puedes ser pelotero profesional, a menos que ganar o perder sea para tí todo en esta vida”… Sparky Ánderson.-

Si coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio a los lectores de lunes a domingo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Para mis admirados 30 mánagers de Grandes Ligas:

Como ya saben, hace cerca de 10 años pertenezco al conglomerado de este apacible y feliz Más Acá, que para Uds. es el Más Allá. E igualmente están informados de que el beisbol fue muy generoso conmigo, en mis 26 años de mánager, los Rojos ganaron cuatro campeonatos y dos Serie Mundiales, y los Tigres un campeonato y otra Serie Mundial.

Ningún mérito mío. Tuve a los mejores equipos de la época 1970-1995, los cuales no necesitaban un mánager para ganar.

Pero no quiero referirme a mí, sino a Uds. porque les ha tocado el año más difícil en la historia del beisbol. Ahora por cuarta vez han anunciado fecha probable para inaugurar la temporada 2020, al comenzar julio.

Es posible. Pero con todo y mi incontrolable optimismo, lo veo muy difícil. No obstante, supongamos que sí se pueda jugar, con el calendario que han hecho a cien juegos por equipo, en vez de los 162 de costumbre. Pues entonces, cada victoria contará como dos de las de épocas regulares, igual que cada derrota significará dos.

¿Ventaja, desventaja? No señor, será igual para los 30 equipos. La diferencia será si se compara ésto con los últimos años.

Será más emocionante desde el primer día, por eso, porque los resultados de cada fecha deberán multiplicarse por dos.

Dede luego que necesitarán dirigir diferente a como lo harían si fueran 162 juegos. Yo jugaría con mayor número de hit and runs, sacrificios y robos de bases. Y un bullpén más poderoso que de costumbre, quizá con mayor número de relevistas. Y trataría todos los días de salir adelante en la pizarra desde los primeros innings, cuanto antes.

Les deseo la mejor de las suertes, no solo en esta campaña, sino siempre. Los quiero y los admiro mucho, no es fácil ser mánager. Abrazos, Sparky.

RETAZOS.- ** Sparky jugó un año, 1959, en Grandes Ligas con los Phillies, era un segunda base que había sido shortstop en las menores. Bateó para 218 y el equipo terminó último en la Nacional… ** Tuvo mucha actividad por las menores y semi-pro, pero sus habilidades no eran las mejores… ** En 1964, a los 30 años de edad, se estrenó como mánager en las menores, con los Leaf de Toronto, y fue todo lo contrario que de pelotero. Resultó tan ganador, que seis años después, 1970, debutó en Grandes Ligas al frente de los Rojos, ganó el título de la Liga Nacional, y perdió la Serie Mundial frente a los Orioles, en cinco juegos… *** Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en el 2000…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

