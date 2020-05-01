Latino Sports Commemorates May Day – International Workers Day

Bronx, NY: Though we are for the greater majority practicing social distancing and mostly staying at home. We recognize that there are many essential workers besides the health care front line heroes who are also the backbone of maintaining the present situation somewhat manageable.

On this important day for workers that is celebrated as a national holiday in sixty-six countries around the world, except here (President Glover Cleveland moved the date to September known as Labor Day) we also want to thank all of the stadium, Arena and field workers of all the sports that we enjoy watching.

On behalf of Latino Sports we want to say: GRACIAS – THANK YOU