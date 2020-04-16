MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL UNVEIL MLB DREAM BRACKET PRESENTED BY DRAFTKINGS

New York, NY: Thirty-Two-Team Best-of-Seven Simulation Bracket to Begin on Monday; Simulations Powered by Out of the Park Baseball 21 – Available for PC & Mac; Rosters Include 185 Hall of Famers, 115 Most Valuable Players & 61 Cy Young
Award Winners;
Fans Can Visit MLB.com/dreambracket and Compete in DraftKings Pools Starting Today;
Live Streams of Select Simulations Available on MLB.com, the MLB Network Twitch Channel & DraftKings Platforms
Major League Baseball, in conjunction with Out of the Park Baseball, today unveiled the MLB Dream Bracket presented by DraftKings, which will begin on Monday, April 20th. The MLB Dream Bracket is a 32- team best-of-seven simulation featuring all-time teams for each of the 30 current Major League franchises, as well as teams consisting of Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars.
Starting today, fans can use the DraftKings mobile app to register and
compete in free-to-play pools based on the upcoming game simulations, which
will be produced by Out of the Park Baseball. Game simulations will begin with
eight round-of-32 matchups being played each day on Monday, April 20th and Tuesday, April 21st. Select game simulations, featuring various Game 6 and Game 7 matchups, will be available via livestream on MLB Network’s Twitch channel on Monday and Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) as well as within the DraftKings mobile app. MLB Network’s Scott Braun and Jon Morosi will provide play-by-play and analysis of the games, which will also stream across MLB Network’s social channels and MLB.com. The full schedule of simulations is as follows:
|
Date
|
Event
|
Monday, April 20th
|
8 Round of 32 Matchups
|
Tuesday, April 21st
|
8 Round of 32 Matchups
|
Thursday, April 23rd
|
4 Round of 16 Matchups
|
Friday, April 24th
|
4 Round of 16 Matchups
|
Monday, April 27th
|
2 Quarterfinal Matchups
|
Tuesday, April 28th
|
2 Quarterfinal Matchups
|
Thursday, April 30th
|
Semifinal 1
|
Friday, May 1st
|
Semifinal 2
|
Monday, May 4th
|
Finals, Day 1 (Games 1-3)
|
Tuesday, May 5th
|
Finals, Day 2 (Games 4+)
The 26-man rosters for each of the teams, compiled by the MLB.com beat reporters, consist of 15 hitters and 11 pitchers. For the simulation, players are rated using the average of their three best seasons on a single team. Rosters were constructed with balanced depth to specifically compete in a simulated regulation game. The full rosters for each of the 32 competing teams, which include a combined 185 Hall of Famers, 115 Most Valuable Players, 61 Cy Young Award winners and 67 Rookie of the Year Award winners, can be viewed at www.mlb.com/news/mlb-dream-bracket-rosters.
The 32-team bracket is split by league with teams seeded hierarchically based on World Series titles won; pennants won; Postseason appearances; and regular season winning percentage. The Negro Leagues Stars and 25 & Under Stars are No. 8 seeds in the American League and National League, respectively.
For more information about the MLB Dream Bracket, please visit mlb.com/dreambracket. For more information about Out of the Park Baseball 21, please visit www.ootpdevelopments.com/out-of- the-park-baseball-home/.
Recent Articles
- MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL UNVEIL MLB DREAM BRACKET PRESENTED BY DRAFTKINGS April 16, 2020
- The Big Leagues Deserve Respect – Las Grandes Ligas Merecen Respeto April 16, 2020
- Condolences To The Steinbrenner Family On The Passing of Hank Steinbrenner April 14, 2020
- Today and tomorrow are Mail Days – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo April 14, 2020
- The Letter from the Hereafter.- Roberto Clemente for Ronald Acuña April 13, 2020
- Altuve Was Signed For Just $15 Thousand Dollars / Altuve Fue Firmado Por Apenas 15 Mil Dólares April 11, 2020
- We Wait With No Baseball During This Coronavirus Pandemic April 3, 2020
- Yankees And Mets Will Play Outside Of New York (También En Español) April 2, 2020
- When Corona Virus goes, it will be little by little. March 30, 2020
- 30th Anniversary LatinoMVP Awards Won’t Be Spoiled By The Corona Virus Pandemic March 29, 2020