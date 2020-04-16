Connect with us

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL UNVEIL MLB DREAM BRACKET PRESENTED BY DRAFTKINGS

New York, NY: Thirty-Two-Team Best-of-Seven Simulation Bracket to Begin on Monday; Simulations Powered by Out of the Park Baseball 21 – Available for PC & Mac; Rosters Include 185 Hall of Famers, 115 Most Valuable Players & 61 Cy Young

Award Winners;
Fans Can Visit MLB.com/dreambracket and Compete in DraftKings Pools Starting Today;

Live Streams of Select Simulations Available on MLB.com, the MLB Network Twitch Channel & DraftKings Platforms

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with Out of the Park Baseball, today unveiled the MLB Dream Bracket presented by DraftKings, which will begin on Monday, April 20th. The MLB Dream Bracket is a 32- team best-of-seven simulation featuring all-time teams for each of the 30 current Major League franchises, as well as teams consisting of Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars.

Starting today, fans can use the DraftKings mobile app to register and
compete in free-to-play pools based on the upcoming game simulations, which
will be produced by Out of the Park Baseball. Game simulations will begin with
eight round-of-32 matchups being played each day on Monday, April 20th and Tuesday, April 21st. Select game simulations, featuring various Game 6 and Game 7 matchups, will be available via livestream on MLB Network’s Twitch channel on Monday and Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) as well as within the DraftKings mobile app. MLB Network’s Scott Braun and Jon Morosi will provide play-by-play and analysis of the games, which will also stream across MLB Network’s social channels and MLB.com. The full schedule of simulations is as follows:

Date

Event

Monday, April 20th

8 Round of 32 Matchups

Tuesday, April 21st

8 Round of 32 Matchups

Thursday, April 23rd

4 Round of 16 Matchups

Friday, April 24th

4 Round of 16 Matchups

Monday, April 27th

2 Quarterfinal Matchups

Tuesday, April 28th

2 Quarterfinal Matchups

Thursday, April 30th

Semifinal 1

Friday, May 1st

Semifinal 2

Monday, May 4th

Finals, Day 1 (Games 1-3)

Tuesday, May 5th

Finals, Day 2 (Games 4+)

The 26-man rosters for each of the teams, compiled by the MLB.com beat reporters, consist of 15 hitters and 11 pitchers. For the simulation, players are rated using the average of their three best seasons on a single team. Rosters were constructed with balanced depth to specifically compete in a simulated regulation game. The full rosters for each of the 32 competing teams, which include a combined 185 Hall of Famers, 115 Most Valuable Players, 61 Cy Young Award winners and 67 Rookie of the Year Award winners, can be viewed at www.mlb.com/news/mlb-dream-bracket-rosters.

The 32-team bracket is split by league with teams seeded hierarchically based on World Series titles won; pennants won; Postseason appearances; and regular season winning percentage. The Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars are No. 8 seeds in the American League and National League, respectively.

For more information about the MLB Dream Bracket, please visit mlb.com/dreambracket. For more information about Out of the Park Baseball 21, please visit www.ootpdevelopments.com/out-of- the-park-baseball-home/.

