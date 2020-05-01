History of LatinoMVP Award Winners 1989 – 2019

Bronx, NY: Latino Sports has been working hard to promote our 30th Annual LatinoMVP awards this baseball season that is really a no baseball season. Since we love baseball we are doing everything we could to keep the baseball spirit alive. As such, our awards are a blessing since we always award them the succeeding season. Therefore, this season we award the players for the 2019 season and those winners have already been announced and posted on the site (see LatinoMVP 2019 ). However, we have been receiving requests from readers who want to know who were the past winners? The list below will give you the winners of the LatinoMVP winners. These are the main winners the best all around player. The winners of the other categories: LatinoMVP Pitcher, LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer/LatinoMVP Rookie are not on this list.
History of LatinoMVP Award Winners
89- Ruben Sierra
90- Bobby Bonilla
91- Julio Franco
92-Carlos Baerga
93-Juan González
94-Moises Alou
95-Edgar Martínez
96-Juan Gonzalez
97-Pedro Martinez
98-Sammy Sosa & Juan González
99-Ivan Rodriguez
2000-Carlos Delgado & Edgardo Alfonso
2001-Roberto Alomar & Luis González
2002- Alfonso Soriano & Vladimir Guerrero
2003- Albert Pujols/Ivan Rodríguez NL (Tie) & Alex Rodríguez AL
2004 – Albert Pujols NL & Vladimir Guerrero AL
2005 – Albert Pujols NL & David Ortiz AL
2006 – Albert Pujols NL & David Ortiz AL
2007 – Albert Pujols NL & Magglio Ordoñez AL
2008 – Albert Pujols NL & Alex Rodríguez AL
2009 – Albert Pujols NL & Miguel Cabrera AL
2010 – Albert Pujols NL & Robinson Cano AL
2011- Robinson Cano AL
2012 – Adrian González AL & Yadier Molina
2013 – Marco Scutaro NL & Miguel Cabrera
2014 – Giancarlo Stanton NL & Miguel Cabrera AL
2015 – Yoenis Cespedes NL & Miguel Cabrera AL
2016 – Javier Báez NL & Francisco Lindor AL
2017 – Nolan Arenado NL & José Altuve AL
2018 – Javier Báez NL & JD Martínez AL
2019 – Antony Rendón NL & Gleybar Torres, Al
