So Yes, It Would Be Tremendous Our Caribbean Series (En Español Abajo)

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – There is a formula that would save the Caribbean Series and raise it to the highest level as a show and as a sport.

But now our Series is an unburied corpse, of which the only thing that interests the so-called commissioner, Juan Puello, and the others, is dollars via advertising sales.

The Caribbean Series can become a super show every year, if there is creativity, a desire to work, and love and respect for baseball. Also, it would produce more for advertising.

Until now, whenever a problem arises, they add a country, Cuba, Panama, and prevented Nicaragua and Colombia. That has shattered the show. That has taken it to the necropolis level.

At purobeisbol.com, I saw Fernando Ballesteros and Ricardo González in an interesting debate, which concluded that the best thing would be to add to the Series South Korea, China and Japan. Do me the favor !!

And I don’t know why not Australia, where there is such a good winter ball.

Hey! The real solution is not so complicated.

40 years ago, in February 1981, I presented in Mérida, Yucatán, before the First Meeting of the Circle of Journalists of Baseball in Mexico, an exhibition to improve and save the Caribbean Series.

In short, he said that everything was invented by Major League Baseball. You just had to copy it.

The idea is that nothing more than four clubs participate, for a better show and to have more organizational facilities, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

And with the four champions, copying the MLB formula in their playoffs and World Series.

For example, the first year they would play a series to win four out of seven, between Mexico and Puerto Rico, while, at the same time and under the same conditions, the Dominican and Venezuela would face each other. You must play at home clubs like this, two, three, two, and only until one team wins four.

The two champions would go to the Grand Final Series, equally two, three, two.

The following year, Mexico-Dominican, Puerto Rico-Venezuela. Next, Mexico-Venezuela, and the Dominican-Puerto Rico.

Thus there would be the Caribbean Series every year in the four countries.

RETAZOS.- With the Caribbean and Pacific Series like this, I guarantee that all the tickets for all the games would be sold, the radio and television spaces would be sold more and better, there would be a greater sale of food and beverages, just as they would be better sold the spectacular ones, that is, the fences and the souvenirs, plus an immense coverage throughout the world of baseball … ** Another unbeatable record! for now…: throwing 16 games of nine zeros in one season. Grover Cléveland (Pete) Alexander imposed it, 104 years ago, when with the Phillies, he won 33 games. He won in his career, 373 games …

ATTENTION.- You can read the file in these columns if you enter “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

Así sí sería tremenda nuestra Serie del Caribe

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Existe una fórmula que, salvaría la Serie del Caribe y la elevaría al más alto nivel como espectáculo y como deporte.

Pero ahora nuestra Serie es un cadáver insepulto, del cual lo único que interesa al llamado comisionado, Juan Puello, y a los otros, son los dólares vía venta de publicidad.

La Serie del Caribe puede llegar a ser un super espectáculo todos los años, si hay creatividad, deseos de trabajar y amor y respeto por el beisbol. Además, produciría más por publicidad.

Hasta ahora, cada vez que surge un problema, agregan un país, Cuba, Panamá, y prevenidas Nicaragua y Colombia. Eso ha destrozado el espectáculo. Eso lo ha llevado a nivel necrópolis.

En purobeisbol.com, ví a Fernando Ballesteros y a Ricardo González en un interesante debate, el cual lo concluyeron en que lo mejor sería agregar a la Serie Korea del Sur, China y Japón. ¡¡Hágame usted el favor!!

Y no se por qué no Australia, donde hay tan buena pelota invernal.

¡Ey! no es tan complicada la real solución.

Hace 40 años, en febrero de 1981, presenté en Mérida, Yucatán, ante el Primer Encuentro del Círculo de Periodistas de Beisbol de México, una exposición para mejorar y salvar la Serie del Caribe.

En síntesis decía que todo estaba inventado por Major League Baseball. Solo había que copiarlo.

La idea es que nada más participen cuatro clubes, para mejor espectáculo y para tener más facilidades organizativas, México, Dominicana, Puerto Rico y Venezuela.

Y con los cuatro campeones, copiar la fórmula de las Grandes Ligas en sus playoffs y Serie Mundial.

Por ejemplo, el primer año jugarían una serie a ganar cuatro de siete, entre México y Puerto Rico, mientras, al mismo tiempo y en iguales condiciones, se enfrentarían Dominicana y Venezuela. Se debe jugar en home clubes así, dos, tres, dos, y solo hasta que un equipo gane cuatro.

Los dos campeones irían a la Gran Serie Final, igualmente dos, tres, dos.

Al año siguiente, México- Dominicana, Puerto Rico-Venezuela. Después, México-Venezuela, y Dominicana-Puerto Rico.

Así habría Serie del Caribe todos los años en los cuatro países.

RETAZOS.- Con la Serie del Caribe y del Pacífico así, garantizo que se venderían todos los boletos para todos los juegos, se venderían más y mejor los espacios radiales y de televisión, habría mayor venta de comidas y bebidas, igual que se venderían mejor los espectaculares o sea, las vallas y los souvenirs, más una cobertura inmensa en todo el mundo del beisbol… ** ¡Otro record imbatible! por ahora…: el de lanzar 16 juegos de nueve ceros en una temporada. Lo impuso Grover Cléveland (Pete) Alexánder, hace 104 años, cuando con los Phillies, ganó 33 juegos. Ganó en su carrera, 373 juegos…

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de estas columna si entras por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5