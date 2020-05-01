A Designated Hitter Won The Golden Glove?

Thanks to coronavirus, on May 10, we will celebrate Invisible Mother’s Day” … J.V.-

If the coronavirus and culopicosos allow it, this column will celebrate, in October, 60 years serving daily, from Monday to Sunday.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the week…: On this day of April 30th, 59 years ago, Willie Mays entered a distinguished group of bigleaguers. Do you remember what it is about?

The answer…: On April 30, 1961, Mays became the ninth major league hitter to hit four home runs in one game. They are now 18 on that list. It happened at Milwaukee County Stadium, where the Giants beat the Brewers 14-4 that afternoon with eight runs driven by Willie, who was helped by his teammates with four more home runs. Mays hit two off Lew Burdette and the others off, Don McMahon and Seth Moreheat.

Perfect nonsense? – How respectable is the Golden Glove, which in 1999 was won by a designated hitter?. Yes, a designated hitter. It was Rafael Palmeiro, who, with the Rangers, appeared in 135 games as a designated and only 28 at first base. Managers and coaches decide who wins this trophy.

Fears.- When the coronavirus arrived, the player-team owner relationships seemed like a honeymoon. Now they have a tropical guerrilla face. It was that they had announced they would pay the full fees to the bigleaguers. And now they speak of proration, according to the number of games, or zero point zero if none is played. In 2021 they must discuss the new collective contract. It would be horrible a players’ strike after the Covid-19 disaster … I say, right?! …

“Happy New Year … Happy New Year!” … Hey, drunk, we are at the end of April ”.

“How awful! Then when I get home, my wife is going to kill me !!”

The worst umpire in MLB.- In the midst of the world crisis, you already know why, the worst umpire in the history of Major League Baseball, the Cuban Angel Hernández, has accused the commissioner of discriminating against him because he does not send him to the World Series. Hernández is famous for his hundreds of bad calls and because they haven’t taken him out of baseball. Since 1991 he has been wearing the dark uniform. And after a Yankees-Red Sox postseason game on October 8, 2018, Pedro Martinez, a TV commentator, said …: “Angel was awful today. Major League Baseball has to do something about him, because he’s very poor, very bad ”.

“These months, without people or vehicles on the streets, are a remarkable break for each city, for each route, for each sidewalk, for all of Mother Earth” … J.V.-

————————————————————-Español——————————————————————————-

Un Bateador Designado Ganó El Guante de Oro

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).-

“Gracias a coronavirus, el 10 de mayo, celebraremos El Día de la Madre Invisible”… J.V.-

Si el coronavirus y los culopicosos lo permiten, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.-

La pregunta de la semana…: Tal día como hoy, hace 59 años, Willie Mays entró en un grupo distinguido de bigleaguers. ¿Recuerdas de qué se trata?.

La respuesta…: El 30 de abril de 1961, Mays se convirtió en el noveno que en Grandes Ligas sacó cuatro jonrones en un juego. Ahora son 18 en esa lista. Ocurrió en el County Stadium, de Milwaukee, donde esa tarde los Gigantes vencieron a los Cerveceros, 14-4, con ocho carreras impulsadas por Willie, a quien ayudaron sus compañeros con otros cuatro cuadrangulares. Mays le disparó dos a Lew Burdette y los otros a Don McMahon y Seth Moreheat.

Perfecto disparate?.-¿Cómo será de respetable el Guante de Oro, que en 1999 lo ganó un bateador designado?. Sí, un ba-tea-dor designado. Fue Rafael Palmeiro, quien, con los Rangers, apareció en 135 juegos como designado y solo 28 en primera base. Los mánagers y los coaches deciden quienes ganan este trofeo.

Temores.- Cuando llegó coronavirus, las relaciones peloteros-propietarios de equipos parecían una luna de miel. Ahora tienen fisonomía de guerrilla tropical. Es que habían anunciado les pagarían los honorarios completos a los bigleaguers. Y ahora hablan de prorrateo, según el número de juegos, o cero punto cero si no se juega ninguno. En 2021 deben discutir el nuevo contrato colectivo. Sería horrible una huelga de peloteros después del desastre Covid-19… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!…

“¡Feliz Año… Feliz Año!”…

Oiga, borrachito, que estamos a fines abril”.

“¡Qué barbaridad!, ¡¡entonces cuando llegue a casa, mi mujer me va a matar!!”.

El peor umpire en MLB.- En plena crisis mundial, ustedes ya saben por qué, el peor umpire en la historia de Major League Baseball, el cubano Angel Hernández, ha acusado al comisionado de discriminarlo porque no lo manda a la Serie Mundial. Hernández es famoso por sus centenares de malas sentencias y porque no lo han sacado del beisbol. Desde 1991 viste el uniforme oscuro. Y después de un juego de postemporada Yankees-Medias Rojas, el ocho de octubre de 2018, Pedro Martínez, comentarista de la televisión, dijo…:”Angel estuvo hoy horrible. Major League Baseball tiene que hacer algo acerca de él, porque es muy deficiente, muy malo”.

“Estos meses, sin gente ni vehículos en las calles, son un notable descanso para cada ciudad, para cada ruta, para cada acera, para toda la madre tierra”… J.V.-

