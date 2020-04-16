The Big Leagues Deserve Respect – Las Grandes Ligas Merecen Respeto

Juan Vené is a contributor to Latino Sports who is considered an authority on Latino baseball. We are pleased to publish his pieces and add to the numerous publications in the Latino community that share his insight into the baseball world. His views are not necessarily the views of Latino Sports

“It is sooo dangerous to live with them … But you cannot live without them … And no … I don’t mean women, but credit cards” … Pacomio.-

“The problem with paying everything with credit cards is that Visa and Master Card do not accept American Express” … Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE): Question of the week: Japanese Hideo Nomo and four other Hall of Fame pitchers threw no-hit games in each of the two major leagues. Who were those four?

The answer…: Cy Young, Nolan Ryan, Jim Bunning and the only left-hander, Randy Johnson.

Poorly Educated Unfortunately, the authority of the baseball commissioner and team owners, their managers and coaches, has reached zero. And that has turned the big league show into tons of hideous-looking scenes.

Willie Mays or Joe DiMaggio were seen, in the centerfield, freshly shaved in the clubhouse, wearing well-fitted caps because their gentlemanly haircuts permitted. Nowadays, beards that do not show what their faces are like, hair in abundance typical of those of the ladies, made painterly claws of blond color, and instead of attending to the game they make face gestures imitating the Mara Salvatrucha.

But hey, why the mania of wanting to be blond?

It is not a big league show, it is ridiculous. But if the commissioner or manager were to end this, they would accuse them of violating human rights and invading privacy. The vast majority of fans hate such aberrations, even when the most boisterous are the clowns with a very low education and terrible sense of beauty and good manners.

Hooray for the Yankees … You know why.

-o-o-o-o-

“People who are very afraid to steal, and also are very proud to ask and very poor to pay, they solve with credit cards … Dick Secades.

“Credit cards allow you to buy sooo much easier … And pay sooo much harder” … Joey Adams.-

-O-O-O-

Accused Prosecutors.- In virtual game broadcasts, Mets narrators and commentators, they mocked and criticized the Astros for allegedly stealing signs with electronic help. Before the microphones were Ron Darling, Keith Hernández and Gary Cohen, the accusers, accused …

Jackie’s Day.- Yesterday, Wednesday the 15th, it would have been Jackie Róbinson’s Day in the Major Leagues, with all the players wearing the number 42 in uniforms, and in the best of the Foundation’s fundraising campaign that helps students from low resources. It will dawn and we will see! …

-O-O-O-

“When you pay with your credit card, you feel like you’re ripping off someone. Now, when you pay to your credit card, you feel like they are ripping you off ”… Dick Secades.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————————————————-Español—————————————————————————

Las Grandes Ligas Merecen Respeto

“Es muuuuy peligroso vivir con ellas… Pero no se puede vivir sin ellas… Y no… no me refiero a las mujeres, sino a las tarjetas de crédito”… Pacomio.-

“El problema de pagarlo todo con tarjetas de crédito es que Visa y Master Card no aceptan American Express”… Joseph McKadew.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).- La pregunta de la semana…: El japonés Hideo Nomo y otros cuatro lanzadores del Hall de la Fama, tiraron juegos sin hits en cada una de las dos Ligas Grandes. ¿Quiénes fueron esos cuatro?

La respuesta…: Cy Young, Nolan Ryan, Jim Bunning y el único zurdo, Randy Johnson.

Colopicosos mal educados.- Lamentablemente, la autoridad del comisionado del beisbol y de los propietarios de equipos, sus mánagers y coaches, ha llegado a cero. Y eso ha convertido el espectáculo de las Grandes Ligas en montones de escenas de horroroso aspecto.

A Willie Mays o a Joe DiMaggio, se les veía, en el centerfield, recién rasurados en el clubhouse, con las gorras bien calzadas porque se lo permitían sus cortes de cabello a lo caballero. Hoy día, barbas que no dejan ver como son las caras, melenas en abundancia propia de las de las damas, hechas clinejas pintorreteadas de color rubio, y en vez de atender al juego hacen morisquetas imitando a los Mara Salvatrucha.

Pero bueno, ¿por qué esa manía de querer ser rubios?

No es un espectáculo de Grandes Ligas, es una ridiculez. Pero si el comisionado o el mánager reclamara, lo acusarían de violación de los derehos humanos y de invadir la privacidad. La gran mayoría de los fanáticos odian tales aberraciones, aún cuando quienes más bulla hacen son los culopicosos de muy baja educación y pésimo sentido de la belleza y de las buenas costumbres.

Un hurra para los Yankees… Ya saben por qué.

-o-o-o-o-

“Las personas a quienes les da mucho miedo robar, y además, son muy orgullosos para pedir y muy pobres para pagar, resuelven con las tarjetas de crédito… Dick Secades.

“Las tarjetas de crédito te permiten comprar muuuucho más fácil… Y pagar muuuucho más difícil”… Joey Adams.-

-O-O-O-

Acusadores acusados.- En transmisiones de juegos virtuales, narradores y comentaristas de los Mets, se burlaron y criticaron a los Astros por el supuesto robo de señas con ayuda electrónica. Ante los micrófonos estaban, Ron Darling, Keith Hernández y Gary Cohen, los acusadores, acusados…

El Día de Jackie.- Ayer miércoles 15, hubiera sido El Día de Jackie Róbinson en Grandes Ligas, con todos los peloteros usando el número 42 en los uniformes, y en lo mejor de la campaña pro fondos de la Fundación que ayuda a estudiantes de bajos recursos. ¡Amanecerá y Veremos!…

-O-O-O-

“Cuando pagas con la tarjeta de crédito, sientes que estás estafando a alguien. Ahora, cuando pagas a la tarjeta de crédito, sientes que te estafan a tí”… Dick Secades.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

