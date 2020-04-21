30th ANNUAL LATINO MVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

BRONX, N.Y. (April 21, 2019) — Julio Pabón. Latino Sports President and founder of the LatinoMVP awards, announced yesterday the awaited winners of the 2019 LatinoMVP awards. “Thirty years of awarding what has developed into the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players will not be interrupted because of this COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Latino Sports was planning major presentations in celebration of this important and historical 30th anniversary of these Latino awards. Unfortunately, the unexpected and dangerous pandemic not only cancelled all of the 2020 baseball season, but also cancelled many of the ancillary baseball events that are interrelated to America’s Pastime. Moving forward with this year’s awards that are always announced and awarded the succeeding season was difficult. However, the Latino Sports team was not about to have a thirty-year history interrupted. It took some creativity and collective work to circulate, collect and tally the votes due to many participants affected directly by the virus. It took a bit longer, but we overcame and proud to announce the 2019 winners.

We will work to make sure that every winner receives their award by postal delivery and have them share any comments that we will post on our social media platform for all fans to see. We thank MLB for their support in helping to get these awards out to the winners and continue our national pastime during these difficult times of this COVID -19 Pandemic.

2019 Latino MVP Award winners:

Latino American League MVP: Gleyber Torres, NY Yankees

Latino National League MVP: Anthony Rendón, Wash. Nationals

Latino MVP American League Pitcher: José Berríos, Minn. Twins

Latino MVP National League Pitcher: Aníbal Sánchez, Wash. Nationals

Latino MVP American League Relief/Closer: Aroldis Chapman, NY Yankees

Latino MVP National League Relief/Closer: Seth Lugo, NY Mets

Latino MVP American League Rookie: Yordan Álvarez, Hou. Astros

Latino MVP National League Rookie: Pete Alonzo, NY Mets