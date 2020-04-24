The Triumphant 30 years of the Latino Sports Awards

“How little we know of what is coming upon us. That is to say, of that called future! ”… J.V.-
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – 30 years ago, the notable journalist from the Bronx, New York, Julio Pabón, created the Latino Sports awards for Latin American big leaguers, believing that in the annual award they were discriminated against. Today, Major League Baseball supports this award. The LatinoMVP 2019 awards will be received by the winners despite the emergency situation of COVIT-19. Julio and his organization will work to make sure each player receives their award.
American League MVP: Gleyber Torres, NY Yankees
National League MVP: Anthony Rendón, Wash. Nationals
LatinoMVP American League Pitcher: José Berríos, Minn. Twins
LatinoMVP National League Pitcher: Aníbal Sánchez, Wash. Nationals
LatinoMVP American League Relief/Closer: Aroldis Chapman, NY Yankees
LatinoMVP National League Relief/Closer: Seth Lugo, NY Mets
LatinoMVP American League Rookie: Yordan Álvarez, Hou. Astros
LatinoMVP National League Rookie: Pete Alonzo, NY Mets
Major League Baseball Without Louisville Bats.- The Louisville Slugger bat factory closed its doors for the first time in 165 years, since 1855, when it was founded. Coronavirus has forced the 317 workers at that company to seek other resources. They sold close to $ 90 million a year, including 50,000 bats to Major League Baseball teams. The good news is that they will return as soon as the pandemic disappears …
Live Chandler bats.- But the new Chandler bats continue to promote their product, via Yoenis Céspedes …
Rockies History.- Germán Carías Jr., editor of the Fort Morgan newspaper Al Día (Colorado), published the story of the Rockies’ 30 years in three paragraphs. This is the first …:
1990-2000s.— As a leading baseball candidate over the years, Denver finally received a franchise in 1993, and a very active fan base justified those who asked, why did it take so long for MLB to give the OK to Colorado? A record 4.48 million, fans went through those turnstiles to enter the home of the Colorado Rockies in the inaugural season. The team assembled an excellent collection of offensive talents, led by Larry Walker and Andrés Galarraga, whose scandalous numbers were fueled by the high altitude conditions in the city, which allowed baseball to travel further. But it didn’t work both ways. The Rockies’ pitching suffered from shortness of breath, moderating overall success when the team made a postseason appearance (in 1995 as a wild card). But otherwise, it remained a .500 team at best.
