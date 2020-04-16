MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL UNVEIL MLB DREAM BRACKET PRESENTED BY DRAFTKINGS

New York, NY: Thirty-Two-Team Best-of-Seven Simulation Bracket to Begin on Monday; Simulations Powered by Out of the Park Baseball 21 – Available for PC & Mac; Rosters Include 185 Hall of Famers, 115 Most Valuable Players & 61 Cy Young

Award Winners;

Fans Can Visit MLB.com/dreambracket and Compete in DraftKings Pools Starting Today;

Live Streams of Select Simulations Available on MLB.com, the MLB Network Twitch Channel & DraftKings Platforms

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with Out of the Park Baseball, today unveiled the MLB Dream Bracket presented by DraftKings, which will begin on Monday, April 20th. The MLB Dream Bracket is a 32- team best-of-seven simulation featuring all-time teams for each of the 30 current Major League franchises, as well as teams consisting of Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars.

Starting today, fans can use the DraftKings mobile app to register and

compete in free-to-play pools based on the upcoming game simulations, which

will be produced by Out of the Park Baseball. Game simulations will begin with

eight round-of-32 matchups being played each day on Monday, April 20th and Tuesday, April 21st. Select game simulations, featuring various Game 6 and Game 7 matchups, will be available via livestream on MLB Network’s Twitch channel on Monday and Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) as well as within the DraftKings mobile app. MLB Network’s Scott Braun and Jon Morosi will provide play-by-play and analysis of the games, which will also stream across MLB Network’s social channels and MLB.com. The full schedule of simulations is as follows: